Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers and Streamers

Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers and Streamers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Sleepers and Streamers For Week 8

Jacoby Brissett at Cowboys (13% started): Brissett’s numbers haven’t been great this year, but he can be a useful streamer in favorable matchups. That’s the case this week, as he and the Cardinals face a Cowboys defense that has been absolutely brutal against quarterbacks. Four opposing field generals have beaten them for 20-plus fantasy points, and they’re fifth in fantasy points allowed and third in EPA per game to the position. Brissett is a free agent in many leagues, too.

Jacoby Brissett is one tough dude. pic.twitter.com/bgy8BbcK5o — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 25, 2026

Jordan Mason at Lions (37% started): Mason returned to action last week and was the top back in the Vikings' offense, ahead of Aaron Jones Sr. While Jones did suffer a left knee injury in the game, Mason out-snapped him 38 to 15 and out-touched him 15 to 9. Regardless of Jones’s status for this week’s game in Detroit, Mason looks like the better fantasy option. He’ll be a viable flex starter in what could be a high-scoring game, especially with the position thin.

Rachaad White vs. Eagles (19% started): White has taken over as the lead back for the Commanders with Jacory Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve. In the week before their bye, White saw the most snaps (46) and touches (11) and scored 15.7 fantasy points. A solid pass catcher, White is also in a good spot to be used as a receiver in an offense that lacks firepower. The matchup against the Eagles is also favorable, so consider White a viable flex option.

Stefon Diggs vs. Eagles (32% started): Diggs has quietly had a nice season, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in three of his five games. He should also see an even bigger role in the Washington offense moving forward, as fellow receiver Terry McLaurin is out for the season. That makes Diggs the new top option in the passing game for QB Jayden Daniels. The Eagles defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to wideouts, and Diggs beat them for 15.5 points in Week 1.

Makai Lemon at Commanders (17% started): Lemon busted out last week, playing 59 snaps and seeing a team-high eight targets against the Cowboys with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both out. He thrived in the role, posting 67 yards, one touchdown and 19.7 fantasy points. If the Eagles are without Smith, Wicks (or both) again this week, the rookie would become a nice flex option against the Commanders. They’ve allowed the fourth-most points to slot men.

More Sleepers and Streamers

Kirk Cousins at Jets (39%): Cousins has scored 18-plus fantasy points in all but two games, and he faces a plus matchup against the Jets defense next on the slate.



Cousins has scored 18-plus fantasy points in all but two games, and he faces a plus matchup against the Jets defense next on the slate. Jonah Coleman vs. Chiefs (9%): Coleman, not J.K. Dobbins or RJ Harvey, led all Broncos running backs in snaps last week. He's a deep-league option for fantasy fans in need.



Coleman, not J.K. Dobbins or RJ Harvey, led all Broncos running backs in snaps last week. He's a deep-league option for fantasy fans in need. Omar Cooper Jr. vs. Raiders (44%): Cooper has posted 22-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and eight wideouts have beaten the Raiders for 13-plus points.



Cooper has posted 22-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and eight wideouts have beaten the Raiders for 13-plus points. Pat Freiermuth vs. Browns (29%): Freiermuth is tough to trust, but the Steelers tight end did beat the Browns for a touchdown and 10.7 fantasy points in their first matchup of 2026.



Freiermuth is tough to trust, but the Steelers tight end did beat the Browns for a touchdown and 10.7 fantasy points in their first matchup of 2026. Chig Okonkwo vs. Eagles (5%): Okonkwo has seen 13 combined targets over his last two games, and he should see plenty of chances with Terry McLaurin sidelined.



