Michael Vick: Being a Coach

All right, we are here with Michael Vick here at San Francisco at Radio Row.

Um, I think the big topic of the week other than the big game is the is the Hall of Fame.

Bill Belichick not getting in.

Uh, what are your thoughts on the controversy?

Um, you know.

When you think about greatness and when you think about people who meant so much to the game, uh, when I think about what the Hall of Fame really means, um.

You know, it's the Hall of Fame, not the Hall of Good.

And so when you look at people like.

Tom Brady, you look at Bill Belichick, you just think.

About, you know, how.

They changed the game, you know, in so many ways and the way we look at it, the way we appreciate it, and so I think it speaks for itself.

Now if you'd asked me if he was the first ballot Hall of Fame, I would have said yes and so I guess somebody didn't see it that way or maybe voters didn't see it that way, but it just said a lot about my, my chances one day, um, shit can't get Bill in.

As, as someone who who played in the league, um, do you think that all the controversy surrounding the Patriots, Deflategate, Spygate, maybe Bill wasn't necessarily known as being nice to the media, do you think that played a part of it?

Well, I think everything plays a part, and when you look at, um, everything in its entirety, um, we all being judged in one way or another, and so, you know, from in that regard.

And if that is taken into consideration then it don't help the chances of of Bill.

He wasn't media friendly, um, you know, he was, he was showing answers and straight to the point and maybe, uh, ball was his main concern.

I wasn't there with him.

I don't know him that well, uh, just admire him, um, but you know.

It's not like it's not gonna happen, and it will, and I don't think he cares whether it happens now or 5 years from now, as long as it happens efficiently.

Yeah, let's talk about, uh, this big game because, you know, now you're coaching.

Let's talk about the coaching matchup matchup because you have Mike Rabel, uh, you know, his First year with the Patriots you have Mike McDonald, and a young coach.

What do you make of the coaching matchup in this game?

I think it's a great matchup.

I think you have a coach named Mike McDonald who was under John Harbaugh and really understand what it takes to run an organization.

If you're talking about getting some of the best, um, experience, whether, you know, being a defensive coordinator, just being in the meeting rooms or being in the team meeting room to hear how he approached the team.

You know that's his blueprint and then Mike Vrabel, he was under Bill and so you got two great coaches who Understand how to win and that's so important and that's why you have two teams that's very disciplined playing really, really hard, um, because their coaches come from places where, uh, they know how to motivate and how to lead.

Let's talk about the Coach Vic experience BET, um, how has that transition, you know, coming from playing on the field and being able to see it from a player's perspective helped you as your role in now the coach?

Yeah, it's transitioning, you know, I, I'm transitioning into, uh, what I feel is, um, a comfort level for me as a head coach.

I know what I want.

I know what I need.

I know what I'm looking for.

Um, unfortunately we, we had to take some, some tough losses last year, but my team never quit.

I take pride in making sure that we were prepared and we went out there and we gave 110% effort every time.

A lot of games we was winning and we lost them and you know, the young guys gotta learn how to win and so it's my job to teach them how to win, put them in the best in the best position possible.

Keep enjoying this platform and the the the opportunities that I have to grow as a coach, man, and.

Got so many mentors now after the season leaning on these guys.

OK, what could I have done better?

What can I do better?

How do I get this right?

And I think, you know , 70% of it I feel like I got now it's just confirming, am I right thinking this way or asking about this or having my coaches look at things this way.

It's just like growing just anything in life during your playing career, is there one coach or maybe a couple coaches that you've kinda taken lessons from that you're using now as a coach of a football team?

All of my coaches, every single one of them.

I got so much respect for them now.

So all my coaches out there, if I was ever a knucklehead and thought I started to know it all, I'm so sorry because I didn't.

And, uh You know, now I look to them for guidance.

I watched the way they're they're facilitating and the success that they're all having every single coach that I've played for, they're all having success still to this day and so I can hang my hat on that.

And I could feed off that and I appreciate that.

I certainly appreciate them and every word that they ever uttered to me.

Couple last ones for me.

I gotta ask you about Daniel Jones, Vanilla Vic.

What did you make of that nickname?

Is he worthy of that nickname?

Daniel Vic Jones.

There you go.

OK.

What do you make of him?

Shout out to my people at Fox Sports.

You y'all.

You respect his running ability.

Or is that or is that nickname maybe a little Daniel Jones running ability ever since he broke that 65 yard run a couple years ago.

Y'all remember everybody remember, um, and I really respect his journey .

I respect, I hate the fact that he got hurt this season, man.

I wanted to see what Indianapolis was gonna do, but Don't give up on young quarterbacks so soon as they go into year 3, year 4, year 5.

That's when they're starting to present themselves as the futures of the franchise.

So give them some leeway, benefit of the doubt.

Now if they just completely like assholes or something like that, then, and then I get it, you gotta move on.

But if they're great people, great leaders, and they're trying.

Don't give up on it.

All right , last one for me, big game.

Do you have any insights or predictions on how this one's gonna play out?

You know what, man, I don't have any predictions on this one.

I'm I enjoy watching this one, man.

I can't wait to watch Sam Donald.

Can't wait to watch Drake May.

Can't wait to watch these defenses go back and forth.

I think it's gonna be closer than a lot of people think.

All right, Michael Vick, thank you so much for your time.