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2026 U.S. Open Payouts: How Much the Winner and Players Who Miss Cut Get Paid at Shinnecock

The winner of the U.S. Open will earn a historic payday, while the players who don’t make the weekend won’t go home empty-handed.
Tom Dierberger|
J.J. Spaun looks to defend his 2025 title at this week’s U.S. Open.
J.J. Spaun looks to defend his 2025 title at this week’s U.S. Open. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The best golfers in the world are spending the week battling the windy conditions at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with hopes of earning a place in golf immortality by winning the 2026 U.S. Open.

While winning the tournament is everyone’s ultimate goal, walking away with a lucrative bag of cash isn’t a bad consolation prize. And it will be lucrative, indeed.

The 126th edition of the U.S. Open features a record $22.5 million purse, which is $1 million more than last year at Oakmont. The winner this year will earn $4.5 million—the most in U.S. Open history. That matches Rory McIlroy’s payday for winning the 2026 Masters and is nearly one million more than Aaron Rai’s $3.69 million jackpot from the PGA Championship last month.

Last year, U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun took home $4.3 million, while runner-up Robert MacIntyre won $2.322 million. In 2018—the last time the U.S. Open was held at Shinnecock—winner Brooks Koepka cashed $2.16 million of the $12 million purse.

How much do players make after missing the cut at 2026 U.S. Open?

The top 60 golfers (plus ties) through 36 holes at the U.S. Open make the cut and get the opportunity to play on Saturday and Sunday. Those who don’t hop on a flight back home.

But the professional golfers who miss the cut at Shinnecock won’t go home empty-handed. Those that miss the cut will take home $10,000. It’s a nice payday for a couple of rough rounds of golf and more than double of what cut players made at the 2026 PGA Championship ($4,300), but it’s significantly less than the cut pay at the Masters ($25,000).

The 20 amateurs in the field at the 2026 U.S. Open will make $0, of course.

RELATED: ‘We Want Carnage’: Scenes From the U.S. Open’s Best Holes at Shinnecock

2026 U.S. Open payouts—full list

Total purse: $22.5 million

Aside from the winning number, the official payouts for the rest of the field won’t be announced until after Friday’s second round. This article will be updated with a full breakdown of player earnings once it is announced, and once again on Sunday when the final leaderboard is official.

PLACE

$$

GOLFER

1

$4.5 million

TBD

2

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20

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25

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60

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Players who miss cut: $10,000

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Published | Modified
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

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