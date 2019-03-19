So just how much money is $430 million?
Mike Trout is about to get PAID paid.
The two-time AL MVP reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels that will pay him more than $430 million over the next 12 seasons. And since everybody loves to pocket watch in our society, there has been a lot of discussion about all the money Trout is going to be making.
That got us thinking: Just how much money is $430 million?
Enough to buy the (2003) Angels ... Twice
Kris Bryant was informed that Arte Moreno bought the Angels for $184 million.— Andy "Kind Guy" McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) March 19, 2019
“That’s crazy,” Bryant said. “Mike Trout can buy that team now. Twice.”
The amount needed to laugh at Bryce Harper's deal with the Phillies ...
The next time Mike Trout sees Bryce Harper 😂💰 pic.twitter.com/RQxQFhYopE— Baseball Lifestyle™ (@BsbLifestyle__) March 19, 2019
And the idea of leaving Southern California to return to the North East
Harper: You better believe I’m gonna call Mike Trout to come play in Philadelphia.— Justin Ritzel (@justinritzel) March 19, 2019
Trout: pic.twitter.com/e1pquFbVWR
More than the greatest golfers could ever make on the course
Mike Trout’s reported $430 million extension is more than the combined career PGA Tour earnings of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk and Dustin Johnson — the top-five on the all-time money list.— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) March 19, 2019
Or MLS teams are worth
At $430 million, Mike Trout's reported contract extension is worth more than the most valuable MLS teams, per Forbes:— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 19, 2019
1. Atlanta United: $330 million
2. LA Galaxy: $320 million
3. Seattle Sounders: $310 million
4. LAFC: $305 million
5. Toronto FC: $290 million pic.twitter.com/WXynw8cXhP
And some NHL teams
Mike Trout's $430M extension is worth equal to or more than the value of 8 #NHL franchises:— Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) March 19, 2019
COL - $430M
NSH - $425M
CAR - $420M
WPG - $415M
BUF - $375M
CBJ - $320M
FLA - $295M
ARI - $290M
According to @Forbes 2018 values
He will be the richest fish in the sea
Trout's $430 million is more money than Catfish Hunter, Kevin Bass, Benji Gil, Tim Salmon and Mike Carp reeled in combined.— Peter Botte (@PeterBotte) March 19, 2019
Basically worth an entire country
If Mike Trout were a country he would fall at 182 in the list of all countries GDP with his new contract. Right below Tonga 🇹🇴 and right above Micronesia 🇫🇲 Mike Trout needs a flag emoji. #trout #mlb— Luke Schnoebelen (@schneby) March 19, 2019
But it's too much to start a super team in Florida
Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado:— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 19, 2019
$1.32 billion worth of contracts just for four guys.
Tampa Bay Rays total payroll in franchise history:
$1.01 billion worth of contracts - for 21 seasons!
Fascinating times in baseball.
You get it. $430 million is a lot of money.