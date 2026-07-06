Next Up for the PGA Tour: 10 Biggest Names Playing in the Scottish Open

Golf’s biggest names are heading across the pond for the next two weeks, stopping first at the Scottish Open before heading to England for the British Open, which is the final major championship of the year.

The Scottish Open once again has a field that’s filled with big-name players. Chris Gotterup, who won the John Deere Classic on Sunday, is the defending champion as he beat Rory McIlroy by two shots last year at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

There is also another PGA Tour event being held this week as the ISCO Championship will be taking place in Louisville, Ky.

Let’s take a look at the top the 10 biggest names playing in the Scottish Open.

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler will be back in action for the first time since losing to Viktor Hovland in a Monday morning playoff at the Travelers Championship. Scheffler now has four second-places finishes this season to go along with just one win at the American Express Championship. He’s the defending British Open champion and will be looking to fine-tune his game even more before heading to Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy

This will be McIlroy’s first tournament since finishing T32 at the U.S. Open last month. The No. 2 player in the world won the Masters in April but has been playing a very limited schedule this year. He finished second in this event last year and should be a factor again this week.

Jon Rahm

Rahm is in this tournament because it is a co-sanctioned event by the PGA Tour and the D.P. World Tour. With the status of LIV Golf up in the air, Rahm has a lot of time on his hands and is using that to get ready for the British Open. In the three majors this year he has a T2 at the PGA Championship, a T38 at the Masters and a missed cut at the U.S. Open. He did not play in this event last year.

Wyndham Clark

The 2026 U.S. Open champion has been red hot as of late. Since missing the cut at the PGA Championship in May he has picked up two wins—CJ Cup and U.S. Open—and has two other top-five finishes, including a T5 at the Travelers Championship just days after his victory at Shinnecock.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick has had a stellar season this year, winning three times and finishing second twice. He’s played in 16 events so far and hasn’t missed a single cut. The 2022 U.S. Open champion is one of the hottest golfers on the planet right now and will look to keep that momentum going heading into next week.

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele has only missed one cut this year but he’s still looking for his first win of the season. He does have five top-10 finishes but is coming off a T51 at the Travelers Championship.

Viktor Hovland

Speaking of the Travelers Championship, Hovland got his first win of the year at TPC River Highlands by beating Scheffler in the first hole of their Monday morning playoff. The week before that he missed the cut at the U.S. Open and was seen grinding for hours Saturday on the Shinnecock range. Seems like he found something in that session, which is always nice.

Chris Gotterup

Gotterup surprised everyone last year when he held off McIlroy to get his first PGA Tour win. This year he has added three more victories to his resume and is no longer flying under anyone’s radar. He’s up to No. 7 in the world golf rankings.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood has six top-10 finishes this season but has yet to pick up a win. Since missing the cut at the PGA Championship in May, he has gone T4 at the Memorial, T11 at both the Canadian Open and U.S. Open and T14 at the Travelers Championship.

Ludvig Åberg

A lot has been expected from Åberg this year but he has yet to be able to pull off a victory. He has had six top-10 finishes, with the most memorable one coming at the Players Championship where he lost the lead late and had to settle for T5.

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