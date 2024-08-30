High School

Top 11 Southeast Texas high school football 2024 preseason player of the year candidates

Kaleb Bailey, fourth-year starting quarterback, is among North Shore players to watch

Tory Blaylock warms up before Atascocita's Texas high school football showdown with national power North Shore.
Tory Blaylock warms up before Atascocita's Texas high school football showdown with national power North Shore. / Photo by Tom Dendy, SBLive

With the 2024 Texas high school football season fast approaching, SBLive is looking at potential MVP candidates in each of the state’s regions.

Before the first games of Week 1 kicking off on Thursday, we’re going region-by-region. We’ve already looked at 10 potential MVP candidates in North Texas and East Texas.

Next, we turn to Southeast Texas. Here are 10 potential candidates in the greater Houston area and Southeast Texas who may very well take home regional MVP honors by season’s end when we unveil our all-region Texas teams and awards.

SOUTHEAST TEXAS PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES

Names are in alphabetical order

Kiotti Armstrong, TE, Jasper, sr.

Kaleb Bailey, QB, North Shore, sr.

Tory Blaylock, RB, Atascocita, sr.

Austin Carlisle, QB, Fort Bend Ridge Point, sr.

Aaron DeLeon, QB, Houston Stratford, sr.

D'Andre Hardeman, RB, North Shore, sr.

Andrew Marsh, WR, Katy Jordan, sr.

D.D. Murray, RB, Bellville, sr.

Charles Ross, LB, North Shore, sr.

DJ Sanders, DT, Bellville, sr.

Nick Townsend, EDGE/TE, Spring Dekaney, sr.

