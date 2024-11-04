Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/4/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Voting closes on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
1. Ariana Akey, jr., Mountain Vista (Colorado) flag football
Akey ran for three touchdowns, threw two TDs and intercepted a pair of passes on defense as Mountain Vista captured the Class 5A title with a 32-21 win over Arvada West.
2. Izzy Almeida, so., Mashpee (Massachusetts) soccer
Almeida finished with a hat trick in a 6-0 shutout of Sturgis East.
3. Teagan Atherley, sr., Bangor (Maine) soccer
Atherley netted four goals in an 8-0 shutout of Skowhegan.
4. Marie Benoit, sr., Hall-Dale (Maine) soccer
Benoit had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 loss to North Yarmouth Academy.
5. Bellamie Beus, jr., Skyview (Idaho) volleyball
Playing through pain, Beus had 30 kills two blocks and two aces as Skyview fell to Madison in four sets in the Class 6A state championship match.
6. Kirra Clavijo, sr., San Clemente (California) flag football
Clavijo fired five touchdowns in a 37-7 Division III playoff win over Beckman.
7. Makena Cook, so., Orange Lutheran (California) flag football
Cook completed 31 of 38 passes for 371 yards and six touchdowns as Orange Lutheran downed Corona Del Mar, 40-12, in the Division I playoffs.
8. Ariana Defino, sr., Towson (Maryland) soccer
Defino had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Thomas Wootton.
9. Skylar Kruska, sr., Avon (Ohio) soccer
Kruska scored a pair of first-half goals as Avon defeated Toledo St. Ursula, 3-1, to win its first regional championship in program history.
10. Dulce Lytle, jr., Wyomissing (Pennsylvania) soccer
Lytle erupted for four goals in a 4-0 shutout of Bishop McDevitt.
11. Emmah McAmis, sr., Central (Virginia) volleyball
McAmis became the all-time kills leader in Virginia history during a four-set loss to Ridgeview. The senior had 22 kills in the match to give her 2,157 for her career, surpassing the previous mark of 2,145 set by Gate City’s Makayla Bays.
12. Tatum Montiel, sr., Marshfield (Oregon) volleyball
Montiel had 20 kills, 27 digs and two blocks in a four-set win over La Grande.
13. Reese Naeve, jr., Iowa City Regina (Iowa) volleyball
Naeve, an Iowa State commit, had 39 kills in a four-set regional final victory over Pella Christian.
14. Emma Schroedter, jr., Orange Grove (Texas) volleyball
Schroedter piled up 29 assists, 25 digs and two blocks in a five-set win over Bishop.
15. Anastasia Showler-Little, so., Boonton (New Jersey) soccer
Showler-Little netted four goals in a 4-0 shutout of St. Elizabeth.
16. Lydia Spencer, sr., Tower Hill (Delaware) volleyball
Spencer had 21 kills in a four-set win over Delmarva Christian.
17. Annie Talbot, sr., Central (Louisiana) volleyball
Talbot recorded 46 assists, 12 digs and two blocks in a five-set victory over Liberty.
18. Paige Thies, sr., Oregon City (Oregon) volleyball
Thies, an Arizona commit, piled up 20 kills in a straight sets win over Forest Grove.
