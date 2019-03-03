Bryce Harper's tongue slip at his introductory press conference for the Phillies will not go away anytime soon.

And if it does, people like Noah Syndergaard will be ready to bring it back when the time calls for it.

The newest Phillie accidentally said he wanted to "bring a title back to D.C." while getting introduced as a member of a team that doesn't play in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

And now, Syndergaard is having some fun at his expense.

Since Harper stayed in the division when he switched teams, there's a good shot everybody in the NL East will have some fun with this at some point this season.

And if the Nationals find a way to win a title before the Phillies, prepare to see Harper's clip and more jokes like this until the end of time.