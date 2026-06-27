Massillon's 2026 Schedule Features Ohio Powers, International Opponent, Historic Rivalry

Few high school football programs embrace a national schedule quite like Massillon. The Tigers will once again test themselves against elite competition from Ohio, across the United States and even internationally during the 2026 season.

Ohio Heavyweights Await

Once again, Massillon will be playing against some of the toughest competition in Ohio when they host Glenville on Aug. 22 and travel to St. Edward on Sept. 18.

The game against Glenville is the second year in a row the two teams will statrt the season against one another, with Glenville winning 33-27 in overtime a year ago.

The series against St. Edward has become an annual tradition, with Massillon owning four wins in a row over the perennial Division I state title contender.

National and International Tests

In what has become routine for the Tigers in recent years, Massillon will spend half of its schedule playing teams from outside Ohio again in 2026.

It starts in Week 3 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in a game against NFL Academy (London), a rematch of a game from 2024 that was part of the Nike Football Kickoff Classic at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

Massillon will face Canisius (Buffalo, New York) in Week 4 and then will play out-of-state opponents in three straight weeks beginning Week 6 with games against Football North (Canada), Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) and Farrell (Pennsylvania).

The Rivalry That Never Gets Old

As always, the Tigers will finish the 2026 regular season with a game against Canton McKinley in one of the country's best rivalries. The game this year will be a home game for Massillon. Massillon leads the all-time series, 78-53-5, and has won 10 straight meetings.

Looking Back at 2025

The Tigers went 9-4 last season and lost in the Division II regional finals in Region 7.

Massillon finished the 2025 season ranked No. 15 in the final High School On SI Ohio Power 25.

Below is Massillon’s schedule for 2026.

(All games on Friday unless noted; All games at 7:00 pm unless noted)

2026 Massillon Football Schedule

Aug. 22: vs. Glenville

Aug. 28: at GlenOak

Sept. 4: vs. NFL Football – London

Sept. 11: vs. Canisius (New York)

Sept. 18: at St. Edward

Sept. 25: vs Football North (Canada)

Oct. 2: vs. Farrell (Pennsylvania)

Oct. 9: vs. Cornerstone Christian (Texas)

Oct. 16: at Warren Harding

Oct. 24: vs. Canton McKinley, 2:00 pm (Saturday)