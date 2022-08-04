Taylor Rooks Announces She’s Joining Amazon’s ‘TNF’

Sports reporter Taylor Rooks announced on Thursday that she will be joining Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast this upcoming season.

The 30-year-old will conduct long form interviews with NFL players and create features that will be shown ahead of the weekly Thursday night game.

Rooks will join play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, analyst Kirk Herbstreit and other special analysts and reporters like former NFL stars Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib, to name a few, in Amazon Prime’s first year of being the home of Thursday Night Football.

Rooks made her announcement on Twitter, calling this opportunity “a dream come true.”

The reporter is best known for her roles with Bleacher Report and Turner Sports. Rooks won’t be leaving her roles with these companies now that she is going to be making content for TNF as well. She will continue doing interviews for Bleacher Report and on NBA on TNT and making appearances on other Turner shows, per Boardroom.

Rooks will make her TNF debut on Thursday, Sept. 15 during Prime Video’s broadcast for the first Thursday game of the season. The game will showcase a Week 2 matchup between the Chargers and the Chiefs.

