Why Rory McIlroy Has Opted to Skip a Second Consecutive PGA Tour Signature Event

Next week, the PGA Tour is returning to Trump Doral for the first time in a decade.

The Cadillac Championship, though, will be without arguably the game’s biggest name: Rory McIlroy.

Despite being a no-cut event with a $20 million purse, it’ll be the second consecutive signature event that McIlroy has skipped. After his victory at the Masters , the world No. 2 opted not to play the RBC Heritage the following week.

That wasn’t surprising. He has only teed it up at Harbour Town once in the last six years (2024). And three years ago, he caused quite a stir when, in the first year of the signature event model, he decided not to play the tournament, incurring a $3 million fine, as players were only allowed to skip one signature event a season, and he had already sat out the Sentry.

But that penalty doesn’t exist now. And McIlroy is utilizing some downtime in a jam-packed part of the schedule.

This week’s Zurich Classic (which McIlroy isn’t playing, despite winning it in 2024) is the only non-signature event amid a six-week span. The ensuing Cadillac and Truist championships lead directly into the PGA Championship. So, for those who play all three, plus the Masters and RBC Heritage, that’s two majors and three signature events, with only one off week in between (or perhaps six weeks in a row).

That crammed run of top-tier events has drawn the ire of some of the game’s stars.

Following a 10-year hiatus, the PGA TOUR returns to Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster in Miami, Florida for the inaugural Cadillac Championship.



Marks the fifth of eight Signature Events during the 2026 PGA TOUR Season.



The field for the Cadillac Championship will be… pic.twitter.com/UCoEGrsfor — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 24, 2026

“Going to very difficult courses into a major I don’t think is probably how it would be drawn up for a lot of guys,” Justin Thomas said at the RBC Heritage.

McIlroy isn’t alone, though. Matt Fitzpatrick, Bob MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele are also sitting out the Cadillac Championship.

McIlroy has had plenty of success at the event, with five top 10s at Doral in his Tour career. He also notably flug a 3-iron in frustration into the water there in 2015 (he finished T9 that year).

But with McIlroy being the global sensation he is, the Northern Irishman's decision not to play at Doral has ignited an abundance of social media fodder. Some are suggesting that he’s silently protesting Trump, or the Tour’s return to a course owned by the polarizing president (Trump congratulated McIlroy on his Masters win, calling him a “legend”). Others are pointing out how a few years ago, in response to LIV, McIlroy championed the signature event model, wanting all the world’s best to tee it up against each other regularly.

However, the reality is that McIlroy has earned the right to do what he wants, and he admitted in recent years that he will begin scaling back his schedule. That was evident in the lead-up to the Masters, when he opted to play practice rounds in Augusta , instead of teeing it up in one of the Tour’s Texas events.

“I’m 35 and have been out here for 17, 18 years, so I’m just going to go to the places that I enjoy and where I play well,” McIlroy said in November 2024 . “Look I’ve done the hard slog, I’ve done that sort of 25 to 30 events a year. And I’m not getting any younger.”

One of the places he enjoys is Quail Hollow, the Truist’s venue. CBS’s Dottie Pepper dubbed it “Rory McIlroy Country Club” last year, as the six-time major champion has claimed four Truist titles there.

So it’ll likely only be one more week before McIlroy is back on people’s television sets, smacking a little white ball around.