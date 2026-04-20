Jon Rahm Credits ‘Heated Argument’ at Masters for Dominant Win at LIV Golf Mexico City

Jon Rahm had just made the cut on the number at the Masters, but had essentially little chance to win the tournament.

So ahead of his Saturday round, he was frustrated. And that led to a confrontation with his caddie, Adam Hayes.

“Adam and I nearly got in a heated argument on Saturday on the putting green at Augusta when he was trying to explain something and I wasn't fully understanding,” Rahm said after the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City.

Eventually, cooler heads prevailed.

“Once it clicked what he was trying to say and what I needed to work on on that range session Saturday afternoon, it was so much better,” Rahm said. “Sunday at Augusta, I played much better golf, and it’s only gotten a little bit easier since then.”

Indeed, it has. Following a 4-under final round at the Masters, yielding a T38 finish, Rahm rode the momentum to a six-stroke romp of the field at LIV Golf Mexico City, firing a final-round 64 to finish at 21 under par. Fellow Spaniards David Puig and Josele Ballester finished second and third.

🙌 A hero's welcome to the 18th green for LIV Golf Mexico City champion @JonRahmOfficial #LIVGolfMexicoCity | @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/9MwJm0s0DJ — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) April 19, 2026

The 31-year-old recorded his sixth consecutive top 5 finish and his second title of the season after claiming LIV Hong Kong last month .

MORE: Final results, payouts from LIV Golf Mexico City

And for Rahm, it was quite a turnaround from just 10 days ago.

“If you had told me last Thursday I was going to win by six this week, I would say you’re crazy because it felt horrible,” he said. “Last week wasn't great until Sunday.”

Sometimes, a little tough love can go a long way. However, Rahm still feels there’s more to unleash.

“Seemed to have found something that can work, but still needs to get a little bit more refined to say that it’s complete,” the two-time major champion said. “A little bit too much thought, if you will, when it comes to the swing that I would like, but obviously, today it was pretty good.”

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