2026 Masters Full Field: 91 Heading to Augusta National for the Season’s First Major
The 90th Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National, marking the unofficial start of spring for many and, for golf’s best players, the first of four opportunities at immortality in 2026.
A green jacket awaits the winner of the season’s first major. Rory McIlroy, of course, won a year ago, completing the career Grand Slam and becoming the sixth man to join golf’s most exclusive club. He will host the Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday—the menu looks delicious—then will get down to the business of trying to become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods in 2001–02.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will chase a third green jacket, hoping to continue an every-other-year title run (2022, 2024). He skipped the Houston Open two weeks ago while on baby watch; indeed his second son arrived and the entire family is now in Augusta, Ga.
A total of 91 players are in the field. Six amateurs are competing, including U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell. Eighteen past champions are scheduled to play: McIlroy, Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Angel Cabrera, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal and Fred Couples.
Three-time champion Phil Mickelson announced last week he will not be competing due to a family matter, while five-time champion Tiger Woods is not playing in the wake of a car accident on March 27 where he and another motorist were uninjured but Woods was charged with DUI.
The last man to qualify by winning his way in was Gary Woodland, a popular champion in Houston. One final bid was available to the winner of the Valero Texas Open but it was left unclaimed as champion J.J. Spaun was already in the field by virtue of his U.S. Open win last year.
2026 Masters full field
91 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Cabrera, Ángel
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Couples, Fred
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Fang, Ethan (a)
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fox, Ryan
Garcia, Sergio
Gerard, Ryan
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herrington, Jackson (a)
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Holtz, Brandon (a)
Homa, Max
Hovland, Viktor
Howell, Mason (a)
Im, Sungjae
Jarvis, Casey
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Kataoka, Naoyuki
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Koepka, Brooks
Laopakdee, Fifa (a)
Lee, Min Woo
Li, Haotong
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarty, Matt
McIlroy, Rory
McKibbin, Tom
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Olazábal, José María
Ortiz, Carlos
Penge, Marco
Potgieter, Aldrich
Pulcini, Mateo (a)
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
Reed, Patrick
Reitan, Kristoffer
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schwartzel, Charl
Scott, Adam
Singh, Vijay
Smith, Cameron
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Thomas, Justin
Valimaki, Sami
Watson, Bubba
Weir, Mike
Willett, Danny
Woodland, Gary
Young, Cameron
(a) - amateur
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.