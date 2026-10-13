Arsenal will face Lille in a competitive fixture for the first time when the sides collide in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Emirates Stadium will host the first showdown between the Gunners and Les Dogues, both of whom made amends for defeats before the international break by securing narrow home triumphs at the weekend. Arsenal came from behind to beat Leeds United, while Lille scraped past Le Havre.

There were contrasting fortunes for the teams on Matchday 1 of the Champions League, however. Martin Ødegaard scored the only goal of Arsenal’s hard-fought win over Napoli, while Lille were beaten 3–2 by Real Betis in a frenetic affair which saw Ethan Mbappé sent off.

As Arsenal seek consecutive victories and Lille look to pull off an upset, here’s how to watch their contest play out.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Lille Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Tuesday, Oct. 13

: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Kickoff Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Felix Zwayer (GER)

: Felix Zwayer (GER) VAR: Robert Schröder (GER)

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Lille on TV, Live Stream

Viewers in the United States will be able to witness the match on Paramount+ or ViX, while those north of the border in Canada have access via fuboTV and DAZN.

HBO Max and Space are the two options for those in Mexico—the former also a destination for audiences in the United Kingdom, where they can also stream through TNT Sports.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico, Space Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, HBO Max

What’s Next for Arsenal, Lille?

Olivier Giroud returns to north London on Tuesday. | Sameer Al-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal have a busy October and their next outing will come this Sunday, when they travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. They return to Champions League action the following Wednesday with a tantalizing tie away at Bayern Munich.

Lille’s next two matches both come on home soil. First they welcome Brest to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Saturday, after which they face a visit from Galatasaray in the Champions League.