Vote: Who Was the Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 10-12)

Week 3 of the Kentucky high school football season produced several big individual performances across the state, including prolific quarterback play, two-way efforts and difference-making performances on defense.

Christian Academy-Louisville quarterback Jackson Burke threw six TD passes while completing 20-of-22 attempts, Holy Cross-Louisville quarterback Jerek Hoover accounted for four TDs and more than 340 yards of offense, and Christian County's Paul Abren made an impact on both sides of the ball with two rushing TDs and two sacks.

High School On SI has selected 12 candidates for Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Carson Herbst of Madison Central.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Bryce Armstrong, QB, Highlands

Armstrong completed 6-of-11 passes with a TD and rushed for 129 yards and two more scores as Highlands defeated Boyle County 41-21.

Carothers completed 11 passes, including one for a TD, and rushed for 75 yards and two scores in Owensboro Catholic's win over Owensboro.

Shaiden Mitchell, RB, Owensboro Catholic

Mitchell rushed for 108 yards and a TD while averaging 9 yards per carry for Owensboro Catholic.

Jerek Hoover, QB, Holy Cross-Louisville

Hoover completed 13-of-15 passes for 249 yards and two TDs and rushed for 94 yards and two more scores in Holy Cross-Louisville's win over Jeffersontown.

Watkins caught six passes for 114 yards and two TDs for Holy Cross-Louisville.

Bruce Willis, QB, Murray

Willis passed for 189 yards and three TDs and rushed for 118 yards and another score in Murray's win over Marshall County.

Tyler Fryman, WR, Beechwood

Fryman caught five passes for 143 yards and a TD and added another score on the ground in Beechwood's win over Simon Kenton.

Trenten Malone, EDGE, Central

Malone recorded seven tackles, including six tackles for loss, in Central's shutout win over The Academy at Shawnee.

Paul Abren, RB/LB, Christian County

Abren rushed four times for 103 yards and two TDs and added nine tackles and two sacks on defense in Christian County's 48-5 win over Daviess County.

Jackson Burke, QB, Christian Academy-Louisville

Burke completed 20-of-22 passes for 301 yards and six TDs in Christian Academy-Louisville's 49-0 win over Ryle.

Thornberry caught four passes for 106 yards and two TDs and added an interception and a pass breakup on defense in Holy Cross-Covington's 42-12 win over Holmes.

Jaden Del Valle, RB, Bethlehem

Del Valle rushed four times for 113 yards and three TDs and added two two-point conversions in Bethlehem's win over Frankfort.