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2026 Cadillac Championship Full Field: Rory McIlroy Sitting out Signature Event, Scottie Scheffler Playing

The PGA Tour returns to the Blue Monster for the first time in a decade but the Masters champion will not tee it up in Miami.
John Schwarb|
Doral last hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2016 and now hosts the Cadillac Championship, a PGA Tour signature event.
Doral last hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2016 and now hosts the Cadillac Championship, a PGA Tour signature event. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

For the first time in a decade, PGA Tour golf returns to the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Many fans will recall Doral as a host of a World Golf Championship and, before that, a very popular regular Tour event.

To recapture some of those vibes, the return this year got signature event status, with the $20 million purse and no-cut golf for the game’s best.

But not all the best will be in Miami.

The Cadillac Championship field is a story in itself already, given that Masters champion Rory McIlroy is opting to sit out (he also missed the signature RBC Heritage after the Masters) and four more top-15 players are skipping the tournament: world No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 9 Xander Schauffele, No. 12 Bob MacIntyre and No. 14 Ludvig Åberg. 

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is playing, though, likely for the last time before his PGA Championship title defense. The season’s second major is just two weeks away.

The Blue Monster course at Doral is a notorious brute, with water all over its 7,739 yards (hence the nickname). When the south Florida winds kick up, it can be a handful.

2026 Cadillac Championship full field

72 players  

Berger, Daniel

Bhatia, Akshay

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Dahmen, Joel +

Day, Jason

Echavarria, Nico

English, Harris

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max +

Griffin, Ben

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

Lowry, Shane

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Putnam, Andrew

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Woodland, Gary

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Young, Cameron

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John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.

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