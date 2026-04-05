2026 Masters Full Field: 91 Heading to Augusta National for the Season’s First Major

The 90th Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National, marking the unofficial start of spring for many and, for golf’s best players, the first of four opportunities at immortality in 2026.

A green jacket awaits the winner of the season’s first major. Rory McIlroy, of course, won a year ago, completing the career Grand Slam and becoming the sixth man to join golf’s most exclusive club. He will host the Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday—the menu looks delicious —then will get down to the business of trying to become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods in 2001–02.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will chase a third green jacket, hoping to continue an every-other-year title run (2022, 2024). He skipped the Houston Open two weeks ago while on baby watch; indeed his second son arrived and the entire family is now in Augusta, Ga.

A total of 91 players are in the field. Six amateurs are competing, including U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell. Eighteen past champions are scheduled to play: McIlroy, Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Angel Cabrera, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal and Fred Couples.

Three-time champion Phil Mickelson announced last week he will not be competing due to a family matter , while five-time champion Tiger Woods is not playing in the wake of a car accident on March 27 where he and another motorist were uninjured but Woods was charged with DUI .

The last man to qualify by winning his way in was Gary Woodland, a popular champion in Houston . One final bid was available to the winner of the Valero Texas Open but it was left unclaimed as champion J.J. Spaun was already in the field by virtue of his U.S. Open win last year.

2026 Masters full field

91 players

Åberg, Ludvig

Berger, Daniel

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Cabrera, Ángel

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Couples, Fred

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Echavarria, Nico

English, Harris

Fang, Ethan (a)

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fox, Ryan

Garcia, Sergio

Gerard, Ryan

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herrington, Jackson (a)

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Holtz, Brandon (a)

Homa, Max

Hovland, Viktor

Howell, Mason (a)

Im, Sungjae

Jarvis, Casey

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Kataoka, Naoyuki

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Koepka, Brooks

Laopakdee, Fifa (a)

Lee, Min Woo

Li, Haotong

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarty, Matt

McIlroy, Rory

McKibbin, Tom

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Olazábal, José María

Ortiz, Carlos

Penge, Marco

Potgieter, Aldrich

Pulcini, Mateo (a)

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reed, Patrick

Reitan, Kristoffer

Riley, Davis

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Singh, Vijay

Smith, Cameron

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Thomas, Justin

Valimaki, Sami

Watson, Bubba

Weir, Mike

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron



(a) - amateur