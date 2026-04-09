2026 Masters First Round Live Updates: Rory McIlroy Looks to Defend His Title

The 2026 Masters is underway at Augusta National and it’s time to settle in and enjoy every second of the best four days in golf.

As usual, there are a number of big storylines to follow this week at the Masters. Rory McIlroy is back to defend his title after winning his first green jacket in thrilling fashion last year. Scottie Scheffler is looking to win his third green jacket. And then there’s Bryson DeChambeau, who will be looking to win his first Masters.

We’ll be live blogging all of today’s action as it happens. Hop on in below and let’s have a day.

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