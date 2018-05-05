Who Won the Kentucky Derby This Year?

Find out who won the 144th Kentucky Derby. 

By Khadrice Rollins
May 05, 2018

Justify was the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby, which took place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The horse had the best odds to win the Derby at 5-2 going into the race.

It was the first time in 136 years that a colt who didn't race as a two-year-old won the Derby, breaking the Curse of Apollo.

Jockey Mike Smith rode Justify to the victory, and previously rode Giacomo to a win in the 2005 Kentucky Derby.

Rounding out the top five finishers of the race were Good Magic, Audible, Instilled Regard and My Boy Jack.

Justify will now have a shot at chasing the Triple Crown as it prepares for the 143rd Preakness Stakes, which will take place May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland.

See the full list of finishers below. 

2018 Kentucky Derby Finish Order

1. Justify
2. Good Magic
3. Audible
4. Instilled Regard
5. My Boy Jack
6. Bravazo
7. Hofburg
8. Lone Sailor
9. Vino Rosso
10. Solomini
11. Firenze Fire
12. Bolt d’Oro
13. Flameaway
14. Enticed
15. Promises Fulfilled
16. Free Drop Billy
17. Noble Indy
18. Combatant
19. Magnum Moon
20. Mendelssohn

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)