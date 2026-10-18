Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

Indiana high school football's regular season is in the books, and the state's top teams are turning their attention to the postseason.

Brownsburg remains the team to beat after finishing the regular season undefeated. Warren Central also enters the postseason with an unblemished record, while Westfield, Lawrence North, Center Grove and Carroll headline a group of teams capable of making noise when the playoffs begin. All those teams compete in the state's top-level Class 6A ranks, along with No. 8 Carmel and No. 9 Zionsville.

There are also plenty of intriguing teams beyond the top five, many of them competing in the other classifications. Class 4A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at No. 7 is the highest-ranked team outside of Class 6A, and they are joined by No. 13 Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and No. 14 Roncalli as the frontrunners at that level.

No. 10 Cathedral, meanwhile, is the top-ranked Class 5A representative, and they'll be the favorite in a bracket that also includes the reigning champion New Palestine at No. 20, along with No. 23 Bloomington South.

The postseason will get under way this Friday across the state in all six of Indiana's IHSAA playoff brackets.

This is your High School On SI Indiana Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 35, Hamilton Southeastern 7

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg wrapped up an unbeaten regular season over Hamilton Southeastern, and now heads to the playoffs on a 28-game win streak. They have one of the tougher draws in the first round, visiting current No. 9 Zionsville Oct. 30, although they've already beaten the Eagles 38-3 on Oct. 2.

2. Warren Central

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Warren Central 38, Homestead 6

Loss(es): None

Warren Central completed an unbeaten regular season with a convincing victory over Homestead. The Warriors have continued to establish themselves as one of Indiana's premier programs in 2026 and enter the postseason with a chance to make a championship run. Warren Central will hit the road Oct. 30 to face Perry Meridian.

3. Westfield

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Westfield 42, Franklin Central 14

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14

Westfield closed the regular season with another comfortable victory, rolling past Franklin Central by four touchdowns. The Shamrocks' only loss came against top-ranked Brownsburg, and they'll look to make a deep postseason run after another strong regular season. That potential run starts Oct. 30 at home against No. 8 Carmel, a team the Shamrocks beat in Week 2 in a 38-34 shootout.

4. Lawrence North

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Lawrence North 42, Pike 0

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37

Lawrence North finished the regular season in dominant fashion, shutting out Pike while putting 42 points on the board. The Wildcats have established themselves as one of the state's top contenders and will look to carry that momentum into the playoffs. They'll host Lawrence Central Oct. 30, a team they beat 42-0 on Sept. 4.

5. Center Grove

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Center Grove 28, Bloomington South 14

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14; Lawrence North, 28-20

Center Grove bounced back from its loss to Lawrence North by defeating Bloomington South. The Trojans have two losses against quality competition and will be looking to avenge those missteps in the postseason. First things first — an Oct. 30 trek to Whiteland to face a 3-6 Warriors' squad.

6. Carroll

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Carroll 23, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 6

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

Carroll wrapped up the regular season with a solid victory over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, allowing just six points. The Chargers have been one of northeastern Indiana's most consistent teams and enter the postseason with plenty of momentum headed into an Oct. 30 home game against Noblesville.

7. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 37, Fort Wayne South Side 14

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

Bishop Dwenger closed the regular season with a 23-point victory over Fort Wayne South Side. The Saints will hit the road Friday to face Fort Wayne North Side.

8. Carmel

Record: 5-4

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Carmel 38, Lawrence Central 35

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21; Warren Central, 42-28

Carmel edged Lawrence Central in a high-scoring finale to finish the regular season on a winning note. The Greyhounds' four losses have all come against teams ranked in the top five last week, including the No. 3 Westfield squad they'll face Oct. 30 in the feature game on the opening night of Indiana's Class 6A playoffs.

9. Zionsville

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Zionsville 45, Fishers 7

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3

Zionsville rolled past Fishers to close out the regular season with a second straight victory. The Eagles have put together a strong campaign, but one of their two losses came against Brownsburg — the team they'll host Oct. 30 in what could be a quick postseason for the hosts.

10. Cathedral

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Cathedral 38, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) 16

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

Cathedral added another impressive out-of-state victory, defeating Ohio power Archbishop Hoban by 22 points. The Irish have tested themselves against quality competition throughout the season and will take that experience into the postseason Oct. 30 against the winner of this Friday's matchup between Greenfield-Central and Mt. Vernon.

11. Crown Point

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Crown Point 41, Michigan City 0

Loss(es): None

Crown Point completed an unbeaten regular season in emphatic fashion, shutting out Michigan City. The Bulldogs have been dominant throughout the year and now turn their attention to the postseason, where they'll try to keep their perfect record in a tough first round road trip to face No. 19 Merrillville on Oct. 30.

12. Penn

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Penn 38, South Bend St. Joseph 7

Loss(es): None

Penn capped an unbeaten regular season with a convincing victory over South Bend St. Joseph. The Kingsmen will put their perfect record on the line Oct. 30 at Valparaiso.

13. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Elder (Ohio) 31, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14; Elder (Ohio), 31-21

Bishop Chatard suffered a 10-point loss to Ohio's Elder in its regular-season finale. The Trojans still have a strong résumé, with their other loss coming in a close matchup against Cathedral, and they'll get the postseason started Friday at Guerin Catholic.

14. Roncalli

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Roncalli 28, East Central 10

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

Roncalli made a statement in its regular-season finale, knocking off East Central by 18 points. The Royals will visit Connersville Friday to open the playoffs.

15. Avon

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Avon 21, Noblesville 0

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16; Zionsville, 33-13

Avon closed out the regular season with a shutout victory over Noblesville. The Orioles' three losses have come against strong competition in Brownsburg, Westfield and Zionsville, and they'll have a tough home game Oct. 30 against No. 18 Ben Davis — a team that will be looking to avenge a 22-12 loss to the Orioles earlier this season.

16. East Central

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Roncalli 28, East Central 10

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7; Roncalli, 28-10

East Central dropped its regular-season finale to Roncalli, falling by 18 points in a matchup between two of Indiana's ranked programs. The Trojans will look to bounce back at home in Friday's playoff opener against Madison.

17. Decatur Central

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Decatur Central 35, Franklin Community 13

Loss(es): Avon, 31-6

Decatur Central finished the regular season with a comfortable victory over Franklin Community. The Hawks' only loss to Avon, and they'll kick off the postseason Oct. 30 against the winner of Franklin Central at Southport.

18. Ben Davis

Record: 4-5

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Ben Davis 35, North Central 9

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24

Ben Davis closed out the regular season with a 26-point victory over North Central. Next up is a rematch with No. 15 Avon, a team that beat the Giants 22-12 earlier this season.

19. Merrillville

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Merrillville 21, Chesterton 0

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14

Merrillville finished the regular season with a shutout of Chesterton, holding its opponent scoreless in a 21-point victory. The Pirates' only loss is to No. 11 Crown Point, and they get another shot at the undefeated Bulldogs Oct. 30.

20. New Palestine

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: New Palestine 63, Delta 7

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6; IMG Academy, 49-7

New Palestine bounced back in a big way, overwhelming Delta in a 56-point victory. The reigning Class 5A champions begin their title defense Oct. 30 at Pendleton Heights.

21. Northridge

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Northridge 37, Warsaw 30

Loss(es): None

Northridge made its case for a place in the Top 25 by handing previously unbeaten Warsaw its first loss of the season. The Raiders' seven-point victory in a matchup between undefeated teams was one of the week's most significant results, earning them a spot in the rankings headed into their Friday home game against Mishawaka to kick off the Class 5A playoffs.

22. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 4-5

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Brownsburg 35, Hamilton Southeastern 7

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14; Brownsburg, 35-7

Hamilton Southeastern ran into top-ranked Brownsburg in its regular-season finale, falling by four touchdowns. The Royals have faced a difficult schedule, with all five losses coming against ranked opponents, and they'll have to avoid the upset bug Friday when they host 0-9 Fishers.

23. Bloomington South

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Center Grove 28, Bloomington South 14

Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0; Center Grove, 28-14

Bloomington South came up short against Center Grove in its regular-season finale, falling by two touchdowns. The Panthers have put together a strong campaign, with their two losses coming against out-of-state opponent Ironton and a perennial Indiana contender in Center Grove. They are undefeated against Class 5A competition, however, and they'll get hte postseason started Oct. 30 at home against Franklin Community.

24. Danville

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Danville 56, Terre Haute North Vigo 14

Loss(es): None

Danville completed an unbeaten regular season with a 42-point victory over Terre Haute North Vigo. The Warriors have consistently put points on the board while keeping their record spotless, and they'll try to make it 10 in a row Friday at Lebanon.

25. East Noble

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: East Noble 47, Bellmont 0

Loss(es): None

East Noble finished the regular season unbeaten in dominant fashion, shutting out Bellmont in a 47-0 rout. They'll kick off the playoffs Friday at Wawasee.

Final Analysis

With the regular season complete, Indiana's top teams now turn their attention to the games that matter most. Brownsburg, Warren Central, Westfield and the rest of the state's contenders will look to build on their regular-season success, while unbeaten teams such as Crown Point, Penn, Northridge, Danville and East Noble aim to keep their perfect records intact. The rankings may provide a snapshot of where each program stands today, but the postseason will determine which teams are still playing when the state championships arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's time to get the party started.