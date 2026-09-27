Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings: Sept. 28, 2026

Home losses by Rock Hill and Lugoff-Elgin did more than reduce the number of undefeated teams in South Carolina high school football.

They also helped shake up the latest High School On SI South Carolina high school football Top 25 rankings.

James Island and Gaffney move into the Top 5, while undefeated Hanahan and Boiling Springs continue their climbs. Eight of the 20 remaining undefeated SCHSL teams are represented in this week's rankings.

Dutch Fork remains firmly at No. 1 after improving to 5-0 with a 42-7 victory over Gray Collegiate Academy, while Northwestern and Dorman hold the next two spots.

Here are the latest High School On SI South Carolina high school football Top 25 rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 |

1. Dutch Fork (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Gray Collegiate Academy, 42-7

This week: at Lexington

The Silver Foxes open region play, where they own a 49-2 record since 2015.

2. Northwestern (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 South Pointe, 56-21

This week: vs. No. 18 Boiling Springs

The Trojans are 2-0 all-time against Boiling Springs. The teams meet for the first time since 2021.

3. Dorman (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Sumter, 48-35

This week: at No. 22 Fort Mill

It's a matchup between two of the five Region 2-5A teams ranked in the Top 25.

4. James Island (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Stratford, 56-7

This week: vs. Fort Dorchester

Quarterback Brooks Dantzler has surpassed 1,100 passing yards this season.

5. Gaffney (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 J.F. Byrnes, 20-17

This week: at Wade Hampton

The Indians have nearly twice as many rushing yards (1,120) as passing yards (561).

6. Indian Land (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Defeated York, 39-6

This week: Idle

The Warriors have outscored their opponents 174-56 during their four-game winning streak.

7. Rock Hill (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Lost to Ridge View, 20-10

This week: at Spartanburg

How the Bearcats respond to their first loss could depend on the health of their quarterbacks.

8. Westside (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Idle

This week: at Laurens

The Rams open Region 1-4A play with the first of two consecutive road games.

9. Daniel (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Walhalla

After an unexpected three-week layoff resulting from a forfeit by Christ Church Episcopal followed by a bye, the Lions return to action for Region 1-4A play.

10. South Pointe (2-2)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Northwestern, 56-21

This week: vs. Clover

The Stallions will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak since their inaugural season in 2006.

11. J.F. Byrnes (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Gaffney, 20-17

This week: at Hillcrest

It's the first meeting between the teams since Hillcrest rallied to defeat the Rebels, 27-24 in overtime, in the second round of the 2023 Class 5A playoffs.

12. Berkeley (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Wando

The Stags open Region 6-5A play coming off a bye against a Warriors team they have defeated in 11 of their past 12 meetings.

13. T.L. Hanna (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Fountain Inn

This is the first meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Fury.

14. Hilton Head Island (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Bluffton, 57-12

This week: at Lucy Beckham

Despite several long road trips, the Seahawks are 3-0 away from home this season.

15. Strom Thurmond (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated Aiken, 28-14

This week: at Silver Bluff

The Rebels have won the past nine meetings against the Bulldogs.

16. Hanahan (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated Colleton County, 28-3

This week: at Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Sophomore running back Nevaehus Gourdine has rushed for 10 touchdowns this season.

17. North Augusta (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Defeated May River, 55-19

This week: at No. 20 Irmo

Since a season-opening loss to defending Class 2A state champion Strom Thurmond, North Augusta has posted double-digit victories in four straight games. The Yellow Jackets travel to W.C. Hawkins Stadium for the first time since 2015 for a battle of the Yellow Jackets.

18. Boiling Springs (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Idle

This week: at No. 2 Northwestern

A victory would give the Bulldogs their best start since 2009, when they won their first seven games.

19. Lugoff-Elgin (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Lost to Wren, 33-20

This week: at Westwood, Thursday, Oct. 1

It's a short week for the Demons, who travel to Blythewood for a Thursday matchup with winless Westwood. Running back Tiyon Fanning is closing in on 1,000 rushing yards this season.

20. Irmo (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. No. 17 North Augusta

Irmo opens Region 5-5A play looking to snap a three-game losing streak against Top 25 opponents.

21. Camden (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated Swansea, 62-14

This week: at Gilbert

Quarterback Greyson Rimph has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

22. Fort Mill (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Defeated Westwood, 63-21

This week: vs. No. 3 Dorman

The Yellow Jackets will look to counter Dorman with their potent backfield of Aiden Ohara and Broden Mitcheson.

23. Loris (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Crestwood, 51-34

This week: vs. Darlington

Running back Deuce Stephens has rushed for more than 800 yards over his past three games.

24. Carolina Forest (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Goose Creek

The Panthers open region play riding a 16-game winning streak against region opponents.

25. North Myrtle Beach (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Wilson, 22-7

This week: vs. West Florence

The Chiefs look to keep pace with South Florence at 2-0 in the Region 7-4A standings.

Dropped Out

Oceanside Collegiate Academy