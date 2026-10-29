Week 8 Fantasy Buy-Low and Sell-High Players

Week 8: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low and five players to sell high ahead of this weekend. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Week 8 Fantasy Buy-Lows



Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers: Purdy has failed to score more than 17.4 fantasy points in each of his last three games, including a 12-point stinker in Week 7. He’s on a bye this weekend, too, which could make it a bit easier to acquire him. Purdy should get some of his offensive weapons back soon, including Mike Evans, so now might be the best time to acquire him in a potential trade.

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens: Henry has scored just 10.9 combined fantasy points in his last two games, so the veteran has hit a bit of a slump. He had scored no fewer than 15.9 points in his previous five games, however, and the return of Lamar Jackson should help get Henry back on the right track. If you want a piece of The King, now is the time to make a trade offer.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals: Brown has been a complete dud in fantasy leagues this season, scoring 11.2 or fewer points in all but two games. The good news is that his schedule will improve, and Brown wasn’t great in the first half of 2025, either. His value is unlikely to ever be lower, so you should acquire him now … unless you think the Bengals will trade for a back.

Nico Collins, WR, Texans: Collins has produced mediocre totals in his last three games, scoring no more than 10.9 fantasy points. In Week 7, he posted one of the worst totals of his career, scoring just 2.6 points in a loss to the Giants. As a result, the manager who holds Collins might be open to dealing him. The rest-of-season schedule is very favorable.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings: Hockenson has been hot, scoring 13-plus fantasy points in each of his last two full games. Still, I think you can get him at a reasonable price in a trade. He also has a great matchup against his former team, the Lions, next on the schedule. What’s more, the big veteran has the third-most favorable rest-of-season schedule among tight ends in 2026.

A TD for T.J. Hockenson on National Tight Ends Day 😌



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/E0aOAL9M10 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Week 8 Fantasy Football Sell-Highs

Kirk Cousins, QB, Raiders: Cousins is a top-10 fantasy quarterback, and he leads all field generals in touchdown passes. (I didn’t have that on my bingo card.) The downside is simple, though: The more the Raiders lose, the closer we’ll get to seeing rookie Fernando Mendoza under center. As a result, you should see if Cousins has any trade value on the market.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns: Judkins has scored 21-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, including a 23-point performance in Week 7. Still, he has failed to score more than 9.9 points in each of his other four games, and the return of Dylan Sampson could mean that Judkins is used less as a receiver. He’s worth putting on the block to see what offers come.

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans: Pollard went off for three touchdowns and more than 36 fantasy points last week, so now is the time to trade him. The absence of Tyjae Spears allowed him to receive a season-high 28 touches, and he had been held to single digits in four of his previous six games. Unless you think Pollard gets dealt in “real” football, I’d be looking to deal him right now.

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions: Williams has been on fire, scoring four touchdowns and 61 fantasy points in his last three games. Keep in mind, however, that he had been held to just 22.7 points in his first three games, and the Vikings have the best defense in the league. The Lions also have the second-hardest rest-of-season schedule for wide receivers based on points.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: Trade Kittle? Are you crazy, Fabs? Maybe, but there's a caveat. Remember, he wasn’t drafted as a high-end option in many leagues coming off a torn Achilles. As a result, some managers might have another startable option on their roster. With 49ers players dropping like flies due to injuries, I would at least listen to offers for Kittle right now.