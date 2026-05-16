2026 PGA Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Aronimink

The payouts have been unveiled for this year’s PGA Championship at Aronimink. This year’s PGA offers a $20.5 million purse, with $3.69 million to the winner.

It’s a record payday for this event, which last year offered a $19 million purse and a $3.42 million winner’s check, claimed by Scottie Scheffler.

It’s been a grind so far this week at Aronimink, a classic Donald Ross-designed venue, where players have faced tough conditions and long, slow rounds. Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy shared the 36-hole lead at 4 under but a whopping 45 players were within five shots of them, making this event particularly wide open entering the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler (2 under) and Rory McIlroy (1 over) have played themselves into contention. But some big names headed out of town early, including Bryson DeChambeau, who extended his disappointing run at the majors by missing the cut at Aronimink by three shots. Tommy Fleetwood was also among the surprise players to fail to reach the weekend.

Add it all up, and Aronimink’s tough setup and long list of bunched names means we could have a suprise winner, or at the very least a first-time major champion, lift the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 PGA Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.

2026 PGA Championship final payouts

PGA of America

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