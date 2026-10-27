Mountain West Top 25 High School Football State Rankings (Oct. 26, 2026)

With the top Utah teams having the week off before the start of the playoffs, the High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings remained the same with the remaining states completing their regular seasons last week.

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Previous weeks: Preseason | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8

Last week: 1 | Idle

The Sentinels are the No. 2 seed in the 6A playoffs.

Next up: vs. Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 2 | Def. Nampa (ID) 51-6

The Knights tuned up for their 5A title defense by romping past the Bulldogs. Bishop Kelly gets a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed.

Next up: vs. Blackfoot-Shelley winner, Nov. 6 or 7

Last week: 3 | Idle

The Riverhawks are the top seed in the 4A bracket.

Next up: vs. Mountain View (Orem, UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 4 | Idle

The Falcons are the No. 1 seed in the 6A playoffs.

Next up: vs. Riverton (UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 5 | Idle

The three-time 6A state champions open defense of their title as the 3-seed.

Next up: vs. Bingham (South Jordan, UT), Oct. 30

6. West (Salt Lake City) (10-0)

Last week: 6 | Idle

The Panthers are the 5A bracket’s top seed.

Next up: vs. Roy (UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 7 | Def. Post Falls (ID) 41-10

The Vikings secured the No. 1 overall seed in the 6A bracket by wrapping up their fourth straight Inland Empire League title.

Next up: vs. Boise-Kuna winner, Nov. 6 or 7

Last week: 8 | Def. Madison (Rexburg, ID) 35-3

The two-time defending 6A champions are the No. 2 seed after clinching their third consecutive Southeastern Conference title as senior QB Evan Freeman ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.

Next up: vs. Madison-Capital winner, Nov. 6 or 7

Last week: 9 | Def. Jackson Hole (WY) 41-8

The Braves begin their quest for a fifth consecutive 3A title as the No. 1 seed in the West Division after their 36th straight win against an in-state opponent.

Next up: vs. Rawlins (WY), Oct. 30

Last week: 10 | Idle

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in 5A.

Next up: vs. Timpview (Provo, UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 11 | Def. Emmett (ID) 50-27

The defending 4A champion Trojans scored a season-high in points, with Tyce Fisher rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown as they clinched the No. 1 seed in the bracket.

Next up: vs. South Fremont-Preston winner, Nov. 6 or 7

Last week: 12 | Def. Central Cass (Casselton, ND) 14-10

Fisher Johnson returned a blocked field goal 74 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with one second remaining in the third quarter as the Vikings survived an upset bid from the Squirrels to win the 2A Eastern Dakota Conference title.

Next up: vs. Jamestown (ND), Oct. 30

Last week: 13 | Idle

The Darts are seeded fifth in the 6A field.

Next up: vs. Farmington (UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 14 | text

The Mustangs received the No. 4 seed in the 6A bracket.

Next up: vs. Weber (Pleasant View, UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 15 | Def. Green River (WY) 56-0

The Broncs wrapped up the 3A West No. 2 seed by trouncing the Wolves behind Cache McFadden’s five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing).

Next up: vs. Buffalo (WY), Oct. 30

Last week: 16 | Idle

The Tigers are seeded second in the 4A bracket.

Next up: vs. Park City (UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 17 | Def. Tri-Valley (Colton, SD) 42-6

Trey Meehan ran for three first-half touchdowns as the Chargers built a 35-0 halftime lead.

Next up: vs. Milbank (SD), Oct. 29

Last week: 18 | Idle

The Bees are the No. 3 seed in 5A.

Next up: vs. Woods Cross (UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 19 | Idle

The Mustangs are the No. 5 seed in the 4A playoffs.

Next up: vs. Murray (UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 20 | Def. Washington (Sioux Falls, SD) 51-7

Cason Mediger was 12-of-20 for 247 yards and three touchdowns as the Cavaliers completed their first undefeated regular season since 2022, when they last won an 11AAA state title.

Next up: vs. Rapid City Central (SD), Oct. 29

Last week: 21 | Idle

The Brave will have a chance to win their first state playoff game since 1992 as they earned a home game as the No. 8 seed in the 6A bracket.

Next up: vs. Kuna, Oct. 30

Last week: 22 | Def. Belgrade (MT) 46-0

Tyreke Jones ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries as the Golden Bears tuned up for the playoffs by routing the Panthers.

Next up: vs. Capital-Great Falls winner, Nov. 6

Last week: 23 | Def. Mountain View (Meridian, ID) 42-7

The Grizzlies wrapped up the 6A SIC Foothills title and a first-round bye in the playoffs despite missing starting QB Qhycyn Schellhous due to injury, with last year’s starter Kaelan Custer called into duty and leading an attack that amassed 364 rushing yards and 476 total.

Next up: vs. Mountain View-Meridian winner, Nov. 6 or 7

Last week: 24 | Idle

The Cavemen dropped to the No. 8 seed with a three-game losing streak to close the regular season.

Next up: vs. Copper Hills (West Jordan, UT), Oct. 30

Last week: 25 | Def. Grafton (ND) 16-6

A year after beating Grafton by 40 in the first round of the Class A playoffs, the Thunder led just 8-6 until getting a game-sealing score late in the fourth quarter.

Next up: vs. Ray/Powers Lake (ND), Oct. 31

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Dropped Out

None

Under Consideration

Columbia (Nampa, ID)

Glacier (Kalispell, MT)

Lone Peak (Highland, UT)

Natrona County (Casper, WY)

Springville (UT)

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)

Stansbury (Stansbury Park, UT)

Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID)