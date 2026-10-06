Mountain West Top 25 High School Football State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

There were four games last week that matched teams in the High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings.

As a result, there was plenty of shaking up this week — including two teams dropping out after falling to a fellow ranked foe.

One of those teams would be Lone Peak (UT), which is still worthy of consideration despite falling to Skyridge 27-24 in the final seconds, but it’s hard to keep a team that’s 3-5 in the rankings — especially when there are plenty of teams that are proving themselves worthy of being in the Top 25.

One such team is Lehi (UT), which moved into the rankings after a second consecutive victory over a Top 25 foe — this time taking down American Fork 20-19.

The other newcomer in the rankings is Billings West (MT), taking the place of Stansbury (UT), which narrowly lost to No. 1 Ridgeline.

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

Previous weeks: Preseason | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6

Last week: 1 | Def. then-No. 25 Stansbury (UT) 42-39

The Riverhawks were pushed for four quarters by the Stallions, eventually getting some breathing room when Crew Cox hit Owen Leishman for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 10:41 remaining.

Next up: at Green Canyon (North Logan, UT), Oct. 7

Last week: 2 | Def. Columbia (Nampa, ID) 21-17

The Knights got the ball back with 3:25 remaining down 17-14 and marched 80 yards in 11 plays, capped by Eli Lynes’ 3-yard run with 35.3 seconds left to secure their 31st consecutive 5A SIC victory.

Next up: at Ridgevue (Nampa, ID), Oct. 9

Last week: 4 | Def. No. 18 Herriman 45-7

The Sentinels exploded for 28 second-quarter points, with Jaxon Hunt tossing three touchdown passes in the period, and eventually built a 38-0 lead.

Next up: at Bingham (South Jordan, UT), Oct. 9

Last week: 5 | Def. then-No. 14 Lone Peak 27-24

The Falcons let a 24-9 lead slip away over the final 8½ minutes before surviving when Evan Kopp kicked a 19-yard field goal as time expired.

Next up: vs. No. 13 American Fork (UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 6 | Def. Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, UT) 56-0

The Chargers scored in all three phases, with Jaxon Pehrson tossing two long touchdown passes to Beckham Coon and running for another, Josh Harris returning a punt for a score and Will Tenney getting a 58-yard pick-6.

Next up: at No. 13 American Fork (UT), Oct. 8

6. West (Salt Lake City) (8-0)

Last week: 8 | Def. West Jordan (UT) 63-0

Kamden Lopati threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns while running for one of the Panthers’ four touchdowns on the ground.

Next up: vs. Granger (West Valley City, UT), Oct. 9

Last week: 9 | Def. No. 8 Rigby (ID) 34-27

In the Gem State’s game of the year so far, the Vikings built a 27-7 lead on the two-time defending 6A champs behind four touchdown passes from Tannar Stern to Gibson Comstock, then held off a furious rally.

Next up: vs. Lake City (Coeur d’Alene, ID), Oct. 16

Last week: 3 | Lost to No. 7 Coeur d’Alene (ID) 34-27

The Trojans scored three touchdowns in a five-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, including two scoring runs for Chandler Faulkner, to make it a one-score game before a last-minute drive ended with an interception.

Next up: vs. Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID), Oct. 9

Last week: 10 | Def. No. 19 Cody (WY) 28-27 (OT)

When these Cowboy State powers meet, fireworks are sure to pop up, and they did as the Braves rallied to force overtime, then came up with a huge stop on Cody’s two-point conversion try in the extra period.

Next up: vs. Green River (WY), Oct. 9

The Tigers only led 14-10 at halftime before pulling away.

Next up: at Payson (UT), Oct. 8

Last week: 13 | Def. Kuna (ID) 37-7

The Grizzlies held Kuna to 167 total yards — a total that junior WR Owen Oelkers nearly matched by himself with six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Capital (Boise, ID), Oct. 9

Last week: Not ranked | Def. No. 13 American Fork 20-19

In back-to-back weeks, the Pioneers have defeated Herriman and American Fork to vault themselves into the Top 25, with Briggs Jensen finding Zeke Clements for a go-ahead 20-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 remaining against the Cavemen.

Next up: vs. Lone Peak (Highland, UT), Oct. 8

Last week: 7 | Lost to No. 12 Lehi (UT) 20-19

The Cavemen lost for the first time since Week 2 against Mater Dei (CA), giving up the game-winning score after rallying to take the lead with 5:21 left on Jake Matsen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Mason Brooks.

Next up: vs. No. 5 Corner Canyon (UT), Oct. 8

Last week: 17 | Def. Fruitland (ID) 34-30

The Trojans were minus seven starters due to injury but still found a way to defeat the Grizzlies, who took a 30-28 lead with 5:41 left when Montana State commit Titus Vidlak hauled in a wide receiver pass for a 67-yard touchdown. Alec Campos capped off a six-catch, 126-yard night with a 43-yard touchdown reception with 1:27 left to give Homedale the win.

Next up: vs. McCall-Donnelly (ID), Oct. 9

Last week: 15 | Def. Fargo South (ND) 49-12

Jackson Schlieman opened the game with a pick-6, and the Vikings dominated from there.

Next up: vs. Grand Forks Central (ND), Oct. 9

Last week: 19 | Def. Farmington (Draper, UT) 14-3

Pade Toula connected with Bode Sparrow for touchdown passes of 42 and 31 yards to provide all the offense the Darts would need.

Next up: vs. Layton (UT), Oct. 8

Last week: 21 | Def. Grantsville (UT) 42-7

George Thurston caught two touchdown passes, ran for another touchdown and tossed a 68-yard scoring pass to Rhett Larson to lead the Trojans.

Next up: vs. Ogden (UT), Oct. 8

Last week: 11 | Lost to No. 3 Mountain Ridge (UT) 45-7

That’s now back-to-back losses for the Mustangs, who could never get untracked in their 6A Region 2 matchup.

Next up: vs. Cooper Hills (West Jordan, UT), Oct. 9

Last week: 16 | Lost to No. 9 Star Valley (WY) 28-27 (OT)

The Broncs have now lost eight in a row to their archrivals, including the last four Wyoming 3A title games.

Next up: at Evanston (WY), Oct. 9

Last week: 18 | Lost to Snow Canyon (St. George, UT) 28-27

Kannon Cowan scored on a 1-yard run with 1:04 remaining, but the Tigers went for two and saw the Warriors stop their conversion run short of the goal line to pull the upset.

Next up: at Roy (UT), Oct. 7

Last week: 20 | Def. Lockwood (MT) 34-10

Gunnar Larsen caught two touchdown passes, and Michael Thomas had a fumble recovery and ran for a touchdown.

Next up: at Hardin (MT), Oct. 9

Last week: 22 | Def. Madison (SD) 27-7

Jude Prins scored three touchdowns for the Chargers.

Next up: vs. Vermillion (SD), Oct. 9

Last week: 23 | Def. Dixie (St. George, UT) 34-0

Ryder Tebbs opened and closed the scoring for the Mustangs with touchdown runs, and Hu Alisa also ran for two scores.

Next up: at Pine View (St. George, UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 25 | Def. Omaha Westview (Bennington, NE) 62-25

Matnel Jensen scored three touchdowns while amassing 220 all-purpose yards, and the Cavaliers combined for 15 tackles for loss, led by DE Anthony Patron’s three, including two sacks.

Next up: at Roosevelt (Sioux Falls, SD), Oct. 9

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Skyview (Billings, MT) 47-20

The Golden Bears claimed the Daylis Bowl for the ninth consecutive year as the Class AA city champion as Seth Williamson tossed four touchdown passes.

Next up: at Gallatin (Bozeman, MT), Oct. 9

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Dropped Out

14. Lone Peak (Highland, UT)

25. Stansbury (Stansbury Park, UT)

Under Consideration

Box Elder (UT)

Brandon Valley (SD)

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (ND)

Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID)

Madison (Rexburg, ID)

Mountain View (Meridian, ID)

Natrona County (Casper, WY)

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)

Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID)