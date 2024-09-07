4-star offensive lineman wears Michigan State gloves during high school game
Four-star offensive lineman Ben Nichols wore Michigan State gloves on Friday night while playing for Davison (Michigan) High School.
Nichols is a junior, and he received an offer from Michigan State in June of 2023, his third scholarship offer, according to 247sport.com.
- Detroit Mumford High School athletic director refutes report that Connor Stalions is acting head football coach
Since January, Nichols has received offers from Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Alabama, among others.
Nichols is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, and he's one of the top juniors in the country. He is currently No. 223 in 247sports.com's rankings, and he is No. 3 in Michigan in the class of 2026.
Davison, ranked No. 14 in High School on SI's Michigan high school football top-25 rankings, defeated Grandville 41-37 on Friday night.
Nichols was photographed with the gloves on after the game.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Vote: Who should be the Michigan high school Athlete of the Week? (9/3/2024)
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X