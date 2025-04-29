Reggie Hubbard III 'excited' to transfer to Bradley Central High School in Tennessee
Reggie Hubbard III is one of Tennessee's most underrated 2026 recruits and players in the country.
The defenisve back and wide receiver standout recently announced he will be transferring out of Cleveland High School and will be joining their rivals, as he is set to play his final high school season with the Bradley Central Bears.
Hubbard is a missing piece the Bears were without last season as they needed a huge playmaker and a big time lock-down corner. Hubbard finished last season with 803 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns, 0.5 sack, one interception and 32 solo tackles.
Hubbard recently caught up with High School On SI after his transfer decision.
"What excites me the most about Bradley is the realness in the coaches," Hubbard said. "They told me the first day that they were going to push me to my limits, and I loved that about Coach Floyd — he seemed like a real stand-up guy and someone who knows ball, so that’s what’s most exciting."
Hubbard is hopeful to be able to take charge and lead the team despite just joining the program.
"My goals for this year are to lead and become a better overall player in all aspects of my game, also showing my breakaway speed and working towards a ring this year," he said.
He will be joining one of the state's best and most underrated quarterback prospects as he is joining Tyler Cook for their senior seasons.
Hubbard had great things to say about the Bears quarterback.
"I think Tyler (Cook) is a great QB. He’s well-rounded and has a great arm from what I’ve seen," Hubbard said.
"I can’t wait to get to work with him and catch passes from him. It’s gonna be a movie!"
