There are eight games on this NHL slate. Headlining the action is an Atlantic Division battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. Other high-profile matchups include Bruins vs. Flyers, Rangers vs. Stars and Islanders vs. Canucks.

There's plenty to wager on, but let's take a closer look at two games in particular. Here are my two best bets for Tuesday:

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Over 5.5 Goals (-110)

Marquee Eastern Conference matchups dominate the Tuesday slate. Bruins vs. Flyers is the second-biggest game on the schedule, and viewers and bettors won't be disappointed watching this one. I'm expecting plenty of goals to be scored in Philly. Why? Let's look at some recent trends.

The Flyers are the hottest team in hockey. They've won nine games in a row and are averaging 4.33 goals per game during that stretch. Philadelphia's strong offensive showing dates back a bit further. The Flyers scored 4.2 goals per game since the start of February.

One player bettors always fear when betting the over is Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask. He's one of the best netminders in the NHL but has been a bit inconsistent lately. Looking at his last five starts, he's allowed six goals, four goals, and four goals in three of them. He allowed one combined goal in the other two. Flyers fans and over bettors hope to see more of the former on Tuesday night.

When these two teams meet, plenty of goals typically follow. There were 11 combined scores in the last meeting, a 6-5 Flyers victory back on January 13. The previous three Bruins-Flyers games in Philadelphia went over the posted total, averaging 8.33 goals per game. Also of note, five of the last eight games involving the Bruins involved seven or more total goals. I'm expecting the trends to hold on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Over 6.5 Goals (-115)

We made money betting the over in the last matchup between these two teams a couple of weeks ago, so let's try to do it again.

This contest features two teams that rank in the Top 3 in the NHL in scoring. Tampa Bay and Toronto combine for an average of almost seven goals per game this season. Seven or more goals have been scored in five of the last eight games in this series, including the aforementioned 4-3 Toronto victory we cashed on February 25.

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.5 goals per home game in their last six. The Lightning have played in games that featured seven or more goals in nine of their last 11. Given those trends, the litany of high-end offensive talent, and the importance of this game as the Stanley Cup Playoffs near, I expect both offenses to be firing on all cylinders and the goal lights to get plenty of work at Scotiabank Arena.

Season Record: 40-34-2 (+3.23 units)

MORE FROM SI

SEC Tournament Betting Odds & Pick

ACC Tournament Betting Odds & Pick

Big East Tournament Betting Odds & Pick

The 2020 Cy Young Will Be Gerrit Cole... Right?