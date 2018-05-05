Who Won the Kentucky Derby This Year?

Find out who won the 144th Kentucky Derby.
Justify was the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby, which took place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
The horse had the best odds to win the Derby at 5-2 going into the race.
It was the first time in 136 years that a colt who didn't race as a two-year-old won the Derby, breaking the Curse of Apollo.
Jockey Mike Smith rode Justify to the victory, and previously rode Giacomo to a win in the 2005 Kentucky Derby.
Rounding out the top five finishers of the race were Good Magic, Audible, Instilled Regard and My Boy Jack.
Justify will now have a shot at chasing the Triple Crown as it prepares for the 143rd Preakness Stakes, which will take place May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland.
See the full list of finishers below.
2018 Kentucky Derby Finish Order
1. Justify
2. Good Magic
3. Audible
4. Instilled Regard
5. My Boy Jack
6. Bravazo
7. Hofburg
8. Lone Sailor
9. Vino Rosso
10. Solomini
11. Firenze Fire
12. Bolt d’Oro
13. Flameaway
14. Enticed
15. Promises Fulfilled
16. Free Drop Billy
17. Noble Indy
18. Combatant
19. Magnum Moon
20. Mendelssohn