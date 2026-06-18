2026 U.S. Open Payouts: How Much the Winner and Players Who Miss Cut Get Paid at Shinnecock

The best golfers in the world are spending the week battling the windy conditions at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with hopes of earning a place in golf immortality by winning the 2026 U.S. Open.

While winning the tournament is everyone’s ultimate goal, walking away with a lucrative bag of cash isn’t a bad consolation prize. And it will be lucrative, indeed.

The 126th edition of the U.S. Open features a record $22.5 million purse, which is $1 million more than last year at Oakmont. The winner this year will earn $4.5 million—the most in U.S. Open history. That matches Rory McIlroy’s payday for winning the 2026 Masters and is nearly one million more than Aaron Rai’s $3.69 million jackpot from the PGA Championship last month.

Last year, U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun took home $4.3 million, while runner-up Robert MacIntyre won $2.322 million. In 2018—the last time the U.S. Open was held at Shinnecock—winner Brooks Koepka cashed $2.16 million of the $12 million purse.

How much do players make after missing the cut at 2026 U.S. Open?

The top 60 golfers (plus ties) through 36 holes at the U.S. Open make the cut and get the opportunity to play on Saturday and Sunday. Those who don’t hop on a flight back home.

But the professional golfers who miss the cut at Shinnecock won’t go home empty-handed. Those that miss the cut will take home $10,000. It’s a nice payday for a couple of rough rounds of golf and more than double of what cut players made at the 2026 PGA Championship ($4,300), but it’s significantly less than the cut pay at the Masters ($25,000).

The 20 amateurs in the field at the 2026 U.S. Open will make $0, of course.

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2026 U.S. Open payouts—full list

Total purse: $22.5 million

Aside from the winning number, the official payouts for the rest of the field won’t be announced until after Friday’s second round. This article will be updated with a full breakdown of player earnings once it is announced, and once again on Sunday when the final leaderboard is official.

PLACE $$ GOLFER 1 $4.5 million TBD 2 -- TBD 3 -- TBD 4 -- TBD 5 -- TBD 6 -- TBD 7 -- TBD 8 -- TBD 9 -- TBD 10 -- TBD 11 -- TBD 12 -- TBD 13 -- TBD 14 -- TBD 15 -- TBD 16 -- TBD 17 -- TBD 18 -- TBD 19 -- TBD 20 -- TBD 21 -- TBD 22 -- TBD 23 -- TBD 24 -- TBD 25 -- TBD 26 -- TBD 27 -- TBD 28 -- TBD 29 -- TBD 30 -- TBD 31 -- TBD 32 -- TBD 33 -- TBD 34 -- TBD 35 -- TBD 36 -- TBD 37 -- TBD 38 -- TBD 39 -- TBD 40 -- TBD 41 -- TBD 42 -- TBD 43 -- TBD 44 -- TBD 45 -- TBD 46 -- TBD 47 -- TBD 48 -- TBD 49 -- TBD 50 -- TBD 51 -- TBD 52 -- TBD 53 -- TBD 54 -- TBD 55 -- TBD 56 -- TBD 57 -- TBD 58 -- TBD 59 -- TBD 60 -- TBD

Players who miss cut: $10,000

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