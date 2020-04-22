2020 NFL Draft Prop Bet: When Will Jalen Reagor Be Selected?

When will TCU WR Jalen Reagor be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

The 2020 NFL Draft is just about here. We're only a day away from finding out where the top rookies land, which will shape the future success of not only the player but the team that takes them.

Quarterbacks are set to dominate the first 90 minutes of the draft, but after Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert are off the board, it's time for a different positional group to shine.

This year's class of wide receivers is as deep and talented as any in recent memory. The much-ballyhooed class seems poised to make a huge splash on night one of the draft, with anywhere from 5-7 expected to come off the board in the top 32.

The top three are clear in any order: Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. LSU's Justin Jefferson appears to be the consensus No. 4 option. After that, it's wide open, with a handful of receivers vying to come off the board in the top 60.

So, where does a player like TCU Jalen Reagor fit? Here's where the oddsmakers have set Reagor's draft position over/under:

The odds show that Reagor will contend in Round 1, but is still favored to go in the second round.

Reagor is a dynamic player. His blazing speed was on display at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.47 40-yard dash. He's a treat to watch with the ball in his hands (both on offense and special teams) and has shown solid route-running ability at all three levels. However, there are some notable concerns.

Reagor appeared to lose focus and became disinterested at times in his final season at TCU. He played a very specific role and lined up the vast majority of the time on the right side. NFL offenses might need to tailor plays/packages to fit his needs at the next level. He doesn't have true No. 1 WR upside, but he can be a game-breaker on offense and in the return game.

Which teams could be interested?

Let's take a look at a few teams that need to add a receiver and could take one late in the first round or early in the second round.

Baltimore Ravens (No. 28)

It wouldn't be a huge shock to see Reagor come off the board in Round 1, but there are so many high-end options at the position that it still feels like a longshot. However, the Ravens need to add more weapons around Lamar Jackson, and Reagor won't be asked to play the typical WR1 role in this offense. He and Marquise Brown on the same team is truly a tantalizing thought.

Indianapolis Colts (Nos. 34 & 44)

The Colts are expected to take a receiver in the second round if they don't trade picks away to move back into Round 1 to take QB Jordan Love. T.Y. Hilton is a star, but the rest of the group still leaves a lot to be desired. Adding another dynamic weapon for Philip Rivers to take advantage of isn't a bad thing, even if there are high hopes for Parris Campbell to emerge as a WR2 eventually. Pick 44 seems more likely than 34 in my estimation.

Denver Broncos (No. 46)

There's a lot of buzz around the Broncos potentially trading up to get an offensive tackle. If they do and hold onto this pick, or take a tackle at No 15, they'll look to address the wide receiver position here. Courtland Sutton is a budding superstar and Reagor can be the game-breaker the Broncos lack on offense. Once again, he won't be asked to serve as the team's top option.

New York Jets (No. 48)

This is where SI's Kevin Hanson has Reagor going in his latest mock draft. There's a really good chance New York forgoes one of the top wide receivers in favor of an offensive tackle at pick No. 11. If so, they should look for a receiver here. They need depth overall, and even their big free-agent addition of Breshad Perriman is only on a short-term deal.

Dallas Cowboys (No. 51)

Even with Amari Cooper back in the fold long-term, don't rule out the Cowboys taking a receiver here. They're very familiar with Reagor. Here's what SI's Cowboys publisher Mike Fisher had to say about the possibility:

We view the Cowboys as unlikely to use pick No. 17 in Round 1 on a receiver. But Reagor is absolutely in the pinpointed bunch of pass-catchers Dallas is interested in Round 2 and beyond.

Minnesota Vikings (No. 58)

The Vikings seem poised to spend one of their two first-round picks on Stefon Diggs' replacement. However, with so many holes on defense, they could double up on that side of the ball on Thursday night. Doing that puts them in the receiving market on Friday night, and Reagor could be a solid fit. Minnesota already has Adam Thielen, so they can use Reagor as a deep threat and as a lateral playmaker in the backfield.

Betting Outlook

With so many great receivers expected to go in Round 1, it's hard to find a fit for Reagor. I don't suppose he'll have to wait past the second round to hear his name called, however. Bet on Reagor to go over the posted pick of 32.5.

The Play: OVER 32.5 (-140)

