Mike Trout is about to get PAID paid.

The two-time AL MVP reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels that will pay him more than $430 million over the next 12 seasons. And since everybody loves to pocket watch in our society, there has been a lot of discussion about all the money Trout is going to be making.

That got us thinking: Just how much money is $430 million?

Enough to buy the (2003) Angels ... Twice

Kris Bryant was informed that Arte Moreno bought the Angels for $184 million.



“That’s crazy,” Bryant said. “Mike Trout can buy that team now. Twice.” — Andy "Kind Guy" McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) March 19, 2019

The amount needed to laugh at Bryce Harper's deal with the Phillies ...

The next time Mike Trout sees Bryce Harper 😂💰 pic.twitter.com/RQxQFhYopE — Baseball Lifestyle™ (@BsbLifestyle__) March 19, 2019

And the idea of leaving Southern California to return to the North East

Harper: You better believe I’m gonna call Mike Trout to come play in Philadelphia.



Trout: pic.twitter.com/e1pquFbVWR — Justin Ritzel (@justinritzel) March 19, 2019

More than the greatest golfers could ever make on the course

Mike Trout’s reported $430 million extension is more than the combined career PGA Tour earnings of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk and Dustin Johnson — the top-five on the all-time money list. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) March 19, 2019

Or MLS teams are worth

At $430 million, Mike Trout's reported contract extension is worth more than the most valuable MLS teams, per Forbes:



1. Atlanta United: $330 million

2. LA Galaxy: $320 million

3. Seattle Sounders: $310 million

4. LAFC: $305 million

5. Toronto FC: $290 million pic.twitter.com/WXynw8cXhP — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 19, 2019

And some NHL teams

Mike Trout's $430M extension is worth equal to or more than the value of 8 #NHL franchises:

COL - $430M

NSH - $425M

CAR - $420M

WPG - $415M

BUF - $375M

CBJ - $320M

FLA - $295M

ARI - $290M

According to @Forbes 2018 values — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) March 19, 2019

He will be the richest fish in the sea

Trout's $430 million is more money than Catfish Hunter, Kevin Bass, Benji Gil, Tim Salmon and Mike Carp reeled in combined. — Peter Botte (@PeterBotte) March 19, 2019

Basically worth an entire country

If Mike Trout were a country he would fall at 182 in the list of all countries GDP with his new contract. Right below Tonga 🇹🇴 and right above Micronesia 🇫🇲 Mike Trout needs a flag emoji. #trout #mlb — Luke Schnoebelen (@schneby) March 19, 2019

But it's too much to start a super team in Florida

Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado:

$1.32 billion worth of contracts just for four guys.



Tampa Bay Rays total payroll in franchise history:

$1.01 billion worth of contracts - for 21 seasons!



Fascinating times in baseball. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 19, 2019

You get it. $430 million is a lot of money.