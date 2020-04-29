2020 NFL Prop Bet: Where Will Cam Newton Play?

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton still needs a home. Corey Parson takes a closer on the smart play for this prop on where he might end up.

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and there is a pretty good one sitting in free agency right now. As a matter of fact, he won an NFL MVP award some years ago.

Cam Newton is a free agent looking for a team to call his own for the 2020 season. The FanDuel sportsbook has a prop bet on which team Cam Newton will start for Week 1 of the NFL season. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the favorite (+200), and rightfully so. Gardner Minshew showed flashes last season, but "Minshew Magic" was short-lived.

Although, if I'm Newton, why would I go to Jacksonville when they are likely to tank this season to land Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the 2021 draft.

The New England Patriots have the second-best odds at +220. The idea of Newton in New England is very intriguing although the Pats say they aren't interested. It makes sense for a former MVP to team up with Bill Belichick to make a run in the AFC. It has a storybook feel to it, but if you notice veteran players are looking to leave New England, plus I think second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be the guy. Also, he should play reasonably well; Belichick will make sure to keep things simple for him.

If I'm going to place a wager like this, I'm going to shop around for the best odds. Some sportsbooks have Washington at +150 to land Newton, while FanDuel has them at +500. I'm not sure what they know, but I think D.C. is the perfect fit for Newton. His former head coach Ron Rivera is now in Washington (he says they aren't interested), and second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins is not ready to be an NFL starter yet, he could learn a lot about the game from Newton. I think he will be in burgundy and gold come Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Play: Washington (+500 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

NFL Prop Bet: How Many Yards will Joe Burrow Throw For in 2020?

2020 NFL Prop Bet: Joe Burrow Total Touchdown Passes

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Best Bets and Longshot

2020 NFL Prop Bet: Is Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins' Week 1 Starter?

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Best Bets and Longshot

NFL Super Bowl Odds: Biggest Risers and Fallers Post-NFL Draft