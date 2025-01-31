8 Pieces of Golf Tech We Loved at the 2025 PGA Show
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
More Gear Reviews From SI Golf: Best Golf Balls | Best Golf Bags | Best Rangefinders | Best Shoes
More from the 2025 PGA Show: Best New Gear | Best New Apparel | Best Tech
Last week, I had the chance to check out the PGA Show and saw all the upcoming golf products for 2025. While hardcore golfers were going crazy over the new clubs, I was more excited to check out the cool tech.
Jump To
Awesome Golf App
The Awesome Golf App's become one of my favorite programs I saw at the PGA Show. What I love most is that it works with pretty much every launch monitor out there, and it's both reliable and accurate. Plus, it comes loaded with 13 game modes that are fun and challenging to play. The best part is the price. At only $14.99 a month or $159.99 a year it's a bargain (there's also lifetime for $359.99). So if you're looking for an alternative to the OEM software for your launch monitor, this is my personal favorite.
HackMotion
The HackMotion Golf Swing Analyzer will help you nail tricky wrist angles during your golf swing. You've got three options to pick from: Core ($295), Plus ($495), and Pro ($995) — all designed to bring professional-level swing analysis to your practice time. Using it couldn't be easier. Just strap the sensor to your golf glove with Velcro, and it'll connect to your phone through Bluetooth. The app's where everything happens, showing exactly how your wrists are positioned at key moments like setup, the top of your backswing and impact.
What makes this swing training aid stand out is how detailed and flexible it is. Going for the Pro package? You'll get cool extras like "free practice" mode and putting analysis. The app shows everything in simple colors — green when you're nailing it, red when something needs work — and lets you see how you measure up against the pros on the PGA and DP World Tour. This isn't your run-of-the-mill swing analyzer. You can fine-tune specific wrist angles based on what you want to fix, whether it's a frustrating slice or adding distance. There's even an audio feature so you don't have to keep checking your phone.
It's easy to carry around in your golf bag, gives instant feedback and lets you compare yourself to tour pros — perfect to dial in those wrist positions and hit more consistent shots.
MGI AI Navigator GPS+ Golf Cart
The MGI Ai Navigator GPS+ rocks a 4" high-resolution touchscreen connecting you to over 40,000 golf courses worldwide. You'll love the responsive, crystal-clear display that works in any weather. Thanks to its high-performance GPS, you'll get quick, accurate distances to every spot on the course. Want an even better view of each hole? Just grab the free MGI App, which is loaded with maps and scoring features. Once you've paired it with Bluetooth, you'll see all your phone notifications right on the Ai Navigator GPS+ screen, from texts and emails to incoming calls.
Don't feel like carrying around a golf cart remote? No sweat. The Ai Navigator GPS+ comes with MGI's directional remote that works up to 110 yards away, letting you stroll the course hands-free. And thanks to their patented gyroscope straight tracker tech, your cart stays perfectly on track, even on the roughest terrain.
Foresight GC3S Launch Monitor
The Foresight GC3S is one of the best personal launch monitors out on the market, putting pro-grade golf analytics at your fingertips. It works seamlessly with Bushnell Pro X3 rangefinders and comes with a subscription service to impress serious golfers.
What sets the GC3S apart is its three-camera system that captures every detail of your swing and ball flight. You'll get all the essential stats PGA pros use, like launch angle, ball speed, spin rates and club path measurements. The GC3S includes 25 stunning virtual golf courses that make practice sessions more fun. Whether working on specific shots or playing a full round in your home simulator, the backlit touchscreen makes everything a breeze to navigate. The training programs work for everyone, from beginners to seasoned players. With its stylish blue design, the GC3S looks as good as it performs. Compared to traditional launch monitors, you're getting pro-level accuracy without breaking the bank.
The first year's subscription is included, and after that, it's $499 per year to keep the premium features. One of the best parts? The GC3S performs just as well indoors as outdoors — you'll get reliable readings wherever you play. It's durable enough for regular use but light enough to carry around. If you want to take your golf game to the next level, this launch monitor strikes the perfect balance between professional performance and everyday practicality, bringing tour-level tech within reach.
Garmin Approach G20 Solar
The Garmin Approach G20 Solar is perfect for golfers who don't want to worry about batteries. With its solar-powered system, you'll get non-stop operation in sunny weather and enough juice for up to 36 rounds even when it's cloudy. The 2.2-inch display really shines, showing you exact distances to all the important spots on the course. You can easily read the large numbers in bright sunlight, and it'll tell you precisely how far you are from the front, middle, and back of greens, plus hazards and doglegs.Want to know about the wind? The Garmin Golf app's got you covered with real-time wind data to help you pick the right club. It keeps score for you too, and if you ever lose it, just use the Find My Garmin feature to track it down.
The G20 Solar couldn't be easier to use. Just stick it on your cart with the magnetic mount, or clip it to your belt when you're walking. Don't sweat the rain either — its IPX7 water resistance means it'll keep working even when you get caught in a shower.
You're getting the whole package: solar power, spot-on measurements, and smart features all in one compact device. Whether you're practicing or playing tournaments, you won't have to stress about charging or battery life, the G20 Solar gives all the data you need, right when you need it.
Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch
The Garmin Approach S50 is a premium golf GPS watch for serious players that doesn't break the bank. Its 1.2" AMOLED display shows crystal-clear course details, even in bright sunlight. You've got access to over 43,000 preloaded golf courses worldwide right on your wrist.
What really sets this watch apart are its smart features that'll up your game. The PlaysLike Distance feature takes elevation changes into account, giving you true playing distances. When you can't see the green, the PinPointer feature's got your back, pointing you in the right direction for tricky blind shots. Before you swing, you'll see exactly how far you are from bunkers and water hazards with the Hazard View.
The S50 isn't just about golf, though. It keeps an eye on your heart rate, stress levels, and sleep quality. You can track your strength training, yoga, and cardio workouts between rounds, too. The Body Battery feature tells you if you're ready to hit the course or if you should take it easy. Battery life? It's solid — up to 10 days in regular watch mode and 15 hours with GPS on. That means you can play several rounds before needing to plug it in. If you're into tech and want precise data and smart features in a stylish package, the S50 has everything you need to improve your game while looking stylish.
Garmin Approach S44 Golf Watch
The Garmin Approach S44 Golf GPS Watch isn't just another golf watch — it's a premium watch with a stunning 1.2" AMOLED display that's crystal clear, even in bright sunlight. You'll find over 43,000 golf courses already loaded and ready to go, so you can start playing immediately.
What's cool is the PinPointer technology. When you can't see the green or face a blind shot, it'll point you in the right direction, just like having your caddie right there with you. The Hazard View feature shows you exactly where tricky bunkers and water hazards lurk, helping you plan better shots. Keeping score couldn't be easier since it's built right into the watch, and when you're done playing, your stats sync automatically to the Garmin Golf app. Want to get even more detailed? Just pair your watch with Approach CT1 or CT10 club trackers to see exactly how far each club goes — perfect for improving your game. You won't have to worry about running out of juice, since the battery lasts up to 15 hours in GPS mode, good for several rounds.
While the watch keeps you connected with phone notifications, they won't get in the way of your game. The slim, lightweight design feels comfortable whether playing 18 holes or wearing it to the office. If you're serious about golf and want accurate data to help improve your game, the S44 delivers everything you need while looking great on your wrist.
FlightScope i4 Smart AI Golf Laser Rangefinder
The i4 stands out thanks to its smart use of data for club suggestions. It looks at your stats and current weather conditions, including wind speed, humidity, and temperature. With its FlightScope EO Technology, it simulates conditions at courses worldwide, giving precise numbers for every shot. The Effective Playing Distance feature is a game-changer. Instead of just showing straight-line distances, it factors in altitude, air density, and weather to share how far your ball will travel. It even gets smarter as you play your home course more often.
The slope compensation works perfectly with the wind data system. Just choose your wind direction, and it'll grab real-time wind speeds from nearby weather stations. Need to play by official rules? Just flip the tournament mode switch to make it USGA-compliant. You'll find the i4 super easy to use on the course. It connects to the FS Golf app through Bluetooth, attaches to your cart with a magnetic mount, and charges up with USB-C. You can measure anything 5 to 1,000 yards away, so you're set for any shot. Combining cutting-edge tech with practical features, this smart rangefinder helps you make better decisions every time you swing.