How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Two European giants go head-to-head on Tuesday as Manchester United journey to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

These sides have already competed once this season, albeit during a preseason friendly in Sweden. The Red Devils won that particular duel courtesy of a Bryan Mbeumo double, but they’ve never beaten Atléti in a competitive fixture during four past attempts.

Failing to end that winless streak at the Metropolitano will only add to the pressure currently felt by Michael Carrick, who came under yet more scrutiny following the weekend’s dreadful 1–1 draw with 10-man Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. That means United haven’t won a fixture in any competition since thrashing Sabah FK 4–0 in their Champions League opener.

It’s been the opposite story for Atléti, who were beaten 2–1 by Liverpool in their first European outing, but have since won all four of their domestic matches. They conquered bitter foes Real Madrid before the international break and then proceeded to beat Alavés on their return at the weekend.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s intriguing duel in Spain’s capital.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Estadio Metropolitano

: Estadio Metropolitano Date : Tuesday, Oct. 13

: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Kickoff Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

: Glenn Nyberg (SWE) VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

There are a myriad of broadcasters of the fixture in the United States. Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, Univision and ViX are all destinations for American viewers.

In Canada, DAZN and fuboTV are the viewing options, while Fox is showing the game in Mexico.

The only broadcaster in the United Kingdom is Amazon Prime.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Fox One United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What‘s Next for Atlético Madrid, Man Utd?

Michael Carrick (right) finds himself under pressure. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

United’s fixture list poses quite the challenge during the remainder of October, beginning with a trip to historic rivals Leeds United in the Premier League this Sunday. Cesc Fàbregas’s high-flying Como then visit Old Trafford in the Champions League next Wednesday.

Diego Simeone’s men have two away days on the horizon following the United match. They first visit Espanyol in La Liga, before traveling all the way to Germany for a difficult encounter with Stuttgart in the Champions League.