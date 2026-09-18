Fab Five: Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch in Week 4

We’re up to Week 4 of the Pennsylvania high school football features the renewal of a Philadelphia-area rivalry, two matchups between unbeaten teams and several opportunities for teams in theHigh School On SI Pennsylvania Football Top 25 State Rankings to strengthen their early-season standing.

The weekend's marquee matchup arrives Saturday afternoon at Franklin Field, where traditional powers Malvern Prep and St. Joseph's Prep meet for the first time since 2015. Both teams enter 1-1 and looking to bounce back from losses.

The No. 7 Friars and No. 4 Hawks bring plenty of championship history to the matchup. Malvern has won at least a share of the Inter-Academic League title 37 times, including each of the past three seasons, while St. Joseph's Prep has won nine PIAA state championships, including six Class 6A titles in the past eight years.

St. Joseph's Prep could be without junior quarterback Max Rogers, who left last week's 33-3 loss to Bergen Catholic (N.J.) with an undisclosed injury. The Hawks still have junior wide receiver Jett Harrison, an Ohio State commit and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. Malvern counters with LSU commit Cade Cooper at receiver.

That Saturday showdown caps a strong weekend of football across Pennsylvania. Here are four more games we're watching in Week 4.

No. 22 Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (1-1) at No. 12 Roman Catholic (1-2)

Roman Catholic earned its first victory of the season last week by knocking off previously nationally ranked DeMatha (Md.). Now, the Cahillites face Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, which shared the Inter-Ac title with Malvern Prep and Episcopal Academy last season.

Springside Chestnut Hill also enters off its first victory of the season, defeating Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast last week.

No. 15 Central Bucks West (3-0) at Pennridge (3-0)

Something has to give when unbeaten Central Bucks West and Pennridge meet in a Suburban One League National Conference matchup.

Pennridge won a school-record 13 games last season, but its only regular-season loss came against Central Bucks West. The Bucks have won five consecutive games in the series and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2023, when they finished 12-1.

Central Bucks West will have to slow Pennridge junior quarterback Aiden Tetkowski, who has thrown seven touchdown passes with just one interception through the Rams' first three games.

No. 20 South Fayette (3-0) at Trinity (2-1)

South Fayette has already won three games after finishing 5-5 last season and will look to continue its unbeaten start against a Trinity team coming off its first loss of the season against Hempfield Area.

Sophomore running back Aayden Wright has rushed for 429 yards and four touchdowns through South Fayette's first three games. Junior three-star defensive end Jacob Bostian has made an impact on the other side of the ball with six tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception return for a touchdown.

No. 24 Cardinal O’Hara (3-0) at West Catholic (3-0)

Two more unbeaten teams meet when Cardinal O'Hara takes on West Catholic.

The Lions and Burrs compete in different Philadelphia Catholic League divisions and PIAA classifications, but both have an opportunity to carry a 4-0 record into the remainder of division play.

O'Hara won the Catholic League Class 4A championship last season and earned the first PIAA playoff victories in program history. The Lions' defense features three-star edge rusher and Wake Forest commit Sammy Dantonka.