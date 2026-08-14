2026 California Football Preseason Rankings Countdown: Nos. 16-20

Let the countdown begin.

California’s 2026 season is less than two weeks away with openers starting Aug. 20-21 in the Central , Southern , San Diego , Sac-Joaquin and Los Angeles City sections, and Aug. 27-28 in the Central Coast Section, North Coast , Oakland and San Francisco sections.

Picking the Top 25 teams isn’t as difficult as it once was. Quite earnestly, the same teams largely resurface every year, built by cohesive coaching staffs that draw in top talent. If not the old fashion way of residing in circulation regions, blue chip athletes are finding ways to gain eligibility by legal bounds.

The results, are many of the titan programs battling year after year for winning programs, leading to section, if not regional and state titles.

Over the next week, check back for the top 25 teams in the Golden State.

See last season’s 2025 final rankings here and below check for the California 2025 in review section, featuring title game results, section champions and statistical leaders.

Today are teams 16-20. Saturday look for teams 11-15, Monday 6-10 and Wednesday 1-5. All Southern Section team writeups are from Tarek Fattal and his Southern Section’s preseason football rankings .

COUNTDOWN: Teams 21-25

20. ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN

Riordan junior running back Adonyae Brown rushed for nearly 180 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, but was held to less than 50 and no scores in the second half of a season-ending loss to Folsom in the CIF NorCal Division 1-AA finals. | Photo by Dennis Lee

Last season: 12-1, 7-0 West Catholic Athletic League

Last 5 seasons: 34-22

Top offensive players: RB Adonyae Brown, Sr.; QB Jayden Crane, Sr.; RB Chase Elzey, So.; WR Kaden Herman, So; TE-WR Ernie Tofi, Jr.; WR Isaiah Flores, Jr.

Top defensive players: DE DJ Sanchez, Sr.; DL Lopeti Malupo, Sr.; DL Soape Mafuahingano, So.; DL David Eriksson, CB Israel Lawson, Jr.; S Sione Valhola, Jr.;

Newcomers: QB Kalvin Bishop, Fr.; TE-WR Jeffery Palega, Fr. WR Kaden Herman, So

Recruited/ranked players: Rivals/On 3 2027 (Top 232) — Malupo (No. 146, Washington State commit), Sanchez (No. 163, Princeton commit); Brown (No. 175, UNLV commit); Rivals/On 3 2028 (Top 99) — Tofi (No. 71).

19. GARDENA SERRA

Last season: 4-6, 1-4 Mission League

Last 5 seasons: 39-23

Top Offensive Players: QB Malik Tunai, Jr.; OL Larry Shingleton, Jr.; OL Ace Taylor, Sr.; OL Darlington Nwenza, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: S Pole Moala, Sr.; CB Wesley Ace, Sr.; DB Derrick Coleman, Jr.; LB Quintin Washington, Jr.

Newcomers: RB AJ McBean, Sr. (Mira Costa); OL PJ Faaoso, So. (Leuzinger).

Recruited/ranked players: Rivals/On 3 2027 (Top 232) — Moala (No. 12, UCLA commit), McBean (No. 119, Stanford), Ace (No. 137, San Jose State); Rivals/On 3 2028 (Top 99) — Coleman (No. 60).

Coach Scott Altenberg says: "We will be a ball control offense with an aggressive defense."

18. SAN CLEMENTE

Last season: 9-5, 2-1 Alpha League

Last 5 seasons: 38-21

Top Offensive Players: DB/WR Jaxson Rex, Sr.; QB Preston Beck, Jr.; OL Brody Ragland, Sr.; RB Colin Granite, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: LB Jack Weller, Jr.; DB Cade Hogan, Sr.; DL Payton Proffitt, Sr.; LB Declan Sawyers, Jr.

Newcomers: WR Ryan Matheson, Sr. (San Juan Hills); TE/DL Drew Della Vedova, Jr.; LB/DL Gunnor Bachhuber, Jr.; OL/DL Trey Humphrey, Sr.; LB Jackson Humphries, Sr. (Coronado, NV); DB Tate Bollard, Sr.

Recruited/ranked players: Rivals/On 3 2027 (Top 232) — Rex (No. 60, BYU commit); Rivals/On 3 2028 (Top 99) — Beck (No. 38)

Coach Jaime Ortiz says: "Many returning starters from the 2025 CIF Finalist who have a chip on their shoulder with something to prove in 2026."

17. SERVITE

Last season: 6-5, 2-3 Trinity League

Last 5 seasons: 31-29

Top Offensive Players: OL Drew Fielder, Sr.; OL Nija Uliese, Jr.; OL Keiden Lokeni, Jr.; OL Gio Blanco, Jr.; QB Gino Wang, Jr.; WR Benjamin Harris, Sr.; WR Kamil Pelovello, Jr.; WR Taua Niumata, So.; WR Jaden Vaicaro, Sr.; RB Jorden Wells, RB, Jr.

Top Defensive Players: LB Isaiah Leilua, Sr.; LB Allen Kennett, Jr.; DB Treveon Nunley, So.; DL Jordyn Taylor Brown, So.; DL Caleb Fata, So.; SS Kestin Jiles, Jr.

Newcomers: (None listed by coach)

Recruited/ranked players: Rivals/On 3 2027 (Top 232) — Fielder (No. 11, USC commit), Lellua (No. 89, Washington),

Coach Rick Garretson says: "Play fast, smart and physical."

16. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC

Last season: 11-3, 3-0 Western League

Last 5 seasons: 42-22

Top Offensive Players: RB-S Honor Fa’alave, Sr.; WR-DB Isaac Cook, Sr.; RB Willie Flores, Sr.; WR Gianluca Busalacchi, Sr.

Top defensive players: S Fa’alave-Johnson, Sr.; LB Kevin Clark, Sr.; DL Ryder Molchanoff, Sr.; DB Noah Lauifi, Sr.; LB Titus Napoleon, Sr.

Newcomers: DL Asofa Laufi, Sr.; QB Daniel Najera, So.; OL Tre’von Taylor

Recruited/ranked players: Rivals/On 3 2027 (Top 232) — Fa’alave-Johnson (No. 2, USC commit), Cook (No. 108, San Diego State commit), Molchanoff (No. 164, New Mexico), Asofa Laufi (No. 181, Hawaii).

CALIFORNIA 2025 IN REVIEW

Not Mater Dei. Not St. John Bosco.

For the first time since 2015, a California football team not named either of those two schools won the biggest prize — the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division championship — to finish off the 2025 season.

Santa Margarita, a rapidly rising up-and-coming program that plays in the same Trinity League as national juggernauts Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, won the Open crown with a decisive 47-13 win over perennial Northern California power De La Salle-Concord at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Santa Margarita senior WR Trent Mosley and USC commit had eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone when the Eagles raced to a 35-7 lead en route to a 47-13 win in the CIF State Open Division championship at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. | Photo by Todd Shurtleff

State Player of the Year, big-play receiver Trent Mosley had 11 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns and added a TD rushing as the Eagles, coached for the first season by former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback standout Carson Palmer, finished off a late-season flurry with a thoroughly decisive win over De La Salle (12-1), which was after its ongoing record eighth state title.

The Spartans, who hadn’t played for 22 days due to early North Coast Section playoffs and a week off after being selected the top team from the North, were outgained 377-180 and sacked four times. Its star running back, state-champion sprinter Jaden Jefferson, scored both of De La Salle’s touchdowns.

Tulsa-bound quarterback Trace Johnson threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns, two also to Luke Gazzaniga. A 43-yard pick-6 by Siua Holani capped the lopsided win for Santa Margarita (11-3), which finished the season with lopsided wins over Orange Lutheran (28-7 and 31-6), JSerra Catholic (41-14), Sierra Canyon (21-9) and Corona Centennial (42-7).

MORE STATE CHAMPIONS

Division 1-AA: Folsom 42, Cathedral Catholic-San Diego 28

Division 1-A: Central East 42, Pacifica-Oxnard 28

Division 2-AA: St. Mary’s-Stockton 27, Bakersfield Christian 24

Division 2-A: Sonora 35, Rio Hondo Prep 10

Division 3-AA: St. Ignatius 42, Ventura 35

Division 3-A: Kennedy-Delano 42, McClymonds-Oakland 25

Division 4-AA: Barstow 17, Sutter 7

Division 5-AA: Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland 37, Christian-El Cajon 0

Division 5-A: San Andreas 42, Bishop Union 21

Division 6-AA: Valley Center 36, Lincoln-San Jose 35

Division 6-A: Winters 28, Morse 7

Division 7-AA: Redding Christian 16, Woodbridge-Irvine 0

Division 7-A: Balboa-San Francisco 42, South El Monte 8

State championship game previews

ALL SECTION CHAMPIONS

Central Section — Central East (Division 1-AA), Bakersfield Christian (1-A), Arroyo Grande (D2), Kennedy (D3), Immanuel (D4), Bishop Union (D5), Minarets (D6), Fresno Christian (8-man)

Central Coast Section — Riordan (Open Division), Serra (Division 1), St. Ignatius (D2), Menlo-Atherton (D3), Lincoln-San Jose (D4), Piedmont Hills (D5)

LA City Section — Carson (Open Division), South Gate (D1), San Fernando (D2), Santee (D3), Sherman Oaks CES (8-person)

North Coast Section — De La Salle (Open Division), Pittsburg (D1), Monte Vista-Danville (D2), El Cerrito (D3), Miramonte (D4), Ferndale (D5), Bishop O’Dowd (D6), Middletown (D7), Stuart Hall (8-person D1), Elsie Allen (8-person D2).

Northern Section — Chico (Division 2), Gridley (D3), Winters (D4), Redding Christian (D5)

Oakland Section — McClymonds

San Diego Section — Cathedral Catholic (Open Division), Granite Hills (D1), Santa Fe Christian (D2), Christian (D3), Valley Center (D4), Morse (D5-A), Marantha Christian (D5-AA), St. Joseph Academy (D6)

Sac-Joaquin Section — Folsom (D1), St. Mary’s (D2), Woodcreek (D3), Roseville (D4), Sutter (D5), Sonora (D6), Calaveras (D7), Mira Loma (D8)

San Francisco Section — Balboa

Southern Section — Santa Margarita (D1), Los Alamitos (D2), Pacifica (D3), La Habra (D4), Rio Hondo (D5), Ventura (D6), Barstow (D7), Beckman (D8), Valley Christian (D9), Hillcrest (D10), Valley View (D11), Grace (D12), Woodbridge (D13), South El Monte (D14), Flintridge Prep (8-man D1), Lancaster Baptist (8-man D2).

RETURNING STATE STAT LEADERS

(All via MaxPreps leaderboards)

Eli Dukes (Palma) 37

Elijah Walker (Chavez) 36

Joe Lara (Liberty Ranch) 32

James Curso (Clovis) 30

Carson Tidwell (King City) 30

Elias Haynes (Downey) 30

Jelani Dipper (Central East) 4,583 yards

Taylor Lee (Pacifica-Oxnard) 4,059

Zachary Benitez (Granite Hills-Cel Cajon) 4,009

Deshawn Laporte (Burbank) 3,990

Michael Gonzalez (South Gate) 3,842

Dippel (Central East) 58

Wyatt Shaw (Redding Christian) 55

Laport (Burbank) 54

Lee (Pacifica) 53

Riley Williams (Grace) 46

Eli Dukes (Palma) 2,420

Gage Jones (Live Oak) 2,207

Wyatt Gillett (Los Molinos) 2,187

Ma’Kahl Fields-Cook (Canyon Hills) 2,092

Carson Tidwell (King City) 2,076

Dvaughn Norwood (Bella Vista) 1,876

Nicholas Fonseca (South Gate) 1,782 (99 catches, 20 touchdowns)

Bayon Harris (Central East) 1,768 (86, 26)

Demaje Riley (Tulare Union) 1,519 (72, 13)

Blake Wong (Norco) 1,479 (84, 20)

Jmari Garlington (Banning) 1,470 (76, 17)

Isiah Phelps (Pacifica) 232

Madden Mayer (Linfield Christian) 180

Ryan Halversen (Middletown) 177

Jaret Bridwell (Red Bluff) 173

Kane Casani (Loyola) 166

Brandon Garcia (La Puente) 21

Anthony Lara (Kennedy-Delano) 19

Juan Raygoza (McLane) 18

Kingston Sula (Carson) 16

Paul Pennson (North Hollywood) 15

Cody McCoard (Golden Sierra) 15

Jaden Walk-Green (Corona Centennial) 10

Raul Iniguez (Fall River) 9

Micah Skinner (Redding Christian) 9

Xavier Musselman-Cano (Beckman) 9

Taylor Sheriff (Canyon Hills) 8

Shane Anderson (Viewpoint) 8

Jayden Harris (Manteca) 8