Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (2/20/2025)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings
1. Hopkins (19-1)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Feb. 11 vs. Holy Family (6-11), Feb. 13 vs. No. 6 Wayzata (17-3), Feb. 15 at Minneapolis Washburn (11-9)
Ranking rationale: Thanks to a loss last week for previous No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall, Hopkins is back in the top spot where it resided for most of the season. Last week, it escaped with a Lake Conference road win despite producing its second-lowest point total of the season.
The Royals won 74-64 at Eden Prairie (8-11). They pulled away from a 39-37 lead at the break. J.J. Semanko led all scorers with 23 points, followed by 17 for Anthony Smith.
Hopkins made it six wins in a row with a 93-76 victory in its fourth straight road game at Edina (8-12). Smith led with 26 points to go with 20 for Jayden Moore.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (18-1)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Feb. 12 vs. Roseville (7-12), Feb. 14 vs. Woodbury (8-12), Feb. 15 vs. No. 14 DeLaSalle (17-3)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders’ short stint at the top comes to an end after they fell 89-70 at home to East Ridge (14-5), which climbed nine spots to No. 13 this week. It wasn’t a blowout the whole way as Cretin-Derham Hall trailed just 39-35 at halftime.
In the end, it could not contain the East Ridge trio of Cedric Tomes, James Martin and Kyle Frendt who combined for 76 points. Monteff Dixon and Jojo Mitchell each led C-DH with 18 points. This was the first time the Raiders truly felt the void left by future Notre Dame big man, Tommy Ahneman, who’s out with injury for another week or two.
3. Mankato East (18-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Feb. 11 vs. Faribault (14-5), Feb. 14 at Rochester Mayo (14-6)
Ranking rationale: Mankato East’s 57-point win vs. Albert Lea (5-16) was the Cougars’ largest margin of victory of the season, but just barely. It was previously 55. Brogan Madson led with 26 points and surpassed brother, Jax, for the school’s all-time scoring record. Madson also set the school’s assist record with 372 and counting, surpassing the previous record of 363. He had 10 on the night.
The Cougars next picked up a 72-44 win at Owatonna (11-10).Madson led with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Amari Nobles added 16 points, five dimes and three boards and Braden Petzel had a double-double of 14 and 11.
4. Tartan (20-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Feb. 12 at Hill-Murray (5-14), Feb. 14 at Simley (6-13), Feb. 15 at River Falls, Wisconsin (10-8)
Ranking rationale: Tartan didn’t lay it too hard on Mahtomedi (11-9), but the Titans were able to build a 31-22 halftime lead on the road and take it to the finish line. Senior guard C.J. Banks lit it up with 32 points. Tartan also cruised at home against Two Rivers (8-12), 87-55. It pulled away in the second half from a 36-27 advantage at the break.
5. Minnetonka (14-5)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: Feb. 10 vs. Buffalo (9-9), Feb. 13 vs. Eden Prairie (8-11), Feb. 15 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-17)
Ranking rationale: After a relentless recent stretch of games of which Minnetonka’s prevailed in most (11 of the last 12, to be exact), the Skippers nearly let their foot off the gas too early in a 65-61 win at recently unranked St. Michael-Albertville (13-7).
In Minnetonka’s lone game last week, it led 36-19 at halftime and perhaps was looking ahead to some R and R in advance of a three-game week coming up. The Skippers still did enough to get a solid road dub thanks to 22 points for Isa El-Amin, 14 for Malachi Boadi and 11 for Duke Richardson.
6. Wayzata (17-3)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at Edina (8-12), Feb. 13 at No. 1 Hopkins (19-1)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans had no trouble getting by Buffalo (9-9), winning 97-71 at home. A pair of star junior guards led the way with Christian Wiggins producing 28 points to go with 22 for Nolan Anderson. Anderson laid it on his old Eden Prairie (8-11) team, scoring a game-high 21 in a 78-48 road win. The Trojans can keep surging up the ranking by completing a season sweep of Hopkins, which is back at No. 1 this week.
7. Alexandria (15-3)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Feb. 11 vs. St. Cloud Apollo (12-8), Feb. 14 at Rocori (6-14)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria had no trouble in its first non-conference game of the week, winning 93-57 at Delano (9-9). The host Tigers admirably hung within a 42-39 halftime deficit but Chase Thompson was ultimately too much. After setting his career high point total of 41 in his last game the previous week, Thompson dropped 47. Thirty-six came in the second half, which included him scoring 16 points in a row for his team.
The Cardinals also won 96-43 at Willmar (6-13). The Cardinals roared out to a 53-22 halftime lead. They shot over 60% from the floor and forced 21 turnovers. Thompson had 35 points on 70% shooting.
8. Orono (14-5)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Feb. 11 at New Prague (2-17), Feb. 14 vs. Chaska (8-12)
Ranking rationale: Orono caught St. Louis Park at the wrong time and narrowly avoided an upset. The Spartans escaped with a 102-98 home victory against the Orioles, who were ranked early in the year, hit a mid-season swoon, but now entered the night as winners of three of the last four including over defending Class 2A champion, Breck (10-9). Orono erased a 54-50 halftime deficit and was led by a monstrous 57-point, 11-rebound and eight-assist night from Nolan Groves.
Groves “only” had 14 points and eight rebounds in a game where his services weren’t needed in as high a demand, a 78-52 win at Bloomington Jefferson (6-13). Brady Wooley was top scorer with 29 points and six boards.
9. Apple Valley (17-2)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Feb. 11 at Rosemount (5-13), Feb. 14 vs. No. 12 Shakopee (14-5)
Ranking rationale: It wasn’t a surprise that Apple Valley went on the road and beat top-20 foe Eagan (14-5), but how it did it. The Eagles exacted an 80-76 home loss to the Wildcats a month prior, rolling 79-54 over a team that entered the night alone atop the South Suburban Conference standings. The visitors got up 36-25 at halftime and kept adding to it. Camare Young dropped 23 points to go with 22 for Trey Parker.
The Eagles avoided a letdown by taking care of Burnsville (3-17), 70-56. The Blaze hung in early but the home team was too much in the second half. Marcus Horton Jr. led a balanced effort with 17 points to go with 16 for Trey Parker and 15 for Justin Cowan. Apple Valley also picked up a win over crosstown rival, Eastview (5-15), 84-57. Young led with 24.
10. Champlin Park (16-3)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at Roseville (6-13), Feb. 13 vs. Centennial (10-11), Feb. 14 vs. No. 23 Maple Grove (13-6)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park improved to 9-0 at home with a 73-43 rout of Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-17). Tyler Wagner led with 20 points. The Rebels next took their show on the road and lived to tell about it despite allowing 60 second-half points in a 104-97 win at Blaine (11-9). Speaking of 60, that’s how many Wagner scored to break a school record. Champlin Park needed almost all of them in order to hang on to a 54-37 halftime lead.
11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-2)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Feb. 11 vs. Chanhassen (8-13), Feb. 13 vs. Waconia (10-10), Feb. 15 at Minnehaha Academy (14-7)
Ranking rationale: The Red Knights didn’t bring their ‘A’ game in an 81-70 home win vs. Bloomington Jefferson (6-13), but it goes to show their talent how they can still win by double digits. Benilde-St. Margaret’s did its work early, leading 39-29 at the half. Jaleel Donley led all scorers with 21 points.
B-SM completed the season sweep of crosstown rival St. Louis Park (9-10) with an 88-72 road victory. The Red Knights got up 41-28 at the half. Unfortunately for B-SM, not having your ‘A’ game can bite you. It was upset 62-60 at St. Thomas Academy (10-8). Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 26 points.
12. Shakopee (14-5)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Feb. 11 vs. Eastview (5-15), Feb. 14 at No. 9 Apple Valley (17-2)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee has been on a remarkable tear since starting the season 4-4. The Sabers have won 10 of their last 11, including the last seven. Last week, they rolled at home 82-56 vs. previous No. 20 Lakeville North (13-7) and 87-53 vs. Farmington (8-11). North entered as winners of six of its last seven with the lone exception by four points to Lakeville South (11-9). Eli Schroeder led with 23 points against the Tigers.
13. East Ridge (14-5)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Feb. 12 at Park of Cottage Grove (10-9), Feb. 14 at Irondale (5-15)
Ranking rationale: East Ridge pulled off perhaps the best win in the state this season. Although No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (18-1) was without injured Notre Dame forward commit, Tommy Ahneman, going to St. Paul and coming away with an 89-70 win to end an opponent’s unbeaten season was mighty impressive.
The Raptors remain in the Suburban East Conference title chase a game back of C-DH thanks to a season split. The trio of Cedric Tomes (32 points), Kyle Frendt (22) and James Martin (22) were incredible. Frendt had a double-double with 13 rebounds and Tomes added six boards and five dimes.
East Ridge also breezed by Osseo (6-15) at home, 91-59. The Raptors jumped out to a 53-35 halftime lead. They were led on the night by 42 points for Tomes, a junior garnering major D-I interest. Martin added 17 and Frendt 16.
14. Totino-Grace (14-5)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Feb. 10 vs. No. 23 Maple Grove (13-6), Feb. 13 vs. Rogers (8-13), Feb. 15 vs. West Allis Central, Wisconsin (13-5) at River Falls, Wisconsin
Ranking rationale: The Eagles lost for the first time in exactly a month when they fell at home 72-71 in overtime vs. new top-25 team, No. 25 Park Center (12-9). That snapped a seven-game win streak. Totino-Grace started a new one with a 75-42 romp at Centennial (10-11).
15. DeLaSalle (17-3)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Feb. 14 vs. Columbia Heights (5-16)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle is now in a dead heat for the Tri-Metro Conference title with new No. 22 Richfield (15-4) after the latter evened up the season series with an 82-71 result in Richfield. The Islanders fought back in the second half but couldn’t overcome a 48-32 halftime disadvantage. Kamar Thomas led four DLS players in double figures with 18 points.
The Islanders bounced back for their fourth win in five games with an 84-70 home victory over Fridley (6-13). They did their work early with a 13-point advantage at the break. Jaeden Udean led with 20 points to go with 17 each for Dorian Pruitt and Thomas.
16. Anoka (17-4)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Feb. 11 at Andover (8-12), Feb. 12 at No. 23 Maple Grove (13-6)
Ranking rationale: Anoka picked up a pair of wins over bottomfeeders in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Tornadoes hung 50 in the second half of a 77-60 win at Coon Rapids (5-14) and prevailed 69-54 vs. Elk River (4-15). Afy Ibekwe led with 19 points against the Cardinals. Dre Ellis led with 17 against the Elks in a game Anoka pulled away after being knotted up at 30 at halftime.
17. Prior Lake (15-5)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Feb. 11 at Lakeville North (13-7), Feb. 13 at Eastview (5-15)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers suffered their first bad loss of the season, falling 68-65 at Rosemount (5-13). The Irish entered on a four-game losing streak and had lost seven of the last eight. Prior Lake righted the ship with a 72-64 home win vs. Lakeville South (11-9). Norbu Jenpa led with 18 points as the Lakers overcame a 35-31 halftime deficit.
18. Byron (17-2)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Feb. 10 vs. Rochester Lourdes (2-17), Feb. 11 vs. Delano (9-9), Feb. 14 at Goodhue (15-7)
Ranking rationale: The Bears took on a pair Tiger teams last week. They got past the first one, winning 88-68 at Lake City (12-8). Byron got up big at halftime 43-25. Colin Hansen led with 19 points followed by 18 for Max Dearborn. The Bears remain alone in first place in the Hiawatha Valley League thanks to a 65-53 win at Stewartville (17-4). Byron roared back from a nine point halftime deficit by holding the home team to 19 points in the second half. Will Brian and Hansen led with 17 points.
19. Albany (18-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Feb. 11 vs. Pierz (9-10), Feb. 13 vs. Osakis (11-6), Feb. 14 at Pequot Lakes (16-5)
Ranking rationale: Albany handled business in its only game last week, a 75-34 win vs. Melrose (5-15). Zeke Austin led with 16 points to go with 14 from Sam Hondl and Elliot Burnett. The Dutchmen were doubled up at the half, 34-17.
20. Eagan (14-5)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Feb. 11 at Farmington (8-11), Feb. 14 vs. Lakeville North (13-7)
Ranking rationale: Eagan is no longer alone atop the South Suburban Conference standings after taking its worst loss of the season, a 79-54 drubbing at home against fellow conference title contender and new No. 9 Apple Valley (17-2). It was still a game at halftime with the Wildcats within 36-25, but they could not draw any closer. Alex Schroepfer led Eagan once again in scoring with 22 points.
The Wildcats got back on track with a 58-46 win at Rosemount, a team that was coming off a big win over previous No. 15 Prior Lake (15-5). The Irish hung in down 25-24 at halftime before the visitors took control. Mikey McKenzie’s 15 points led four from Eagan in double figures.
21. Waseca (22-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s games: Feb. 11 vs. Windom (11-10), Feb. 14 at St. James (10-10)
Ranking rationale: The Bluejays romped 88-58 at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain (9-11). Waseca also won in a matchup of top-five teams in Class 2A, winning 75-71 at Jackson County Central (19-3). The Bluejays led throughout the game but could never bury the Huskies until the final buzzer.
22. Richfield (15-4)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at Delano (9-9), Feb. 11 vs. Bloomington Kennedy (4-14), Feb. 13 at Brooklyn Center (3-16)
Ranking rationale: Richfield was in need of a marquee victory and got it in a huge way. The Spartans pulled even with defending Tri-Metro Conference champion and then-No. 6 DeLaSalle (17-3) in the standings and notched a season split with the Islanders thanks to an 82-71 win. It looked like it could be a romp with Richfield up 48-32 at halftime. C.J. Armstrong has been instrumental to the Spartans’ success and led all scorers with 42 points.
Richfield extended its win streak to nine with a 95-63 win at Columbia Heights (5-16). Armstrong led with 29 points and Dre Collins added 18.
23. Maple Grove (13-6)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s games: Feb. 10 at No. 15 Totino-Grace (14-5), Feb. 12 vs. No. 17 Anoka (17-4), Feb. 14 at No. 10 Champlin Park (16-3)
Ranking rationale: The Crimson have won eight games in a row heading into arguably their toughest three-game stretch of the season this week. Last week, Maple Grove won 68-65 vs. Spring Lake Park (11-10) and 78-54 at Andover (8-12) to remain undefeated in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Against the Panthers, Keegan Harney led with 24 points. Against the Huskies, he led with 22.
24. Moorhead (15-5)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s games: Feb. 11 vs. Grand Forks Red River, North Dakota (12-4), Feb. 14 vs. Kindred, North Dakota (13-0), Feb. 15 vs. Bismarck Century, North Dakota (15-1)
Ranking rationale: In their lone game last week, the Spuds won 80-69 at home over Elk River (4-14). Moorhead will now test itself against three of the top teams from North Dakota this week. Going 2-1 would be a pretty successful stint.
25. Park Center (12-9)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 13 vs. Spring Lake Park (11-10)
Ranking rationale: Welcome back to the Power 25, Pirates! A new-look roster had some growing pains in a 2-7 start to the season, but playing an extremely tough schedule clearly helped them in the long run.
Park Center’s now won six out of its last seven games with the biggest victory being a 72-71 overtime result at defending Northwest Suburban Conference champ and previous No. 11 Totino-Grace (14-5). Park Center was able to fend off a potential game-tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds.
Bemidji State commit Abu Keita had a big day in the win The Pirates did not suffer a letdown a couple nights later, rolling at Rogers (8-13) 88-60. Keita led with 20 points against the Royals to go with 19 for Temiloluwa Omotoyinbo and 18 for Nigel Caldwell.
Seven of Park Center’s losses came to currently ranked teams. Some of those scores were ugly, but head coach James Ware’s got his team playing well at the right time.
