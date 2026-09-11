Kahuku at St. John Bosco Live Updates: Hawaii vs. California High School Football

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — One night after Sierra Canyon hosted St. Louis of Honolulu in Chatsworth, California, the St. John Bosco Braves will entertain the other traditional powerhouse from the islands when the mighty Kahuku Red Raiders pay a visit Friday night.

Of course, last night's trip by St. Louis ended in disaster in a 52-0 rout before the game was halted early in the third quarter due to a serious injury to Crusaders' quarterback Luke Shigeta. Sierra Canyon was awarded the victory after a lengthy delay during which Shigeta was transported from the field to a hospital. There has been no official word on the sophomore quarterback's condition.

Kahuku and St. Louis have long been the kings of Hawaii football, combining to win the first eight state championships in Hawaii's Open Division era before both teams failed to make the state championship game a year ago.

Instead, the Campbell Sabers won the school's first football state title at that level, while Kahuku was eliminated in the semifinals and St. Louis failed to even make the playoffs. St. Louis has started the 2026 season 0-4 against one of the nation's most difficult schedules, while Kahuku has started 3-1 but has looked shaky at times, too. The Red Raiders lost 28-21 at home last week to St. John Bosco's Trinity League rival Junipero Serra, and their 21-point output in that game is their highest point total so far in 2026.

Still, the Red Raiders represent what's left of Hawaii's most recent dynasty in high school football: a three-year run of state championships from 2021-23 that came on the heels of a four-year run by, you guessed it, those same old St. Louis Crusaders.

Friday night's game in Bellflower is also probably the last best shot by one of these two powerhouses to make an impact on the national scene in 2026. Sure, St. John Bosco will visit St. Louis next Saturday in Honolulu, but after last night's third consecutive shutout loss by the Crusaders, it seems academic at this point, with only the winning margin by the Braves left to be decided.

Kahuku has at least continued to feature a stout defense, having yielded just 55 points in its four games to date, and that's the side of the ball on which the Red Raiders will hang their hard hats tonight. Junior safety Siale Reid and his classmate, defensive lineman Puleivai Kaufusi, are two of the team's major stars.

St. John Bosco will counter with an offense that has scored more points in each of its three contests to date, featuring stars such as senior running back Maliq Allen and junior quarterback Koa Malau'ulu. Its receiving corps is one of the nation's best, featuring seniors Madden Williams and Daniel Odom along with junior DJ Tubbs.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. PT local (10 p.m ET) at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, California.

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Who: Kahuku (Hawaii) at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

When: 7 p.m. PT local (10 p.m. ET)

Where: Panish Family Stadium, St. John Bosco High School, Bellflower, California