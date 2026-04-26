2026 Cadillac Championship Full Field: Rory McIlroy Sitting out Signature Event, Scottie Scheffler Playing

For the first time in a decade, PGA Tour golf returns to the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Many fans will recall Doral as a host of a World Golf Championship and, before that, a very popular regular Tour event.

To recapture some of those vibes, the return this year got signature event status, with the $20 million purse and no-cut golf for the game’s best.

But not all the best will be in Miami.

The Cadillac Championship field is a story in itself already , given that Masters champion Rory McIlroy is opting to sit out (he also missed the signature RBC Heritage after the Masters) and four more top-15 players are skipping the tournament: world No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 9 Xander Schauffele, No. 12 Bob MacIntyre and No. 14 Ludvig Åberg.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is playing, though, likely for the last time before his PGA Championship title defense. The season’s second major is just two weeks away.

The Blue Monster course at Doral is a notorious brute, with water all over its 7,739 yards (hence the nickname). When the south Florida winds kick up, it can be a handful.

2026 Cadillac Championship full field

72 players

Berger, Daniel



Bhatia, Akshay



Blanchet, Chandler



Bradley, Keegan



Bridgeman, Jacob



Burns, Sam



Campbell, Brian



Cantlay, Patrick



Castillo, Ricky



Cauley, Bud



Conners, Corey



Coody, Pierceson



Dahmen, Joel +



Day, Jason



Echavarria, Nico



English, Harris



Fleetwood, Tommy



Fowler, Rickie



Fox, Ryan



Gerard, Ryan



Glover, Lucas



Gotterup, Chris



Greyserman, Max +



Griffin, Ben



Hall, Harry



Harman, Brian



Henley, Russell



Hisatsune, Ryo



Hoge, Tom



Højgaard, Nicolai



Homa, Max



Hovland, Viktor



Im, Sungjae



Kim, Michael



Kim, Si Woo



Kitayama, Kurt



Knapp, Jake



Lee, Min Woo



Lipsky, David



Lowry, Shane



Matsuyama, Hideki



McCarthy, Denny



McCarty, Matt



McNealy, Maverick



Morikawa, Collin



Noren, Alex



Novak, Andrew



Pendrith, Taylor



Poston, J.T.



Potgieter, Aldrich



Putnam, Andrew



Rodgers, Patrick



Rose, Justin



Scheffler, Scottie



Scott, Adam



Smith, Jordan



Smotherman, Austin



Spaun, J.J.



Spieth, Jordan



Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp



Taylor, Nick



Theegala, Sahith



Thomas, Justin



Thorbjornsen, Michael



Vegas, Jhonattan



Wallace, Matt



Woodland, Gary



Yellamaraju, Sudarshan



Young, Cameron



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