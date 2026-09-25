Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions the past two weeks for Colorado high school football powerhouse Cherry Creek.

The Bruins went from the exhilaration and relief of winning back-to-back ballgames by the skin of their teeth to shock and disbelief of having their season-opening win forfeited.

And now, Cherry Creek returns to the field of play in yet another huge showdown, this time taking on Cherokee Trail in a Thursday night game taking place at Aurora’s Legacy Stadium.

Cherry Creek vs. Cherokee Trail Live Stream: How to Watch Colorado High School Football

After needing overtime two weeks ago and a fourth-quarter rally last week, the Bruins appeared to have won 31 straight games. But earlier this week, they had to forfeit their season-opening win against Chatfield due to the use of an ineligible player, so instead of 31 straight games, Cherry Creek comes into Thursday’s game with three consecutive wins.

Cherokee Trail, meanwhile, is also 3-1 and are coming off a tough loss last week, falling 29-27 to Eaglecrest in a game that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Aurora.

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CHERRY CREEK 0, CHEROKEE TRAIL 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Legacy Stadium in Aurora, Cherry Creek returns to the field following its miracle comeback win last week and its forfeit earlier this week as the Bruins get set to take on Cherokee Trail.

ABOUT CHERRY CREEK

Two weeks ago, the Bruins were on the ropes at the Stutler Bowl against Legend, but pulled off a 34-28 overtime win on a touchdown pass to Yorel Autry.

Then last week, Cherry Creek entered the fourth quarter of its showdown against Valor Christian trailing 12-0 before coming back. With the help of a recovered onside kick, the Bruins pulled off a 16-15 win on a field goal in the closing seconds.

ABOUT CHEROKEE TRAIL

Last week, Cherry Creek won on a late field goal. A night earlier, Cherokee Trail lost on a late field goal.

Against Eaglecrest, the Cougars dropped a 29-27 decision on a field goal with 10 seconds remaining. Cherokee Trail had the ball and the lead late, but were pinned deep in its own territory and were forced to punt, and the Raptors got excellent field position to eventually set up the game-winning points.