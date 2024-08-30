Top 11 Southeast Texas high school football 2024 preseason player of the year candidates
With the 2024 Texas high school football season fast approaching, SBLive is looking at potential MVP candidates in each of the state’s regions.
Before the first games of Week 1 kicking off on Thursday, we’re going region-by-region. We’ve already looked at 10 potential MVP candidates in North Texas and East Texas.
Top 100 Texas high school football player countdown: Part 1 (100-51) | Part 2 (50-1)
Next, we turn to Southeast Texas. Here are 10 potential candidates in the greater Houston area and Southeast Texas who may very well take home regional MVP honors by season’s end when we unveil our all-region Texas teams and awards.
SOUTHEAST TEXAS PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES
Names are in alphabetical order
Kiotti Armstrong, TE, Jasper, sr.
Kaleb Bailey, QB, North Shore, sr.
Tory Blaylock, RB, Atascocita, sr.
Austin Carlisle, QB, Fort Bend Ridge Point, sr.
Aaron DeLeon, QB, Houston Stratford, sr.
D'Andre Hardeman, RB, North Shore, sr.
Andrew Marsh, WR, Katy Jordan, sr.
D.D. Murray, RB, Bellville, sr.
Charles Ross, LB, North Shore, sr.
DJ Sanders, DT, Bellville, sr.
Nick Townsend, EDGE/TE, Spring Dekaney, sr.
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
- We examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx