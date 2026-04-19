Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from LIV Golf Mexico City ahead of the final round at Chapultepec.

Amid a whirlwind week, the two-time U.S. Open winner cited a wrist injury that he did not want to worsen.

“I experienced some discomfort in my wrist during yesterday’s round and have decided to withdraw from the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City to prevent further injury,” DeChambeau said on social media. “Not how I wanted this week to go.”

The 32-year-old is coming off a missed cut at the Masters with a triple bogey on the 18th hole in Round 2.

Then, of course, the golf world was shaken by reports that LIV Golf’s demise was imminent, before the league said the season would continue at “full throttle.” Although the online broadcast in Round 1 was knocked off air for two hours due to technical issues.

However, during that first round, DeChambeau made additional headlines when he went viral for throwing a fit over the course conditions.

“You’ve got destroyed grass,” DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau was 2 over par through 54 holes before he pulled out of the tournament.

He plans to be ready for LIV Golf Virginia on May 7-10, leading into the PGA Championship.

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