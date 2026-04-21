If Bryson DeChambeau Leaves LIV Golf, Here are His Options

The underlying story in the ongoing saga of whether the LIV Golf League can continue into 2027 and beyond is the looming decision facing Bryson DeChambeau.

The two-time major champion who won the 2024 U.S. Open and last year finished top 10 in three of the four major championships is undoubtedly LIV Golf’s most popular player.

His foray into YouTube has garnered some 2.6 million followers for a channel that gets approximately 22 million views a month.

And since moving to LIV Golf in 2022, DeChambeau seems to have found some footing with his game—despite a recent missed cut at the Masters—that had proven elusive amid injuries and doubts leading to his departure from the PGA Tour four years ago.

But time goes by quickly, and DeChambeau has made no secret that his deal with LIV Golf is up after this season. After signing for more than $100 million in 2022, he could perhaps easily double that or more. In fact, various reports have put his asking price at $500 million.

That might not have been such an absurd figure, one that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia—LIV Golf’s financial backer—could seemingly undertake.

But last week’s news that the PIF is considering either pulling its funding or severely cutting back sent an understandable jolt through the golf world and led to questions about DeChambeau’s future.

The Athletic reported that DeChambeau’s representatives were exploring possible options at the Masters two weeks ago in case he decides to leave. His agent, Brett Falkoff, has not commented and DeChambeau undoubtedly will pledge his allegiance to LIV Golf, with its next event in two weeks outside of Washington, D.C.

But what if there is no lucrative offer? What are DeChambeau’s options? Here’s a look at some possibilities.

4 options for Bryson DeChambeau’s next move

1. Remain with LIV Golf. DeChambeau might very well want to stay with LIV and build his Crushers team and continue to play the limited schedule which allows him to dabble more extensively in his outside ventures, including YouTube. Would he do it with no substantial offer? It seems remote, but where else would he be getting any kind of upfront money? It is crazy to think that DeChambeau has earned more than $50 million in LIV official prize money (in addition to his signing bonus) to date and if purses remain even close to what they are now, he’s sure to bank plenty more.

2. Rejoin the PGA Tour ... with a catch. This only occurs, obviously, if DeChambeau leaves LIV Golf. As it stands, he is ineligible for PGA Tour events. But as Brooks Koepka showed—and to a lesser degree Patrick Reed—there can be a path back. Assuming DeChambeau plays out the season for LIV Golf through August, it is certainly possible that the Tour revives its Returning Member Program which was said to be only for this year and for Koepka, DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith. All have won majors since 2022 and have PGA Tour eligibility.

Bryson DeChambeau's last PGA Tour win outside the majors was the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

What if DeChambeau turns down such an offer but just wants to play in events where he gets sponsor invites? This is something that might be considered, but without DeChambeau back full-time, it’s hard to believe the Tour would agree to that without him sitting out a year’s worth of events, as is the case for others.

Another thing to keep in mind: the Tour is in the process of revamping its system via the Future Competition Committee. It is standing by waiting for a lot of this to play out. There could be new or different eligibility requirements in the future.

3. Join the DP World Tour. This is relatively easy and DeChambeau could do it as early as Nov. 1. For winning the 2024 U.S. Open, he has a five-year exemption on the DP World Tour. Having not been a member, he’s not subject to previous fines. And regardless of whether the PGA Tour works out in the short term, this is actually a good move for him in order to stay in touch with the pro game outside of the majors. It is somewhat surprising he has not done it already, as the commitment is not steep. But DeChambeau, as we know, has other priorities.

Bryson DeChambeau's 2024 U.S. Open win means his spot in all four majors is secure for a few more years. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

4. Play only the majors. This idea has been floated and DeChambeau is not going to shy away from it, perhaps as a leverage play. He can pursue all of his YouTube activities and take the unconventional method of attempting to keep his game in shape that way. For winning the 2024 U.S. Open, he’s exempt there through 2034. He got a five-year exemption for both the Masters and the PGA for the victory, which takes him through 2029. And he is in the British Open through 2028.

Still, this seems incredibly risky on a competitive front. No tournament golf around the majors? No ability to earn Official World Golf Ranking points, which he is now doing on a limited basis with LIV Golf? His two LIV victories this year have seen him move from 33rd to 25th in the world and he lost out on chances at the Masters and with his withdrawal last week in Mexico City. Staying in the top 50 is still a future ticket to the Masters and the British Open and DeChambeau will see all of his points for winning at Pinehurst in 2024 drop off his ledger. OWGR is not a concern for him now, but might be in the future.

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