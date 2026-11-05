Week 9 Fantasy Buy-Low And Sell-High Players

Week 9: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low and five players to sell high ahead of this weekend. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Week 9 Fantasy Buy-Lows

Jayden Daniels, Commanders: Daniels is coming off a modest 15-point performance in a win over a bad Eagles team, and this week's matchup against the Rams isn't great on paper. After that, however, his schedule will include games against the Giants, Bengals, Cardinals and Falcons. His fantasy playoff slate is tough on paper, but at least Daniels can help you get there.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals: Brown has been a disappointment in fantasy leagues this season, scoring 11.2 or fewer points in all but three games. The good news is that his schedule will improve, and Brown wasn’t great in the first half of 2025, either. His value is unlikely to ever be lower, so you should acquire him now … unless you think the Bengals will trade for a running back.

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Dolphins: Gordon is coming off his worst game of the season, posting just 6.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Patriots. He had scored a touchdown and 14-plus points in each of his four previous games, however, and Gordon also has one of the best rest-of-season schedules among running backs. The asking price shouldn’t be unreasonable at this point.

Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars: Washington has hit the skids lately, failing to score more than 10.4 fantasy points three of his last four games. In Week 8, he caught just one pass and posted 3.6 points. The good news is that no team has a more favorable rest-of-season schedule for wide receivers than the Jaguars. The team could also deal fellow receiver Brian Thomas Jr. soon.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills: Kincaid is coming off a huge game against the Ravens, posting 18.6 fantasy points. He now has scored a combined 29.5 fantasy points in his last two games, so it’s a good time to deal him before the inevitable statistical decline hits. Kincaid is anything but a reliable fantasy option, and he has the toughest rest-of-season schedule among tight ends.

Week 9 Fantasy Sell-Highs

Kirk Cousins, QB, Raiders: Cousins is a top-5 fantasy quarterback, and he leads all field generals in touchdown passes. (I didn’t have that on my bingo card!) The downside is simple, though … the more the Raiders lose, the closer we get to seeing rookie Fernando Mendoza under center. As a result, you should see if Cousins has any trade value on the market.

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens: Admittedly, this isn’t really a sell-high situation given the state of the Ravens' quarterback situation, even after they agreed to a trade for Jacoby Brissett (which isn't expected to be finalized until this weekend). Henry still has plenty of name value, however, and maybe the trade for Brissett has a fantasy league mate feeling bullish about the Ravens offense. Regardless, Henry has a tough rest-of-season schedule, and you might want to sell all of your Ravens right now.

DJ Moore, WR, Bills: Moore is coming off one of his best games of the season and has put up good numbers as Buffalo's top wideout (when healthy). The problem is that he has had shoulder and knee issues this season, so durability is becoming an issue. Moore also has the toughest slate among wide receivers for the rest of the season, so it might be time to sell high on him.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers: McMillan has plenty of name value, but even I have to admit this: He has not been what fantasy managers had hoped for this season. Aside from a massive 45-point game against the Lions, the second-year wideout hasn’t done much to excite us. McMillan also has one of the least favorable schedules ahead for wide receivers.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: The tight end position is thin, and there are plenty of fantasy teams that could use an upgrade. So for teams with some depth, putting Kelce on the trade block is a good idea. While his days as an elite player are long over, he’s still a top-10 option with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. Kelce also has a tough schedule among fantasy tight ends.