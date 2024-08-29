McKinney vs. Frisco Emerson: Live score, updates of Texas high school football opener (8/29/2024)
McKinney and Frisco Emerson are set to clash in a 2024 Texas high school football season opener between formidable UIL class 6A Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex foes.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central time at the Star in Frisco.
LIVE UPDATES: MCKINNEY VS. FRISCO EMERSON
PREGAME READING
About Mckinney
Key players: LB Riley Pettijohn (6-2, 205, Ohio State commit); DL Jordan Covington (6-4, 250)
It will be the debut game for new McKinney head coach Nate Leonard, who takes over his alma mater following a stint at New Braunfels Canyon. Leonard takes over a Lions’ team that experienced a good deal of success, finishing 9-3 a season ago and will return at least six starters on both sides of the ball, including standout linebacker Riley Pettijohn, who is committed to play at Ohio State.
About Frisco Emerson
Key players: Frisco Emerson, DB Maliek Hawkins (6-1, 195, Oklahoma commit); QB D.J. Shelton (6-3, 215); LB Agape Lawrence (5-10, 210).
Frisco Emerson will also bring back six starters on each side from a team that went 12-3 and reached the 5A DII semifinals, though the Mavericks will have to find a replacement for quarterback Michael Hawkins, who could be seeing some reps as a true freshman at Oklahoma.
—
