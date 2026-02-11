00:00:43 |
Travis Kelce to Make 2026 Golf Course Debut at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Up Next
Albert Breer on Seahawks Smothering Patriots in Super Bowl LX
Feb 9, 2026
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo Nears Gold Medal Record
8 hours ago
Albert Breer on Seahawks’ Special Season, What’s Next for Patriots?
17 hours ago
Backlash Against Czech Ice Skaters AI Generated Music
Feb 10, 2026
Alexander Volkanovski Wants Jason Statham to Play Him in His Biopic
Jan 30, 2026
Albert Breer on Seahawks Smothering Patriots in Super Bowl LX
Feb 9, 2026
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo Nears Gold Medal Record
8 hours ago
Albert Breer on Seahawks’ Special Season, What’s Next for Patriots?
17 hours ago
Backlash Against Czech Ice Skaters AI Generated Music
Feb 10, 2026
Alexander Volkanovski Wants Jason Statham to Play Him in His Biopic
Jan 30, 2026
Daniel Cormier Says Conor McGregor Needs to Fight on the UFC White House Card
Feb 6, 2026
Michael Vick: Being a Coach
Feb 6, 2026
It's Time for the Warriors To Have a Steph Curry Conversation
Jan 28, 2026
Farmers Insurance Open Betting Preview
Jan 27, 2026
Amon Ra St. Brown: Trusts the Lions' Offseason Moves
Feb 6, 2026
Derrick Henry Praises Mike Vrabel's Attention to Detail
Feb 4, 2026
George Kittle: Potential Niners Reunion?
Feb 6, 2026
Transcript
This week, the PGA Tour heads to the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Everybody in the top 30 who's eligible is in this field, except Justin Thomas, still rehabbing a back surgery.
So that means the season debut of Rory McIlroy, plus world number 1 Scotty Scheffler.
Now world number 3, Justin Rose, having won a couple of weeks ago.
This week, they're playing for $20 million and there's no cut.
So all the professionals will make the weekend.
The amateur part, you'll recall, has been cut to 36 holes just playing Thursday and Friday.
Travis Kelsey, by the way , is in the amateur field.
So look out for him in the early round broadcasts and social posts .
As this is one event that still draws a lot of star power.
And the views make it an easy watch.