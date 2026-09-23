Why All the Pressure Is on the Star-Studded U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup

The 2026 Presidents Cup kicks off Thursday morning at famed—and recently renovated—Medinah. No. 3. Team USA enters as the heavy favorites thanks to having a far-superior group of 12 players than the International team. The Americans have won this event a whopping 10 times in a row and have only lost once since it began in 1994.

So while spirits are rightfully up heading into this four-day showdown and expectations are high that the American squad will roll once again, one question has to be asked: What if Team USA loses?

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Again, the chances of that are slim but if this U.S. does somehow get upset by the International team, or even wins by a close margin, it will be viewed as an utter disaster that will cause even more stress for the players that make next year’s Ryder Cup team.

And that’s why all of the pressure is on Team USA heading into Thursday’s four-ball matches. And it’s also why the International team should feel like it’s playing with house money all weekend long.

Making things even more important for Team USA to put on a dominant showing this week is that the U.S. has stunk in a number of big team events over the past few years. The Americans have lost the last two Ryder Cups, including last year on home soil at Bethpage Black. Last month the U.S. Walker Cup team, a roster that had a number of the best male amateur players in the world, lost to Team Great Britain and Ireland in a stunning upset. And a few weeks ago the U.S. Solheim Cup team, made up of the best LPGA players, fell to Europe after collapsing in the Sunday singles matches.

That’s a whole lot of losing for U.S. golf and it just can’t happen again this week at Medinah.

Leading the way for Team USA is the No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler. While he has been a part on two winning Presidents Cup teams, his individual record (3-5-1) so far in this event hasn’t been what you’d expect from such a generational star player. He has also struggled in his three Ryder Cup appearances thus far, going 3-6-3.

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Scheffler will be backed up by Cameron Young, who won the Players Championship last May and has been a top-5 player in the world for a while now. Wyndham Clark, who won three times this past PGA Tour season, including a wire-to-wire victory at the U.S. Open, is also one of the top players on the team who will be counted upon to win a bunch of points and set the tone for the star-studded squad.

The International team, meanwhile, will be led by Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryan Fox, who won the British Open last July. Adam Scott is back for his record 12th Presidents Cup and would love nothing more than to finally get his first win at the event. The rest of the roster is full of guys who have had success in the PGA Tour, but they don’t match up well against such an impressive Team USA roster.

Unlike the Ryder Cup, which has two rounds of matches on Friday and Saturday before going to Sunday singles, the Presidents Cup features one round of matches on Thursday and Friday before going to two rounds of matches on Saturday and then Sunday singles.

The last time Medinah hosted a big team event was in 2012 when the European team rallied back on Sunday to stun the Americans in what has been dubbed the “Miracle at Medinah.” While the Presidents Cup is a few steps below the Ryder Cup in terms of importance and prestige, something like what we saw 14 years ago just can’t happen again this time around.

Buckle up for what should be a fun four days of team golf action. But if things get close come Sunday, get ready to feel the same sort of intensity that comes every two years at the Ryder Cup.