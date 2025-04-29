High School

Reggie Hubbard III 'excited' to transfer to Bradley Central High School in Tennessee

Hubbard previews his senior season with the Bradley Bears

Caleb Sisk

Reggie Hubbard III with his Cleveland High School jersey on in the weight room
Reggie Hubbard III with his Cleveland High School jersey on in the weight room / Reggie Hubbard III

Reggie Hubbard III is one of Tennessee's most underrated 2026 recruits and players in the country.

The defenisve back and wide receiver standout recently announced he will be transferring out of Cleveland High School and will be joining their rivals, as he is set to play his final high school season with the Bradley Central Bears.

Hubbard is a missing piece the Bears were without last season as they needed a huge playmaker and a big time lock-down corner. Hubbard finished last season with 803 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns, 0.5 sack, one interception and 32 solo tackles.

Hubbard recently caught up with High School On SI after his transfer decision.

"What excites me the most about Bradley is the realness in the coaches," Hubbard said. "They told me the first day that they were going to push me to my limits, and I loved that about Coach Floyd — he seemed like a real stand-up guy and someone who knows ball, so that’s what’s most exciting."

Hubbard is hopeful to be able to take charge and lead the team despite just joining the program.

"My goals for this year are to lead and become a better overall player in all aspects of my game, also showing my breakaway speed and working towards a ring this year," he said.

He will be joining one of the state's best and most underrated quarterback prospects as he is joining Tyler Cook for their senior seasons.

Hubbard had great things to say about the Bears quarterback.

"I think Tyler (Cook) is a great QB. He’s well-rounded and has a great arm from what I’ve seen," Hubbard said.

"I can’t wait to get to work with him and catch passes from him. It’s gonna be a movie!"

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Tennessee