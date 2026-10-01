Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)

It’s the midway point for many teams in Colorado high school football.

And there are several teams that went to 5-0 on the season, thanks in large part to some stellar performances from key standouts. But on the flip side, there was also a player who helped a winless team finally get on the victorious side.

MORE: Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 5 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Malachi Arnds-Volcin of Vista Ridge.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote:

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Brody Aldridge, Elizabeth

A senior, Aldridge ran for 122 yards on just six carries and scored three TDs and also kicked four extra points as the Cardinals moved to 5-0 after a 42-7 win against Forge Christian.

Evan Anderson, Alamosa

Anderson completed five passes, but all five went for TDs, covering 115 yards. He also rushed for 155 yards on 17 carries as the Mean Moose downed Lamar, 42-17.

Cyrus Barkdoll, Wiggins

A junior, Barkdoll rushed for 92 yards, had seven tackles and returned a fumble for a TD as the Tigers took down previously undefeated Platte Valley, 20-17.

Jonathan Brink, Bear Creek

In a 49-13 win against Mountain Ridge, Brink caught five passes for 142 yards and two TDs. He also returned two kickoffs for TDs, covering 92 and 78 yards, and finished with 302 all-purpose yards in helping the Bears remain undefeated.

Ki Ellison, Fairview

A senior quarterback, Ellison completed 15-of-19 passes for 366 yards and five TDs in the Knights’ 56-20 win against Fossil Ridge.

Rigoberto Galvez, Fort Collins

Galvez, a senior receiver, caught 10 passes for 146 yards and three TDs as the Lambkins stayed undefeated on the season after a 42-35 win against Legacy.

Gage Gunderson, Holy Family

The Tigers’ standout tailback rushed for 278 yards on 32 carries and had five TDs while finishing with 304 all-purpose yards in a 37-28 win against Mead.

Finley Lucas, Thompson Valley

Lucas, a junior quarterback, was 13-of-14 passing for 288 yards and four TDs while adding 110 yards on eight carries with two scores as the Eagles picked up their first win of the season, 44-6, against Greeley Central.

Hudson Modrzewski, Mountain Vista

The senior running back/linebacker rushed for 69 yards on 10 carries and a TD while recording 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery on defense in the Golden Eagles’ 42-13 win against Riverdale Ridge.

Derek Niday, Ponderosa

The senior receiver caught eight passes for 110 yards and two TDs as the Mustangs remained undefeated following a 21-14 win against Horizon.

Nico Rizzello, Monarch

Rizzello, a quarterback, was 8-of-9 passing for 149 yards and two TDs and also had a rushing TD in the Coyotes’ 47-6 win against Westminster.

Jaxx Sare, Loveland

A senior, Sare had a team-high 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception as the Red Wolves defeated Grand Junction, 21-6, in a matchup between undefeated squads.

Clyde Surrell, Eaglecrest

A junior tailback, Surrell rushed for 128 yards on 18 carries and scored three times as the Raptors improved to 5-0 with a 27-13 win against Mullen.

Jake Taylor, Broomfield

Taylor caught four passes for 102 yards and a TD as the Eagles stayed perfect with a 30-7 win against Denver South.

Knox Tinlin, Palmer Ridge

A senior quarterback, Tinlin completed 10-of-12 passes for 227 yards and three TDs as the Bears posted a 42-7 win against Pueblo West.