2026-27 Preseason National Girls Wrestling Rankings Version 5

The fifth update to the High School on SI Girls’ National Wrestling Rankings includes results from Who’s No. 1, The Grappler Fall Classic, Journeymen Women’s World Classic, and War of the Roses amongst others.

The Who’s No. 1 event gave us three new number ones – Iowa’s Abigail Peterson (Denver) at 100 pounds, Pennsylvania’s Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon) (110 pounds), and at 130 pounds with New Jersey’s Marie Sharp (Blair Academy).

There are two other new, but past, number ones at their current weights in Maryland’s Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding) and Arizona’s Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep). The two squared off at 155 pounds at Who’s No. 1, but Fernandez will be at 148 pounds for Super 32. Fernandez won that meeting to take the top rankings at 155.

We moved Fernandez down to 145 pounds, which is where we are placing the ladies who are competing at 148 for Super 32. This moves Poalillo back to the top spot at 155 pounds. Super 32 is using a 160-pound weight class. The girls at that weight will be ranked with the 155 pounders.

For now, the Super 32 weight classes are where we are placing the wrestlers. Several girls have been wrestling up from their registered weight at dual meet tournaments. Dual tournaments are not always the best indicator of weight intention as a lot of times people wrestle up to fill spots in the lineup.

Post-Super 32 if the wrestlers go back up in weight, they will be moved to the new weight class ahead of the season. The regular season begins in November for a few states including, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, and Texas.

Once we hit November the 95-pound and 207-pound weight classes will be set aside until the spring. Those weights are not widely used during the season. The girls at 95 pounds will be folded into the 100-pound rankings. The 207-pounders will go to 190 or 235.

We have already started moving them around as they appear at the new weights. We will not fill those weights back up. The 207-pound list only has 23 entries. We are not going to do research to fill it up since it will be gone in a month.

Please send any information and questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers

Here are the 16 wrestlers holding the No. 1 position in the latest High School On SI national girls wrestling rankings:

95 pounds: Brooklyn Murray (New Hampshire), Fr.

100 pounds: Abigail Peterson, Denver (Iowa), So.

105 pounds: Jaclyn Bouzakis, Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania), Sr.

110 pounds: Isla Silva, Mt. Lebanon (Pennsylvania), So.

115 pounds: Abigail Gonzalez, Miami Southridge (Florida), Jr.

120 pounds: Hailey Delgado, El Paso Eastwood (Texas), Jr.

125 pounds: Marlee Solomon, Canon-McMillan (Pennsylvania), Sr.

130 pounds: Marie Sharp, Blair Academy (New Jersey), Jr.

135 pounds: Camila Torres, Yuma (Arizona), Jr.

140 pounds: Gray Joyce (Kansas), So.

145 pounds: Taina Fernandez, Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Sr.

155 pounds: Ella Poalillo, Valiant Prep (Arizona), Sr.

170 pounds: Kaili Manuel, Romeo (Michigan), Sr.

190 pounds: Brooke Huffman, Wittenberg-Birnamwood (Wisconsin), Sr.

207 pounds: Abigail Lacy, Oologah (Oklahoma), Jr.

235 pounds: Racheal Adolphe, North Central (Indiana), Jr.

By the Numbers

States with the Most Ranked Wrestlers

The latest High School On SI national girls wrestling rankings include 472 numbered entries across 16 weight classes, with additional wrestlers receiving honorable mention recognition.

States With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

1. California — 57

2. Pennsylvania — 46

3. Oklahoma — 24

4. Texas — 22

5. Illinois — 21

6. New Jersey — 20

7. Wisconsin — 20

8. Ohio — 19

9. Iowa — 18

10. Missouri — 18

11. New York — 17

12. Arizona — 17

California leads the nation in total ranked wrestlers, but Pennsylvania continues to set the pace near the top of the rankings.

States With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

- Pennsylvania — 10

- California — 8

- Arizona — 5

- Colorado — 5

- Kansas — 4

- Florida — 3

- Hawaii — 3

- Iowa — 3

- New Jersey — 3

- Oregon — 3

- Texas — 3

- Wisconsin — 3

States With No. 1-Ranked Wrestlers

- Pennsylvania — 3

- Arizona — 2

- Florida — 1

- Hawaii — 0

- Indiana — 1

- Iowa — 1

- Kansas — 1

- Maryland — 1

- Michigan — 1

- New Hampshire — 1

- New Jersey — 1

- Oklahoma — 1

- Texas — 1

- Wisconsin — 1

Pennsylvania leads with three No. 1 wrestlers, while Arizona is the only other state with multiple wrestlers atop their weight classes.

Schools With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

- Valiant Prep (Arizona) — 9

- Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) — 8

- Buchanan (California) — 6

- Blair Academy (New Jersey) — 4

- Denver (Iowa) — 3

- Moanalua (Hawaii) — 3

- Poway (California) — 3

- Raccoon River-Northwest (Iowa) — 3

- Ste. Genevieve (Missouri) — 3

Schools With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

- Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) — 5

- Valiant Prep (Arizona) — 4

- Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) — 2

- Los Altos (California) — 2

- Moanalua (Hawaii) — 2

Wyoming Seminary leads the nation with five Top 5 wrestlers, while Valiant Prep has four.

Girls National High School Wrestling Rankings | High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Girls Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 5

PREVIOUS: V1 | V2 | V3 | V4 |

95-Pounds

1-Brooklyn Murray (NH) FR

2-Sophia Valdez (CO) FR

3-Giada Croteau (Bishop McCort, PA) FR

4-Lanaia Selig (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

5-Olivia Maya Felix (Liberty, CA) SO

6-Leivelle Alejado (Leilehua, HI) SR

7-Lilly Lundy (Lewis-Palmer) SR

8-Mia Pardo (Jack Britt, NC) SO

9-Jaelyn Anderson (NE) FR

10-Mackenzie Amidon (CA) FR

11-Piper Phillips (Mason City, IA) JR

12-Ella Paris (Salem, NH) SR

13-Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) SO

14-Emma Martinez (Madera South, CA) SO

15-Kaila Robles-Rials (Presentation, CA) JR

16-Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) SR

17-Alliya Walker (Grayson County, VA) JR

18-Olivia Polansky (Choate Rosemary, CT) JR

19-Olivia Davalos (CA) FR

20-Tatiana Alexander (Eastchester, NY) SR

21-Lorilye Beardsley (Avon-Geneseo, NY) FR

22-Kalaya Baxter (ID) FR

23-Audrey Eller (UT) FR

24-Anela Hogg (Kelso, WA) FR

25-Faylinn Smith (PA) FR

26-Sophia Lopez (Woodburn, OR) SO

27-Cambria Leshko (Southern Lehigh, PA) SO

28-Mya Van Beek (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

29-Lindsey Lau (Mid-Pacific, HI) JR

30-Alexandera Thomas (Cooper City, FL) SR

HM:

Pearl Jewett (General Brown, NY) FR

Melayna Johnson (Riverton, UT) JR

100-Pounds

1-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) SO

2-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

3-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) JR

4-Olivia Hernandez (OR) FR

5-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO

6-Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI) SR

7-Gabriella Lemus (Clovis, CA) FR

8-Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) SR

9-Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

10-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) SR

11-Timi Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) FR

12-Brooklyn Henry (PA) JR

13-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) SR

14-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

15-Katie Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

16-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) FR

17-Regan Kinneman (AZ) FR

18-Alessia De Lucia (NJ) FR

19-Jasmine Brucato (Canandaigua Academy, NY) SR

20-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central, NJ) SO

21-Jenna Greer (PA) FR

22-Isabella Cullen (Troy Buchanan, MO) JR

23-Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SO

24-Cidney Schaffer (Lackawanna Trail, PA) SO

25-Carson Robertson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SO

26-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) SO

27-Aileen Paniagua (North Salem, OR) SR

28-Kylie-Ann Thach (Eleanor Roosevelt, CA) SO

29-Lexi Wolk (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SO

30-Daniella Vazquez (Garces, CA) SO

HM:

Naiya Delos Santos (Taylor County, KY) JR

Natalie Roberson (Katy, TX) SR

Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

Allie Procter (Lumpkin County, GA) FR

Kylee Tran-Harris (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

Nora Ohnemus (Indianola, IA) JR

Rebecca Marin (Doral Academy, FL) SR

Nicole Abrego (Garden City, KS) SR

Kassidy Davis (Adna, WA) FR

Jahnavi Marion (Kalamazoo Central, MI) SO

Angelina Ramirez (Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy, NY)

McKenzie Mantei (Dundee, MI) JR

105-Pounds

1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

2-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) JR

3-Ryleigh Sturgill (TN) SR

4-Bella Manno (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

5-Amaya Hoku Kapihe (Kapolei, HI) JR

6-Kayne-Lin Chun (HI) FR

7-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) SO

8-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) SR

9-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) SO

10-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR

11-Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) JR

12-Olivia Munson (Simi Valley, CA) JR

13-Aini Anderson (Holmen, WI) SR

14-Kylee Ooton (OK) FR

15-Mya Beckett (Notre Dame, WI) SO

16-Sophia Lazaro (Northview, CA) SO

17-Maya Wong (Hawaii Baptist Academy, HI) JR

18-Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) JR

19-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) SO

20-Dilynn Albrecht (Milton, WI) JR

21-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) SR

22-Eva Bhattacharya (Menlo-Atherton, CA) SR

23-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA) JR

24-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) JR

25-Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) SO

26-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) JR

27-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR

28-Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

29-Katelynn Dockery (Bryan, TX) JR

30-Tiffany Francisco (Western, FL) SR

HM:

Audrey Moore (Keller, TX) SR

Cordelia Martinez (San Antonio Madsion, TX) SR

Cameron Hodge (Cibolo Steele, TX) SO

Petra Hart (IL) FR

Rhilynn Tolzman (New Prague, MN) FR

Ava Ocampo (New Haven, IN) FR

Abby Guzzo (PA) FR

Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) JR

Guilianna Latshaw (PA) FR

Farynn Rhees (MO) FR

Harper Kalo (MI) 8th

Peyton Eklund (NE) FR

Jade Wilson (Abilene, KS) JR

110-Pounds

1-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

2-Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) SR

3-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

4-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) SR

5-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) SR

6-Ella Neibert (Indian Creek, IN) JR

7-Audrey Cunningham (TX) FR

8-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) SR

9-Daphney Gomez (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

10-Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) SO

11-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) SO

12-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) SR

13-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) SR

14-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) JR

15-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) SR

16-Charlotte Nold (St. Viator, IL) SO

17-Aya Yoshitake (San Marino, CA) JR

18-Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) JR

19-Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

20-Sophia Toscano (Buchanan, CA) FR

21-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

22-Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) JR

23-Serineh Crane (Hoover, CA) SR

24-Denni Bippes (University, WA) SO

25-Kennedy Hogan (St. Laurence, IL) FR

26-Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) SR

27-Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) SO

28-Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West, CA) SR

29-Audrey Flores (Bixby, OK) SO

30-Lauren Echeverria (Crook County, OR) SO

HM:

Layla Ward (Oakland Tech, CA) SO

Sora Mae Bukoski (Penobscot County, ME) JR

Ayda Miller (Saint Croix Central, WI) JR

Kaila Tatekawa-Maes (Mililani, HI) JR

Brynlee Mooney (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Taylor Drake (Kuna, ID) SR

Yareli Flores (OK) FR

Renee Hudson (Mead, CO) SO

Nixie Schooler (Juneau-Douglas, AK) JR

Nicole Soldevilla (Borger, TX) SR

Mary Griffin (Melissa, TX) SR

Dakota Harris (Union, OK) SR

Lila Breedlove (Borger, TX) SR

115-Pounds

1-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

2-Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR

3-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) SO

4-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) SR

5-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

6-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

7-Isabella Phelps (Sidney, NY) JR

8-Lyric Hetzer (OH) SO

9-Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) SR

10-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) SR

11-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) SO

12-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) SO

13-Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) JR

14-Daynah Gomez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

15-Chloe Medlock (Putnam City West, OK) JR

16-Alexandria Barskiy (West Brook, NJ) FR

17-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) JR

18-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) SR

19-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) SR

20-Addison St. George (Rockwood Summit, MO) JR

21-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) JR

22-Tegan Robertson (Ridge View, IA) SR

23-Lillian Fonceca (Fremont, CA) JR

24-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) JR

25-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) JR

26-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR

27-Elissa Cruz (Piedmont, OK) FR

28-Lennah Monts (Bennington, KS) JR

29-Laetyn Boltz (KS) FR

30-Addison McGinness (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

HM:

Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) SO

Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) SO

Stella Piazza (Hampshire, IL) SO

Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South, WV) SR

Madelyn Little (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

Katherine Cook (Freedom, WI) SR

Marlina Martinez (McNary, OR) SR

Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) SR

Alia Baker (Klein Cain, TX) SR

Roselane D. Verrett (Monticello, MN) FR

Briella Portrey (Mead, WA) SO

120-Pounds

1-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

2-Taina McGowan (NJ) JR

3-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

4-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

5-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) SR

6-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) SR

8-Hepua Salter (Kapalama, HI) SR

9-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Emma Grimes (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) SR

12-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) JR

13-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) JR

14-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) SR

15-Gail Sullivan (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

16-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) SR

17-Ember Zupanc (WI) FR

18-Hadly Heaster (PA) FR

19-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) SO

20-Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) SO

21-Khole Perez (Glenbard West, IL) JR

22-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

23-McKinzee Mills (Huntington, OH) SO

24-Lilly McCleary (Lone Jack, MO) SR

25-Lilly Quintanilla (Thermopolis, WY) SR

26-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

27-Mila Juarez (San Marcos, TX) SR

28-Julia Lugabihl (OH) FR

29-Alexia Hernandez (Rio Mesa, CA) SO

30-Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SR

HM:

Brielynn Jackson (Gardner Edgerton, KS) SO

Adriana Kunz (Triton, MN) FR

Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) SO

Apphia Gutierrez (Perry, AZ) JR

Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) JR

Vivienne Yarbrough (TX) FR

Abigail Stettler (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

Kylee Trostle (Elco, PA) SR

Cora Stewart (Port Washington, WI) SO

Claire Ballard (New Bern, NC) SR

Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) SR

Jade Hardee (Andrew, IL) JR

Demetria Griffin (Hope Academy, IL) SO

125-Pounds

1-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR

2-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) JR

3-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) SR

4-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) SR

5-Raenah Smith (Easton, PA) SR

6-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) JR

7-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) JR

8-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) JR

9-Harper Schwettman (CO) FR

10-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) SO

11-McKenna Wilson (Union, OK) JR

12-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

13-Presley Beard (Derby, KS) SO

14-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) JR

15-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

16-Khiry Reese (Rosewood, NC) SR

17-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) JR

18-Mary Minogue (Libertyville, IL) SR

19-Malia Griffin (Melissa, TX) SR

20-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR

21-Phoebe Richers (TX) JR

22-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) SR

23-Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) JR

24-Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls CMR, MT) SR

25-Charlee Noah (Tri-Valley, ID) JR

26-Lila Krull (Miamisburg, OH) SR

27-Nevada Wildheart (Rossview, TN) SR

28-Lucy Clarno (Dripping Spring, TX) JR

29-Rio Rening (CA) FR

30-Braelyn Troxell (Colony, AK) SR

HM:

Morgan Johnson (Deforest, WI) SO

Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) JR

Kaydence Golding (Lisbon, ND) SO

Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) SR

Addison Bernstein (Orland, CA) SR

Melanie Medrano (Bentonville, AR) JR

Ellie Westerman (Eagan, MN) SR

Amelia Nidela-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) SR

Melissa Gallo (Florida Christian School, FL) 8th

Tiana Crawford (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

Caly Rodriguez (Brandon, FL) JR

Temperance Lowe (North Kansas City, MO) SR

130-Pounds

1-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

2-Emma Bacon (FL) SR

3-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) SR

4-Rachel Garcia (OK) FR

5-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) SR

6-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

7-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) SR

8-Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) SR

9-Stasy Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

10-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) SO

11-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) JR

12-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) SO

13-Corabella Wesley (Hobart, IN) SO

14-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) JR

15-Chloe Pearce (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

16-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

17-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

18-Mackinzie Brewer (Fulton, MO) JR

19-Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

20-Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker, WI) SO

21-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) JR

22-Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

23-Arianna Ruiz (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) JR

24-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) JR

25-Amy Kate Erikson (Niskayuna-Schenectady, NY) SR

26-Gabriella Frankian (Glen Falls, NY) JR

27-Janali Gonzalez (Highland, CA) SO

28-Rose Karakolis (Park Vista Community, FL) SO

29-Marley Nelson (Santa Ana, CA) SR

30-Avaeh Smith (Lewis Central, IA) SR

HM:

Avery Fitzgerald (Rockwall, TX) JR

Cecilia Verrilli (New York Military Academy, NY) SO

135-Pounds

1-Camille “Camila” Torres (Yuma, AZ) JR

2-Kaison Miller (Norton Community, KS) JR

3-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) SR

4-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SR

5-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) JR

6-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

7-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) SR

8-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) SO

9-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) SR

10-Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL) SO

11-Lauren Samuel (NC) FR

12-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) SR

13-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

14-Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) SR

15-Alina Bardoni (Centennial, NV) SO

16-Hailey Worden (SLAM! Academy, NV) FR

17-Riley Drennan (McKinney, TX) SR

18-Sophia Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

19-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) SR

20-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) SR

21-Noli Paddock (Chatauqua Lake, NY) JR

22-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

23-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) SR

24-Madelyn Medrano (Bentonville, AR) FR

25-Carleigh Clark (OK) FR

26-Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) JR

27-Eila Schultz (Severance, CO) JR

28-Sheyna Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR

29-Lamiah Berry (Absegami, NJ) SR

30-Peyton Segata (PA) FR

HM:

Kit Alsaker (Waunakee, WI) JR

Faye Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) SO

Ella Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) FR

Sofia Hoegemeyer (Millard West, NE) SR

Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) SO

Ella Hughes (Jefferson, GA) SR

Tiffany Breshears (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

Brylee Colwell (Eastmark, AZ) SR

Addison Brown (Waynesville, MO) JR

Kimber Alford (Daphne, AL) SR

Helene Papadakis (Crown Point, IN) JR

Annabella Nelson (WI) FR

Aryanna Geiger (Jacobs, IL) SO

Loyalty Lockett (Stillwater, OK) JR

Julianna Hernandez (Rocky Point, NY) JR

140-Pounds

1-Gray Joyce (KS) SO

2-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) SR

3-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) SR

4-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

5-Ema Durst (Sycamore, IL) SR

6-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) SR

7-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) SR

8-Sarah Pearson (Downingtown West, PA) SR

9-Cordy Zalota (Episcopal Academy, PA) FR

10-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) SR

11-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) SR

12-Ava Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

13-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR

14-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) SR

15-Brynlee Lutz (Wasilla, AK) SR

16-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) JR

17-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) JR

18-Katie Davidson (WI) FR

19-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) JR

20-Delaney Dixon (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

21-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) JR

22-Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) SO

23-Karis Butler (Almira Coulee Hartline, WA) SO

24-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) SR

25-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) JR

26-Gabriella Martinez (Klein Collins, TX) SR

27-Dalilah Coyle (Henrietta, TX) SR

28-Franky Groom (North Crawford, WI) SR

29-Sasha Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR

30-Lily Weinreich (Clarinda, IA) JR

HM:

Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) SR

Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) SR

Gage Vaughn (Caddo, OK) SR

Sarai Cortez (Gilroy, CA) JR

Jordyn Campbell (Yutan, NE) SR

Stella Pettit (Freedom, WI) JR

Corey Harris (Union, OK) SO

Giancarla Garduno (St. Ignatius, IL) SR

Kalia Luafalemana-Haney (Farrington, HI) JR

Payton Helmin (Milaca-Faith Christian, MN) SO

145-Pounds

1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) SR

3-Eve Skrocki (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

4-Audrey Robinson (Crater, OR) JR

5-Hayden Bratland (Ankeny, IA) SR

6-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

7-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

8-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

9-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) JR

10-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) SR

11-Jayci Shelton (Centralia, MO) SR

12-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian School, FL) SO

13-Yamilett Cortez (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

14-Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

15-Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

16-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) JR

17-Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) JR

18-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

19-Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) JR

20-Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) SR

21-Kylee Wicklund (Lake Stevens, WA) SR

22-Giavonna Good (Northridge, UT) JR

23-Mia Spadavecchia (Westwood, NJ) SR

24-Carmen Bishop (Groton, NY) SO

25-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) SR

26-Lyla Kasztner (Olympic Heights, FL) JR

27-Makenzie Harbour (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

28-Miranda Lencrerot (Southwest Dekalb, GA) FR

29-Ennis Coakley (Sunlake, FL) JR

30-Isabelle Shockman (Rush City-Braham, MN) JR

HM:

Jade Chloe Johnson (Western, IN) JR

Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) SR

Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) SR

Amelia Toomey (Tioga, NY) SR

Haru Duus (Fremont, CA) JR

Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) SR

Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) JR

Reese Thomas (Jonathan Adler, OH) SO

Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs, SD) SR

Winry Yaggie (Yankton, SD) SO

Andie Gibson (Beatrice, NE) SR

Michelle Gavilanes (Nutley, NJ) JR

Emma Shephard (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

155-Pounds

1-Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

2-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

3-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) SR

4-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) SR

5-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) SR

6-Mia O’Farrill (State College, PA) FR

7-Janiya Johnson (TN) SR

8-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) SR

9-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) SR

10-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) SO

11-Ava Guilmette (Corinth, NY) JR

12-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) JR

13-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) SR

14-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) SR

15-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) SR

16-Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) SO

17-Joanna Henry (Austin Vandegrift, TX) JR

18-Maria Imhauser (Hillsborough, NJ) SR

19-Christal Desir (Forest Hill, FL) SR

20-Jaiden Schwegel (Sartwell-Saint Stephen, MN) FR

21-Maddison Miller (Honesdale, PA) JR

22-Heather Butler (Shades Valley, AL) JR

23-Bella Carlson (Forest Lake, MN) SR

24-Courtney Kotish (Buffalo, MN) SR

25-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

26-Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) JR

27-Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) SR

28-Olivia Faust (Buchanan, CA) JR

29-Julie Cimarusti (West Covina, CA) SR

30-Claire Guydon (The Woodlands, TX) SR

HM:

Vivienne Legato (Archbold, OH) JR

Lillian Hendricks (Greeneview, OH) SR

Ivana Cuellar (Downey, CA) SR

Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) SR

Amelia Soltis (Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, WI) SR

Roxy Sheen (Buhl, ID) SR

Sarah Eddy (Rock Springs, WY) SR

Elizabeth Yelle (Azle, TX) SR

Kaitlyn Young (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

Victoria Barragan (Imperial, CA) SO

Eleanor Robertson (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Adelynn McKenzie (OH)

Jayda Miller (Crown Point, IN) JR

Gianna Munifo (CA) SO

Josylyn Glass (Sheldon, CA) SO

170-Pounds

1-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

2-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR

3-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

4-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) SR

6-Rylynn Keziah (Parkwood, NC) JR

7-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) JR

8-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

9-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) SR

10-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SR

11-Areli Rodriguez (Alisal, CA) SR

12-Regan Jensen (Algona, IA) JR

13-Mya Dobrinski (Stillwater, OK) JR

14-Hayden Manning (Abington Heights, PA) SO

16-Adeline Reece (Central Catholic, CA) JR

17-Isabelle Rodela (Jefferson, OR) SR

18-Ari Jacobson (Hazen, WA) SR

19-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) SR

20-Payton Temple (Central, IL) SR

21-Anna Fischer (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

22-Emily Brixey (Willard, MO) SR

23-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) SR

24-Isabella McFarlane (King, FL) SR

25-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) SR

26-Sara Martinez Lopera (Kelly, IL) SR

27-Samya Bazile (Pacifica/Oxnard, CA) SR

28-Iliana Salazar (Jay, OK) SO

29-Ashlee Motes (Morrison, OK) JR

30-Ava Pfab (Western Dubuque, IA) SR

HM:

Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) JR

Reghan Koch (Austintown Fitch, OH) JR

Emmyjane Bragg (Poway, CA) JR

Temprance Watson (Buffalo, MO) SO

Hannah Crowe (Franklin County, GA) JR

Sophia Lopez (Upland, CA) JR

Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) JR

190-Pounds

1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) SR

2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) JR

3-Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) SR

4-Ava Asing (Moanalua, HI) SR

5-Kaylee Thompson (KS) FR

6-Lyla Hensen (Hudson, MI) FR

7-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) SR

8-Samantha Diehl (Hampshire, IL) JR

9-Zeinab Mourad (Douglas, FL) SO

10-Princess Saili (WA) FR

11-Autumn Jones (Greeley West, CO) FR

12-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) SO

13-Tynsley Leonard (Maize, KS) SO

14-Jaida Kuntz (Richmond Foster, TX) JR

15-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) SR

16-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) SR

17-Ashley Hoffman (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

18-Brianna Sandoval (Bound Brook, NJ) JR

19-Bentley Betts (Robertsdale, AL) JR

20-Tasi Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

21-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) SO

22-Gyssell Andrade (Morristown, NJ) JR

23-Tiffany Bell (Orange Vista, CA) JR

24-Kimyra Patrick (Plainfield South, IL) SO

25-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) JR

26-Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) SO

27-Alexis Storsved (Mandan, ND) SR

28-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) SR

29-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) SR

30-Braya Andrews (Deer Valley, AZ) SR

HM:

Vida Cienega (Everett, WA) JR

Hi’ilei Tuikolongahau (Kamehameha, HI) JR

Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) SR

Khadiga Mourad (Douglas, FL) FR

Ella Taylor (Cary, NC) SR

Makayla Ocean (Archbishop McCarthy, FL) SR

Nevaeh Williamson (Southern Lee, SC) SR

Kloe Knutson (Louisville, NE) JR

Jazmyn Garcia (Scottsbluff, NE) SR

Anna Gann (Thompson, AL) JR

Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) SR

Madeline Sorensen (Eau Claire North, WI) SR

Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK) JR

Megan Weil (Burns, OR) JR

Lane Harrington (Strath Haven, PA) SR

Blake Baker (All Saints, TX) SR

207-Pounds

1-Abigail Lacy (Oologah, OK) JR

2-Ava Gregg (Shaker, NY) SO

3-Brianna White (Ponderosa, CO) SO

4-Vivianna Scott (St. Helens, OR) JR

5-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) SR

6-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) SR

7-Courtney Walls (Rock Island, IL) SR

8-Riley Alborn (Carrollton, OH) SR

9-Faith Jones (Lumpkin County, GA) JR

10-Mercedes Kruse (West De Pere, WI) JR

11-Shaylee Calloway (Beatrice, NE) SR

12-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) SR

13-Marley Dickinson (Natrona County, WY) SR

14-Autumn King (Bay Port, WI) SR

15-Emelia Reyes (Prairie, Cedar Rapids, IA) SR

16-Nancy Hernandez (Hiram Johnson, CA) SR

17-Teagan Moise (Camarillo, CA) SR

18-Noelani Knott (Dallastown, PA) SR

19-Sadie Kinsella (Kaneland, IL) SR

20-Jaylene Dealba (Aurora East, IL) SO

21-Keleigh Russell-Smith (Eagle, ID) JR

22-Kaydence Sander (Rock Springs, WY) JR

23-Caroline Cerro (Auburn, AL) SR

235-Pounds

1-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) JR

2-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) JR

3-Taya Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

4-Alyciana Rogers (Liberty Hill, TX) SR

5-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) SR

6-Caylee Rivera (Bloomfield, NM) JR

7-Maycee Hales (Box Elder, UT) JR

8-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) SR

9-Evelyn Sheer (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

10-Paige Wainscott (Tulsa Union, OK) JR

11-Angela Bereuter (Holt, MO) JR

12-Moriah Parker (Gallatin, MO) JR

13-Jeralyn Spear (Troy Buchanan, MO) SR

14-Brielle Williams (Lawton, OK) SR

15-Shelby Wells (Comal Pieper, TX) SR

16-Lillian Drews (Blaine, MN) SR

17-Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) SR

18-Daesiah Varner (Cienega, AZ) SR

19-Marley Smith (Lassen, CA) JR

20-Jenna Chapman (Albert Gallatin, PA) JR

21-Khloe Henshaw (Gulf Shores, AL) JR

22-Dharma Aguilar Tencle (Seymour, IN) JR

23-Jayleigh Holler (Franklin Central, IN) SR

24-Brooke Steinbacher (Columbia City, IN) SO

25-Keely Allen (Greenfield-Central, IN) SR

26-Jasmine Enriquez (Sycamore, IL) SR

27-Karrine Jenkins (Shepard, IL) SR

28-Rebekah Ramirez (Lockport Township, IL) SR

29-Kaydence Spradlin (Columbus East, IN) JR

30-Asreilla Wallace (Glenbard North, IL) SR

HM:

Jenisty Ongosia (Lincoln, WA) SR

Aniya Smith (Mason City, IA) SR

Octavia Hill (Omaha North, NE) JR

Mekialla Mauvais (Freedom, FL) SR

Katelynn Holt (Harmony, FL) JR

Sage Dzeladini (North Scott, IA) SR

Ava Potter (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

Makayla Brianvil (Lincoln Park Academy, FL) SR

Brooklyn Snyder (Bancroft-Rosalie, NE) JR

Camila Halaby-Bravo (Florida Christian School, FL) SR

Henessis Villagrana (Romeoville, IL) SR

Esmeralda Bustamante (Noble, IL) JR

Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR