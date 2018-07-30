On Monday, the Astros made a big move by dealing for Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna.

In four seasons, Osuna has racked up 104 career saves, and in 2017 he earned a spot on the All-Star team. The right-hander appeared in 15 games for Toronto this season, having sat out much of the 2018 campaign due to a suspension in relation to a domestic violence incident. Osuna's suspension was for 75 games and he will be eligible to return to the field Aug. 5.

After making the deal for Osuna, Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow released a statement explaining the vetting process the team went through before making the trade, and how the organization feels its new righty has learned from the situation.

"We are excited to welcome Roberto Osuna to our team. The due diligence by our front office was unprecedented. We are confident that Osuna is remorseful, has willfully complied with all consequences related to his past behavior, has proactively engaged in counseling, and will fully comply with our zero tolerance policy related to abuse of any kind. Roberto has some great examples of character in our existing clubhouse that we believe will help him as he and his family establish a fresh start and as he continues with the Houston Astros. We look forward to Osuna's contributions as we head into the back half of the season."

Osuna, who has nine saves and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings in 2018, released a statement via the Astros, as well.

"I am excited to join the Houston Astros and move forward with a fresh start to my career. The positive character of my new teammates is a big reason for their success and I look forward to bringing a positive contribution to this great group of guys as we work towards many more winning seasons. I thank Jeff Luhnow and the entire Astros organization for believing in me—I will not let them down."

The defending World Series champions were 67-40 entering Monday and held a four-game lead for the AL West over the Mariners.