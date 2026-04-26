2026 Cadillac Championship Full Field: Rory McIlroy Sitting out Signature Event, Scottie Scheffler Playing
For the first time in a decade, PGA Tour golf returns to the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Many fans will recall Doral as a host of a World Golf Championship and, before that, a very popular regular Tour event.
To recapture some of those vibes, the return this year got signature event status, with the $20 million purse and no-cut golf for the game’s best.
But not all the best will be in Miami.
The Cadillac Championship field is a story in itself already, given that Masters champion Rory McIlroy is opting to sit out (he also missed the signature RBC Heritage after the Masters) and four more top-15 players are skipping the tournament: world No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 9 Xander Schauffele, No. 12 Bob MacIntyre and No. 14 Ludvig Åberg.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is playing, though, likely for the last time before his PGA Championship title defense. The season’s second major is just two weeks away.
The Blue Monster course at Doral is a notorious brute, with water all over its 7,739 yards (hence the nickname). When the south Florida winds kick up, it can be a handful.
2026 Cadillac Championship full field
72 players
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Conners, Corey
Coody, Pierceson
Dahmen, Joel +
Day, Jason
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max +
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Lipsky, David
Lowry, Shane
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Putnam, Andrew
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Vegas, Jhonattan
Wallace, Matt
Woodland, Gary
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Young, Cameron
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.