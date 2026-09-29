Mountain West Top 25 High School Football State Rankings (September 28, 2026)

Talk about the Wild West.

We saw the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings go down to defeat as Skyridge (UT) .

We had a controversial ending in Utah to the American Fork-Lone Peak game that still has fans in the Beehive State buzzing.

We saw the nation’s second-longest winning streak end with Natrona County’s emphatic 38-0 victory over Sheridan (WY) that knocked the Broncs out of the rankings.

And we had another top-10 team (Herriman) go down while Homedale (ID) survived an upset bid against one of its longtime rivals.

Taking Sheridan’s place in the Top 25 is Stansbury (UT) ahead of the Stallions’ matchup with our new regional No. 1 team, Ridgeline.

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

Previous weeks: Preseason | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6

Last week: 2 | Def. Sky View (Smithfield, UT) 41-3

Trey Heninger returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown, and Noah Fiefia ran for four scores for our freshly minted No. 1 team.

Next up: vs. No. 25 Stansbury (UT), Oct. 1

Last week: 3 | Def. Middleton (ID) 44-21

Jaxson Brady threw for 157 yards and a touchdown while running for 121 yards and two scores on 10 carries.

Next up: vs. Columbia (Nampa, ID), Oct. 2

Last week: 4 | Idle

The Trojans face their first big in-state test this week.

Next up: at No. 9 Coeur d’Alene (ID), Oct. 1

Last week: 5 | Def. Riverton (UT) 56-7

Jaxon Hunt lit up the Silverwolves secondary for seven touchdown passes, including two each to Jordan Classen and Marshall West.

Next up: vs. No. 11 Herriman (UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 6 | Def. No. 6 Corner Canyon (UT) 37-27

The Falcons returned two interceptions for touchdowns and led 27-0 midway through the second quarter as they stunned the three-time defending 6A state champs.

Next up: at No. 14 Lone Peak (UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 1 | Lost to No. 5 Skyridge (UT) 37-27

The Chargers never recovered from the early onslaught thrown at them by their Region 3 rivals, getting within 30-20 on Burnham Sudweeks’ 95-yard pick-6 with 2:06 to play but unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.

Next up: vs. Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 8 | Def. No. 14 Lone Peak (UT) 28-24

Not sure you had a crazier finish around the nation than this one, but the Cavemen will take a win over Lone Peak any time. Sophomore QB Jake Matsen threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Next up: vs. Lehi (UT), Oct. 2

8. West (Salt Lake City) (7-0)

Last week: 9 | Def. Taylorsville (UT) 71-7

The Panthers led 57-7 after one quarter — according to the NFHS record book, the most points scored in one quarter since Smith Center (KS) had 72 in a game against Plainsville in 2007 and tied for fifth-most all-time.

Next up: at West Jordan (UT), Oct. 1

Last week: 10 | Def. Lewiston (ID) 30-0

Gibson Comstock caught three touchdown passes as the Vikings tuned up for their showdown with two-time 6A champion Rigby.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Rigby (ID), Oct. 1

Last week: 11 | Def. Powell (WY) 48-7

The Braves held Powell to 64 total yards, while Ross Hilton was 13-for-18 passing for 300 yards and five touchdowns in just one half of work.

Next up: vs. No. 16 Cody (WY), Oct. 2

Last week: 7 | Lost to Lehi (UT) 22-20

The Mustangs fell behind 22-7 midway through the second quarter and couldn’t rally despite getting a 63-yard pick-6 from Aden Perea.

Next up: at No. 4 Mountain Ridge (UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 12 | Def. Timpview (UT) 17-14

Adrian Sanchez’s 31-yard field goal with 3:43 left in the third quarter broke a 14-14 tie, and the Tigers defense did the rest.

Next up: vs. Pleasant Grove (UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 14 | Def. Meridian (ID) 29-7

All-state RB Oakley Baxter returned from a torn hamstring and scored on his second carry of the season, finishing with 45 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Next up: at Kuna (ID), Oct. 1

Last week: 13 | Lost to No. 7 American Fork (UT) 28-24

The Knights will feel hard done by the finish of this game, which already had plenty of twists and turns before the final play. Ultimately, they’ll rue three turnovers that cost them a chance to render any last-second fireworks moot.

Next up: vs. No. 5 Skyridge (UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 15 | Def. Red River (Grand Forks, ND) 50-0

The Vikings get their first shutout since the season opener.

Next up: at Fargo South (ND), Oct. 2

Last week: 16 | Def. Jackson Hole (WY) 70-49

The Broncs scored their most points in two years, with Griffin McCarten catching a touchdown pass and returning one of his two interceptions for another score.

Next up: at No. 10 Star Valley (WY), Oct. 2

Last week: 17 | Def. Weiser (ID) 22-20

Alejandro Martinez’s 22-yard field goal hit off the left upright and through the uprights as time expired, allowing the Trojans to escape the upset bid in their 4A Snake River Valley opener.

Next up: vs. Fruitland (ID), Oct. 2

Last week: 18 | Def. Pine View (St. George, UT) 38-21

Kannon Cowan’s 17-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter broke a 14-14 tie — part of a 28-0 Tigers run that allowed them to take control.

Next up: at Snow Canyon (St. George, UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 19 | Def. Syracuse (UT) 49-35

Paden Toula connected with Bode Sparrow on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 5:12 remaining to give the Darts the lead for good.

Next up: vs. Farmington (Draper, UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 20 | Def. Custer County (Miles City, MT) 43-0

The Rams held Custer County to 105 total yards, and Cade Ashcraft ran for two first-half touchdowns as they built a 30-0 halftime lead.

Next up: vs. Lockwood (MT), Oct. 2

Last week: 21 | Def. Ben Lemond (Ogden, UT) 56-0

George Thurston ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and Webster Gilson threw for four touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Grantsville (UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 22 | Def. Dell Rapids (SD) 28-15

Trey Meehan ran for four touchdowns for the Chargers.

Next up: vs. Madison (SD), Oct. 2

Last week: 23 | Def. Snow Canyon (St. George, UT) 38-16

Tanoai Andresen hooked up twice with Koy Duckkett for touchdowns, and Jacob Sparks ran for a touchdown and kicked a 20-yard field goal for the Mustangs.

Next up: at Dixie (St. George, UT), Oct. 2

Last week: 25 | Def. Rapid City Central (SD) 42-13

There was no letdown for the Cavaliers after their big win over Brandon Valley as they built a 42-0 halftime lead en route to the easy victory.

Next up: at Roosevelt (Sioux Falls, SD), Oct. 9

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Tooele (UT) 51-19

The Stallions weren’t caught looking ahead to their matchup with Ridgeline as Peti Vaka ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and returned a kickoff 98 yards for another score.

Next up: at No. 1 Ridgeline (UT), Oct. 1

Dropped Out

24. Sheridan (WY)

Under Consideration

Alta (Sandy, UT)

Billings West (MT)

Box Elder (UT)

Brandon Valley (SD)

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (ND)

Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID)

Madison (Rexburg, ID)

Mountain View (Meridian, ID)

Natrona County (Casper, WY)

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)

Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID)