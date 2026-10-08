Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 7, 2026)

Last week in Colorado high school football, there were three matchups involving Top 10 ranked teams.

Though all three games were decisive outcomes, it enabled some shuffling in this week’s High School On SI Colorado Top 25 rankings.

No. 2 Palmer Ridge defeated No. 7 Montrose by 28 points, No. 5 Valor Christian posted a 42-point shutout win against No. 10 Legend, while No. 6 Mountain Vista posted a 24-point win at No. 3 Ralston Valley.

With that shakeup complete, here are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6

1. Cherry Creek (5-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Bruins returned home last week and picked up a 42-0 win against Arapahoe. They are back on the turf of the Stutler Bowl again on Thursday in a matchup with another 5-1 squad in Northfield.

Up Next: vs. Northfield on Thursday, Oct. 8

2. Palmer Ridge (6-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bears had a tremendous win on the road, coming away with a 56-28 win against Montrose in a Top 10 matchup. They are back on the road again Thursday.

Up Next: at Rampart on Thursday, Oct. 8

3. Broomfield (6-0)

Previous rank: 4

In last week’s 51-10 win against Fruita Monument, the Eagles threw for 217 yards - 181 of those coming from Slater Saunders, who also had a pair of TD throws.

Up Next: at Brighton on Thursday, Oct. 8

4. Valor Christian (4-2)

Previous rank: 5

Quarterback Titus Huard completed 18-of-23 passes for 220 yards and had five total TDs in the Eagles’ dominant 42-0 win against Legend.

Up Next: vs. Heritage on Friday, Oct. 9

5. Mountain Vista (5-1)

Previous rank: 6

While quarterback Marquise Reese had his usual good outing in the Golden Eagles’ 45-21 win at Ralston Valley, the Mountain Vista defense was also on point. Senior linebacker Kade Ingrassia, for one, recorded 10 tackles, and the defense held the Mustangs to 128 yards on the ground.

Up Next: at Rock Canyon on Friday, Oct. 9

6. Ralston Valley (4-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Mustangs’ previous home game didn’t go quite so well, falling to Mountain Vista. They hope to put together a better showing this week.

Up Next: vs. Arvada West on Friday, Oct. 9

7. Monarch (5-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Coyotes handed Bear Creek its first defeat of the season, prevailing 50-21. Standout tailback Malakhi Payne carried the ball 30 times and produced 257 yards and three TDs.

Up Next: vs. Dakota Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 8

8. Limon (6-0)

Previous rank: 8

With their 54-20 win last week against Salida, the Badgers set up a Saturday showdown with another team at 6-0, Colorado Springs Christian. It also was the third straight game Limon posted 54 points on the scoreboard.

Up Next: vs. Colorado Springs Christian on Saturday, Oct. 10

9. Ponderosa (6-0)

Previous rank: 11

Another strong showing from the Mustangs, who rolled past Highlands Ranch, 49-0. Quarterback Colter Espinoza threw one incomplete pass in 14 attempts for 119 yards and a TD while adding two scores on the ground.

Up Next: at Smoky Hill on Friday, Oct. 9

10. Elizabeth (6-0)

Previous rank: 12

Last week, the Cardinals gave up more than seven points for the first time all season. But they still won decisively, downing Strasburg 37-14 and have now held opponents to 35 total points.

Up Next: at Denver West on Saturday, Oct. 10

11. Fort Collins (6-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Lambkins keep on climbing, with Arvada West the latest victim, 45-0. It was the fifth time they scored 40 points or more.

Up Next: at Fairview on Friday, Oct. 9

12. Montrose (4-2)

Previous rank: 7

In a matchup between the 4A Red Hawks and 3A Palmer Ridge, it was all Bears in a 56-28 win. Montrose is back in 4A play this week.

Up Next: at Vista Ridge on Friday, Oct. 9

13. Mesa Ridge (5-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Grizzlies enjoyed last week off, but are back at it this week by taking a trip to the western part of the state.

Up Next: at Durango on Friday, Oct. 9

14. Holy Family (5-1)

Previous rank: 15

Since falling to crosstown foe Broomfield in the season opener, the Tigers have reeled off five straight wins, scoring 267 points, including last week’s 49-13 win against Fort Morgan.

Up Next: vs. Niwot on Thursday, Oct. 8

15. Loveland (6-0)

Previous rank: 18

Senior quarterback Jackson Gebhardt has been a main cog for the undefeated Red Wolves. In last week’s 46-8 win against Greeley West, he completed 10-of-14 passes for 150 yards and a TD while adding three rushing scores.

Up Next: at Poudre on Friday, Oct. 9

16. Grandview (5-1)

Previous rank: 19

An impressive win for the Wolves last week, handing Eaglecrest its first defeat by a 14-6 count. The defense came up with three interceptions and deflected eight other passes.

Up Next: at Mullen on Friday, Oct. 9

17. Legend (3-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Titans are needing a rebound after their lopsided defeat to Valor Christian.

Up Next: vs. Castle View on Thursday, Oct. 8

18. Douglas County (6-0)

Previous rank: 21

Your weekly Asher Schembri update: The senior quarterback/running back hybrid didn’t throw a TD pass but rushed for five scores while tallying 140 yards in the Huskies’ 47-14 win against Highlands Ranch. He now has more rushing yards (935) than he does through the air (932).

Up Next: vs. Chaparral on Friday, Oct. 9

19. Eaglecrest (5-1)

Previous rank: 16

Turnovers proved costly for the Raptors as they dropped their first game, falling 14-6 to Grandview.

Up Next: vs. Pine Creek on Friday, Oct. 9

20. Columbine (4-2)

Previous rank: 20

In the past two weeks, the Rebels have scored a total of 20 points. They went 1-1 in that span, getting a 13-10 victory against ThunderRidge last week.

Up Next: vs. Erie on Thursday, Oct. 8

21. Bear Creek (5-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Bears didn’t have many answers in a decisive loss to Monarch. They’re eager to get back on the winning side later in the week.

Up Next: at Golden on Friday, Oct. 9

22. Timnath (6-0)

Previous rank: 24

Though the Cubs didn’t get their third straight shutout, they still got their sixth straight win, handling Silver Creek, 42-14, as Makai Major rushed for 263 yards on 25 carries and found the end zone four times.

Up Next: at Thompson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 8

23. Delta (7-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Panthers won their first two games by a combined 13 points. Since then, they have scored 42 points or more while allowing only seven points. They downed Gunnison last week, 47-0.

Up Next: at Basalt on Thursday, Oct. 8

24. Roosevelt (5-1)

Previous rank: NR

A team rising up the ranks in Class 4A are the Roughriders. They’ve won five in a row since an opening-week loss to Mead - the last three via shutout, including last week’s 35-0 win against Poudre.

Up Next: vs. Longmont on Friday, Oct. 9

25. Palisade (5-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Bulldogs are back in the Top 25, winning three straight after a loss to Montrose. Included in that span was a 36-35 victory against Pomona along with last week’s 45-14 win against Eagle Valley.

Up Next: vs. Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Oct. 8