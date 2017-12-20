The Indians have reached an agreement with free-agent first baseman Yonder Alonso on a two-year deal worth $16 million, according to reports from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Cleveland was in the market for a first baseman after losing Carlos Santana to the Phillies in free agency.

Alonso was an All-Star last season mostly because the A’s needed a representative at the Midsummer Classic but did put up fairly impressive numbers at the plate. His .266 batting average, .365 on-base percentage and .501 slugging percentage are also slightly better than Santana’s 2017 stats. That was a career year for Alonso, though, and followed a 2016 season in which he slugged a paltry .367.

Alonso’s contract also includes a third year with an $8 million vesting option, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.