Travis Kelce to Make 2026 Golf Course Debut at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

This week, the PGA Tour heads to the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Everybody in the top 30 who's eligible is in this field, except Justin Thomas, still rehabbing a back surgery.

So that means the season debut of Rory McIlroy, plus world number 1 Scotty Scheffler.

Now world number 3, Justin Rose, having won a couple of weeks ago.

This week, they're playing for $20 million and there's no cut.

So all the professionals will make the weekend.

The amateur part, you'll recall, has been cut to 36 holes just playing Thursday and Friday.

Travis Kelsey, by the way , is in the amateur field.

So look out for him in the early round broadcasts and social posts .

As this is one event that still draws a lot of star power.

And the views make it an easy watch.