The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their offense by drafting WR Jalen Reagor out of TCU. Let's discuss the prop bet for how many receiving touchdowns he will have this year!

During a wide receiver rich draft, a record 13 wideouts were selected in the first two rounds. Jalen Reagor was the fourth receiver off the board. After Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas), Jerry Jeudy (Denver), and CeeDee Lamb (Dallas) were selected, Philadelphia took Reagor. Along with his receiving total, set at 700.5 yards, FanDuel has set Reagor’s receiving TD total at 4.5 scores. The prices are near equal as OVER (-118) is the favorite while UNDER (-108) is a slight dog.

Meet the Eagles’ Newest Weapon: Jalen Reagor

With speed and versatility as his calling cards - Jalen Reagor joins the Eagles after three productive seasons at Texas Christian University. Reagor played outside and in the slot. He also lined up in the backfield, and he returned kicks for the Horned Frogs. Contributing immediately, Reagor had 576 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during his freshman season. Those numbers earned him co-offensive Freshman of the Year honors in the Big 12 conference.

Putting up even better numbers as a sophomore, Reagor led all TCU receivers with 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and nine scores in 2018. He also added 170 yards as a runner and two rushing touchdowns. Inexperienced freshman quarterback Max Duggan took over under center for the Horned Frogs, and Reagor's numbers dipped to 611 yards and five TD during his final season. Reagor is a speed demon and field stretcher Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz needs.

Philadelphia Eagles Offense Overview

Looking decent on paper, Philadelphia ranked 14th overall with 360.8 total yards per game and 11th with 239.6 pass yards per game last season. Digging deeper, the numbers show the wide receivers not contributing very much to the totals. Due to injuries, Alshon Jeffery (490/4) played ten games while DeSean Jackson (159/2) played in just three games. Health and age are questions with Jeffery and Jackson - plus, they are in the final year of current contracts.

Tight ends were the primary weapons for quarterback Carson Wentz as Zach Ertz (916/6) and Dallas Goedert (607/5) were the leading receivers for the Eagles. Ertz and Goedert will see plenty of targets again this season. After Jordan Mathews signed as a free with Miami, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Corey Clement top the Philadelphia running back depth chart. Reagor currently sits as the Eagles WR2 on the SI Fantasy football depth chart and will start as a rookie.

QB1: Carson Wentz

QB2: Jalen Hurts

RB1: Miles Sanders

RB2: Boston Scott

WR1: Alshon Jeffery

WR2: Jalen Reagor

WR3: DeSean Jackson

TE1: Zach Ertz

TE2: Dallas Goedert

What Does History Tell Us About Rookie Wide Receivers?

Total touchdowns by rookie wide receivers rise and fall year over year. Seven rookie wideouts hauled in at least five TD passes during the 2019 regular season. Led by Calvin Ridley, who had ten TD receptions, five rookies hit the mark in 2018. JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) and Cooper Kupp (5) were the only two rookies with five or more touchdowns in 2017. The benchmark was set by the 2014 wide receiver draft class as nine rookies caught at least five TD pass.

Bottom Line

The addition of Reagor, plus cornerback Darius Slay, helped land Philadelphia fifth overall in the SI post-draft NFL power rankings. General manager Howie Roseman was looking for a speedy field-stretching receiver, and the player he wanted fell to him. In a recent article, I suggested betting OVER on Reagor’s 700.5 receiving yard total at FanDuel. If he surpasses 700 yards – five touchdowns will follow. I like OVER as the best bet here.



The Play: OVER 4.5 Receiving Touchdowns (-118)

