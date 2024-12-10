National high school football Play of the Year in 2024: Vote for the best highlight
High school football state champions have been crowned across most of the country, and more are coming this week.
But this week High School on SI is taking a look back, returning the spotlight to the plays of the week made throughout the regular season (plus one play from early in the Michigan postseason) in 2024.
The High School on SI staff watched a bunch of highlights throughout the high school football season and picked our top 10 plays of the week from Week 1 in August through early November.
We've taken our 11 weekly winners plus the runner-up with the most votes and compiled them into one big highlight reel.
Check out the video and vote in the poll below the write-ups on every play to choose the best of the best in 2024.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Griffin Boman, Clarkston (Michigan)
With 2 seconds left in the half, he scores a 58-yard "Hail Mary" on the ground.
National high school football plays of the week (11/6/2024)
2. Gabe Glover, Houston Academy (Alabama)
Absorbs huge hit and hangs on for what proves to be the game-winning touchdown catch.
National high school football plays of the week (10/30/2024)
3. Jaron Pula, Timpview (Utah)
Makes one-handed catch, bulldozes a defender, stiff-arms another and dives into the end zone.
National high school football plays of the week (10/23/2024)
4. Brady Devore, Padua (Ohio)
With the defender matching him step for step, he lays out to make a one-handed grab.
National high school football plays of the week (10/15/2024)
5. Brian Delaney Jr., Springfield (Pennsylvania)
Skies to make a one-handed interception in front of the intended receiver.
National high school football plays of the week (10/8/2024)
6. Joe Vaccaro, Wall Township (New Jersey)
Ices the game with an 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
National high school football plays of the week (10/1/2024)
7. Damien Harrington, Waite (Ohio)
Rises high and palms incredible one-handed interception.
National high school football plays of the week (10/1/2024)
8. Micah Billingsley, North Cobb (Georgia)
Takes short pass and turns what looks like a 1-yard loss into a 45-yard touchdown.
National high school football plays of the week (9/25/2024)
9. Aiden McGinnis, Bishop Lynch (Texas)
Shows incredible hands and concentration on neck-craning, over-the-shoulder catch.
National high school football plays of the week (9/17/2024)
10. Leo Almanza, Byron Nelson (Texas)
Catches the game-winning bomb from 54 yards out.
National high school football plays of the week (9/10/2024)
11. Devin Fitzgerald, Brophy Prep (Arizona)
Mosses (or Larry Fitzgeralds?) defender for game-winning touchdown.
National high school football plays of the week (9/3/2024)
12. Pryce Payne, White House-Heritage (Tennessee)
Palms the ball on long one-handed catch over the middle.
National high school football plays of the week (8/27/2024)
WATCH THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYS OF THE YEAR IN 2024:
—
